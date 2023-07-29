These Coastal-Inspired Dresses, Sandals, and Totes Are All on Sale at Amazon, Up to 52% Off

Coastal grandma had its run in the fashion and home landscape last summer, but this year’s warm-weather season has seen a new trend in coastal-inspired looks. If you’re looking for a new way to upgrade your closet with stylish finds that can work for outdoor concerts or backyard gatherings, we’ve got you covered. This popular Amazon section has a range of fashionable pieces all on sale, up to 52 percent off.

The Coastal Cowgirl hub on Amazon blends the best of Southern and East Coast fashion styles into one place. As the middle of summer approaches, there’s never been a better time to shop flowy dresses, linen pants, straw totes, and more sunny-styles. You can expect to find these highly rated picks from popular brands like Steve Madden, Madewell, Sam Edelman, Billabong, and Roxy. The best part? Finds start as low as $15. Happy shopping!

Coastal Cowgirl Fashion Pieces on Sale at Amazon

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

This easy, breezy maxi dress from The Drop is on sale up to 40 percent off. It features an open style that gives you plenty of room to breathe on hotter days and a tiered pattern throughout that adds a fun and stylish texture to the dress. Perfect for everyday wear, you can wear it by itself with sandals for a dressed down look, or you can layer it with statement jewelry and a cardigan for a more elevated style. And it’s available in 18 different colors to choose from.

Roxy Oceanside Pants

You’ll be beach-ready in no time with these Roxy Oceanside Pants. The popular pants have more than 4,900 five-star ratings with shoppers raving about their “light, cool, and comfortable” fit. They’re the perfect pants to wear on vacation in the summer thanks to their linen-blend material that will keep you cool in sunshine-filled weather. And their stretchy elastic band can be adjusted at any point to keep you comfortable on long days of traveling, working, or running errands. Choose from 15 different colors and patterns, and wear them with your favorite T-shirt and flip-flops for an extra relaxed look.

Steve Madden Donddi Sandal

This versatile Steve Madden sandal is sure to be a summer staple in your closet. Its leather sole and upper straps automatically enhance any outfit with their dressy appearance. Pair them with denim shorts and a tank-top or a maxi dress and a sun hat. Any way you choose, there are so many different ways to wear these popular shoes. It’s no wonder why shoppers say they’re “they're perfect for any occasion.” The shoes' low bottoms provide a tiny bit of height without the discomfort of a traditional heel. Plus, you can choose from 15 different colors to match your dream coastal aesthetic.

Madewell Straw Mini Transport Tote

Continue scrolling for even more Coastal-Cowgirl styles on sale at Amazon, or head on over to the popular section to see all of the options for yourself.

Billabong Woven Mini Sundress

The Drop Kendra Poplin Button Down

Sam Edelman Ariane Sandal

Sojos Polarized Sunglasses

Levi’s Dylan Oversized Western Shirt

Lisianthus Felt Fedora Wide Brim Hat