This Under-the-Radar Coastal Decor Section on Amazon Is Filled With Beach-House-Worthy Finds—Up to 59% Off

You’ll find woven textured decor, warm wooden furniture, and blue hued details.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 09:10AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Coastal Decor Amazon Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Owning a house by the lake or beach is definitely ideal. Is it always a reality? No—no, it is not. But that’s OK, because even if you can’t breathe in the salt air, you can certainly pretend you’re by the beach when your primary home is decked out in stylish coastal decor. And with so many items on sale right now, you might even have enough room in the budget to book a tropical vacation, too. 

Coastal decor embodies tones and textures that stem from the ocean, like blue hues, woven threads, and warm woods. And above all else, these pieces should have a relaxed aesthetic. After all, you go to a beach house to relax, right? 

Now that you know what to look for, you can start your search. And if you want your new decor in time for summer, you’ve got to check out these options on Amazon. Within the Coastal Home decor section, you’ll find decorative pieces like beaded chandeliers and jute rugs, plus furniture like tufted arm chairs and oak side tables. And right now, everything on this list is on sale—up to 59 percent off. 

Coastal Decor Amazon Deals

Those who want a hint of the seaside in their living space just need to incorporate a few decor pieces. One option is adding in a woven basket like this sandy, three-toned pick that’s on sale and has a hidden coupon. It’s massive enough to hold throw pillows, blankets, magazines, what have you thanks to its wide mouth and large capacity. You can get the basket in this honey color for the beachy vibe, but it also comes in five other hues. 

Amazon OrganiHaus Woven Baskets for Storage

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com

Another fun decor pick that’ll make a big statement is this expensive-looking beaded chandelier. The hanging pendant is designed with strings of cream beads that attach to a jute rim, semi-concealing the two light bulbs within. It also has a little tassel at the bottom that elongates the fixture, making it ideal for high ceilings in your living room or above your dining table. 

Amazon SAFAVIEH Lighting Collection Hanging Pendant Light Fixture

Amazon

To buy: $135 (was $157); amazon.com


Furniture is also a great way to bring the ocean feel into your home, especially when the item has a blue hue. This accent table has an icy blue coating that meshes right in with your existing decor. Its three drawers are a great place to stow away living room essentials like books, electronics, and more. It’s available in this understated blue as well as this classic buttermilk white that also remains true to the theme. 

Amazon DÃ©cor Therapy, Antique Iced Blue Simplify 3-Drawer Accent Table

Amazon

To buy: $136 (was $208); amazon.com

And this nifty coffee table is a must-have pick. Its classic oak wood design is reminiscent of driftwood and the semi-distressed appearance gives it a relaxed feel, too. Unlike a traditional coffee table, this one has a hidden hinge that lets the top lift up and out, so you can use it as a working station as well. In addition to the enclave shelves, you can store a few knickknacks under the table’s surface, too. 

Amazon Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table

Amazon

To buy: $218 (was $295); amazon.com

Lastly, this cute woven pouf from Ashley Furniture needs to be on your radar. It has everything you’d want in a coastal footrest, like a pretty chevron weave and a sea of blue-ish denim fabrics. Plus, you can kick back and relax on the pouf or use it as a side table by resting a small tray with a book on it. The choice is yours.  

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Chevron Handmade Woven Pouf

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $160); amazon.com

To see what other beachy furniture and decor you need to add to your space, just check out the list below. These are all on sale, and there are even more full-priced options within this coastal Amazon storefront, starting at $10. 

Amazon Stonebriar SB-5389A Small Round Wrapped Rope Mirror

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $60); amazon.com

Amazon Stone & Beam Ceramic Geometric Cut-Out Table Desk Lamp

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $78); amazon.com

Amazon Great Deal Furniture Clarice Tall Wingback Tufted Fabric Accent Chair

Amazon

To buy: $219 (was $369); amazon.com

Amazon nuLOOM Alisia Flatweave Stripes Jute Runner Rug

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $102); amazon.com

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Cecilia Swivel Chair

Amazon

To buy: $155 (was $173); amazon.com

Amazon Sauder County Line Side Table

Amazon

To buy: $85 (was $130); amazon.com

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Triptis Casual Armless Accent Chair

Amazon

To buy: $123 (was $153); amazon.com

Amazon Safavieh Home Tia Modern Antique White Dining Table

Amazon

To buy: $310 (was $670); amazon.com

Amazon nuLOOM Drusilla Hand Woven Jute Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $107 (was $149); amazon.com

Amazon SARO LIFESTYLE Lancaster Collection Ombre Design Down Filled Cotton Throw Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $57); amazon.com

Amazon Kate and Laurel Hutchins Decorative Rustic Wood Wall Cabinet

Amazon

To buy: $137 (was $170); amazon.com

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Madelief 28.75" Faux Wood Resin Table Lamp

Amazon

To buy: $74 (was $103); amazon.com

Amazon Madison Park Lagoon Wall Art-Multi Blue

Amazon

To buy: $92 (was $105); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

LouKeith Womens Tank Top Tout
More Than 16,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Breezy Tank Top Perfect Ratings, and It’s Just $16 Right Now
Amazon Dyson Store Launch Tout
You Can Officially Buy All Your Favorite Dyson Products at This Amazon Storefront, With Finds Over $100 Off
Amazon one-piece bathing suit tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This $35 One-Piece Is the 'Most Flattering' Swimsuit They've Ever Worn
Related Articles
Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set Tout
These Popular Patio Bistro Sets Are All Quietly on Sale in This Hidden Amazon Home Section, Starting at $89
New Amazon Releases Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals Tout
Hang on—Amazon Just Released a New Round of Outdoor Furniture and Decor, With Prices Starting at $9
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture of 2023
Amazon Bold Home Decor Roundup Tout
These Bright and Bold Decor Picks Will Refresh Your Living Space This Summer—Starting at $11 on Amazon
Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Collection Area Rug Tout
These Neutral Home Decor Finds Will Give Your Living Room the High-End Look Without the Cost—Starting at $26
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Wayfair Memorial Day sale Tout
Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Will Save You Up to 70% on Home Goods, Rugs, Patio Decor, and More
Wedding Guest Dress Roundup Under $75 Tout
These Are the Wedding Guest Dresses You Need to Shop Before RSVPing—and They’re All Under $70
Best MDW Outdoor Furniture Amazon Deals Tout
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Happening for Memorial Day Weekend on Amazon, Up to 66% Off
Home Decor MDW Roundup Tout
Quick! These Stylish Home Decor Picks From Amazon Are Up to 48% Off for Memorial Day
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Neutral Home Decor Tout
This Elevated Amazon Storefront Takes Neutral Decor to a New Level in Your Home—All Under $50
Maximalist Living Room
10 Maximalist Decor Ideas That Prove (Sometimes) More is More
The Best Online Furniture Stores
The 20 Best Spots to Buy Furniture Online
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Real Simple Home 2022 hero image
This Year's Real Simple Home Is the Modern Florida Beach House of Your Dreams