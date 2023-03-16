Style Hair Body Face Coco & Eve's Beginner-Friendly Self-Tanning Kit Gave Me a Streak-Free Glow-Up in a Couple of Hours There's no orange tint in sight. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 16, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua The last time I used a self-tanner was in high school, and needless to say, I quickly took it way too far. I tried lotions, sprays, and oils but could never nail the natural-looking glow I wanted and eventually gave up on the whole notion—until recently. (This time, I vowed to self-tan responsibly). Spring has me yearning for a healthy glow-up to perk me up and officially banish my winter dullness. Coco & Eve offered the chance for me to sample its Bali Bae Self Tan Set, and I took it as a sign to jump back into the faux tanning game. The set comes equipped with everything you need to achieve a seamless fake post-vacation tan. You'll get the customer-loved Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam, Back Tan Applicator, Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt, and Deluxe Vegan Kabuki Brush for only $59—a 35 percent discount from its regular price of $91. The Bronzing Foam is a gradual self-tanning mousse loaded with skin-loving benefits. It is a complexion-enhancing cocktail of natural DHA (dihydroxyacetone) for a fast and enviable bronze, antioxidant-rich lotus extract to smooth skin, hydrating raw virgin coconut, and the age-minimizing trio of mango, fig, and cocoa. Coco & Eve has a three-shade range of medium, dark, and ultra-dark options that let you customize your glow. Coco and Eve To buy: $59 (was $91); cocoandeve.com. For my first attempt, I used the incredibly silky mitt to work the velvety mouse formula all over my body. The mouse dries down quickly, so you should work in small sections, one pump at a time. I did this independently, so the back applicator was a must and helped me cover a lot of ground in a pinch. The entire process took about 10 minutes. Alpyn Beauty's Newest Plant-Powered Exfoliating Liquid Gave Me a Fresh-Faced Glow The Bali Bae self-tanner smelled like a traditional tanning lotion but much more subdued, and it stuck with me until I showered about three hours later. According to the brand, one Sunny Honey Bronzing Foam sells every 20 seconds, and I understand why; it gave me a streak-free bronze in just a few hours without a dreaded orange tint. One use gave me a healthy sun-kissed glow that even earned me compliments. I am happy to report that this formula is also transfer-proof. After applying the mousse all over, I got dressed just a few minutes later—and dared to wear white sweatpants. I didn't notice any color rubbing off at the waist of my pants or on the inside of my light gray sweater. Even my crisp white sheets remained stain-free. Since my skincare routine involves a lot of exfoliation, I use the Bali Bae Self Tan Set almost weekly, and achieving a natural-looking radiance (minus the damaging UV rays) has never been easier. Experience the glow for yourself and grab your kit for $59 at Coco & Eve today. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I Didn’t Think I Could Pull Off Everyday Contour Until I Tried This Subtle, Summer-Friendly Version 15 Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling—Starting at $24 These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend