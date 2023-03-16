Coco & Eve's Beginner-Friendly Self-Tanning Kit Gave Me a Streak-Free Glow-Up in a Couple of Hours

The last time I used a self-tanner was in high school, and needless to say, I quickly took it way too far. I tried lotions, sprays, and oils but could never nail the natural-looking glow I wanted and eventually gave up on the whole notion—until recently. (This time, I vowed to self-tan responsibly). Spring has me yearning for a healthy glow-up to perk me up and officially banish my winter dullness.

Coco & Eve offered the chance for me to sample its Bali Bae Self Tan Set, and I took it as a sign to jump back into the faux tanning game. The set comes equipped with everything you need to achieve a seamless fake post-vacation tan. You'll get the customer-loved Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam, Back Tan Applicator, Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt, and Deluxe Vegan Kabuki Brush for only $59—a 35 percent discount from its regular price of $91.

The Bronzing Foam is a gradual self-tanning mousse loaded with skin-loving benefits. It is a complexion-enhancing cocktail of natural DHA (dihydroxyacetone) for a fast and enviable bronze, antioxidant-rich lotus extract to smooth skin, hydrating raw virgin coconut, and the age-minimizing trio of mango, fig, and cocoa. Coco & Eve has a three-shade range of medium, dark, and ultra-dark options that let you customize your glow.

Coco and Eve

To buy: $59 (was $91); cocoandeve.com.

For my first attempt, I used the incredibly silky mitt to work the velvety mouse formula all over my body. The mouse dries down quickly, so you should work in small sections, one pump at a time. I did this independently, so the back applicator was a must and helped me cover a lot of ground in a pinch. The entire process took about 10 minutes.

The Bali Bae self-tanner smelled like a traditional tanning lotion but much more subdued, and it stuck with me until I showered about three hours later. According to the brand, one Sunny Honey Bronzing Foam sells every 20 seconds, and I understand why; it gave me a streak-free bronze in just a few hours without a dreaded orange tint. One use gave me a healthy sun-kissed glow that even earned me compliments.

I am happy to report that this formula is also transfer-proof. After applying the mousse all over, I got dressed just a few minutes later—and dared to wear white sweatpants. I didn't notice any color rubbing off at the waist of my pants or on the inside of my light gray sweater. Even my crisp white sheets remained stain-free.

Since my skincare routine involves a lot of exfoliation, I use the Bali Bae Self Tan Set almost weekly, and achieving a natural-looking radiance (minus the damaging UV rays) has never been easier. Experience the glow for yourself and grab your kit for $59 at Coco & Eve today.

