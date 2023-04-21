People Can’t Get Enough of This Amazon Section Filled With Coastal Decor Finds Under $70

Have your home beach-ready by summer with picks starting at $18.

Published on April 21, 2023 06:00AM EDT

The coastal grandmother trend made a big splash last summer, and it’s back this sunny season as beaches begin to open and winter layers continue to shed. If you’re looking to refresh your home decor with chic and relaxed beach vibes, keep reading because there are lots of shopper-loved options at a great price at Amazon.

If you’re channeling a beach cottage look at home, these elegant and calming picks from Amazon’s new Shop By Interest hub are sure to help. The section is filled with coastal decor finds that are popular among reviewers and influencers alike, making the section the place to bring your beach house dreams to life. Give your kitchen, living room, and bedroom a warm-weather revamp with popular options such as sea glass vases, seashell-lined dishware, and nautical-themed lamps—starting at $18. 

Coastal Home Decor Finds at Amazon

A rug can bring any room together while adding its own personality. It is why this contemporary area rug with blue and cream hues is the perfect piece for your beach home’s floor. The subtle pop of color offered by this 6-foot rug stays true to the coastal theme while adding a layer of comfort to your entryway, bedroom or living room. The durable material is made of a low-pile carpeting that is water and stain resistant, making it great for big families or pet owners. And the best part? It’s currently 47 percent off bringing the price down to $46. 

JONATHAN Y CTP104A-4 Contemporary POP Modern Abstract Vintage Indoor Area Rug, Transitional, Bohemian Easy Cleaning,Bedroom,Kitchen,Living Room,Non Shedding, Cream/Blue, 4 X 6

Amazon

To buy: $47 (was $88); amazon.com.

This aqua and white seashell-themed stoneware set is the perfect coastal addition to your kitchen. The dishware set comes with 16 pieces, including four sets of dinner and salad plates, bowls, and mugs. The dishes make beautiful table settings and are great for hosting company. Plus, they’re dishwasher and microwave safe so you can reheat food and clean up with ease. Many shoppers love how well the set matches their coastal-themed homes, and one shopper even wrote they’re a “fun and whimsical way to entertain at the beach.”

Pfaltzgraff Venice 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set

Amazon

To buy: $64; amazon.com.

Throw pillow covers are a simple way to spruce up your home in a matter of minutes. This set of four cushion cases are a great way to add a touch of ocean blue to your bedroom or living room. Just easily slide the cover over your desired pillow and zip to close. The result?  A subtle and colorful addition to your bed, chair, or couch. Each case is a different shade of blue, ranging from light to dark, but there are 19 other color options as well as four different sizes to choose from. 

Tayis Blue Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

To buy: $28; amazon.com.

A coastal house wouldn’t be complete without beach-themed accessories and nautical decor throughout, but finding a place for everything can be tricky. These nifty floating shelves are a space-saving hack that also utilize unused wall space. The wooden neutral shelves are ideal for storing books, vases, candles, or prints—really any of your favorite home decor items. You can easily install them in your bathroom, hallway, or living room for an instant, elevated look. 

To buy: $37; amazon.com.

Interested in even more influencer and customer-loved coastal decor finds? Keep scrolling through for more stylish picks from Amazon’s new home section under $70. 

Deco 79 Recycled Glass Handmade Spanish Vase with Bubble Texture

Amazon


IMAGE: deco-glass-handmade-spanish-vase-e091d82eea614213b99a86c26f4f3bbc.jpg

To buy: $26 (was $29); amazon.com.

Convenience Concepts Oxford End Table with Shelves, Sea Foam Blue

Amazon

To buy: $67; amazon.com

WV Ivory Faux Shagreen Decorative Tray PU Leather

Amazon

To buy: $43; amazon.com.

Elegant Designs LT1050-AQU Buoy Rope Nautical Netted

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $80); amazon.com.

RYB HOME White Sheer Curtains Linen Texture Window Panels

Amazon

To buy: $18 with coupon (was $22); amazon.com.

DII 100% Cotton Basket Weave Throw for Indoor/Outdoor Use Camping Bbq's Beaches Everyday Blanket, 50 x 60, Woven Stripe

Amazon

To buy:  $23; amazon.com.

LA JOLIE MUSE Marine Breeze Scented Candle

Amazon

To buy: $36; amazon.com.

FRELISH DECOR Handwoven Jute Area Rug-

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $44); amazon.com.

