Increase Your Closet Space With These Shoe Racks, Drawer Organizers, and More—All Under $30 at Amazon

Nifty deals starting at just $8.

Published on August 12, 2023 05:00AM EDT

As you begin to pack up your summer swimsuits and break out your fall cardigans, your wardrobe could be in need of some reorganization. Forget having to rummage through your closet this season to find your favorite T-shirt or pair of leggings, because there's a simple solution to help make the most of your space. Cue this Amazon Home storefront that’s filled with nifty finds under $30. 

The Closet Organization hub at Amazon features a variety of space-saving problem solvers starting at just $8, so you can easily access and store all of your favorite clothing pieces and accessories. You can discover a range of items to keep your closet nice and tidy, including organizing hangers, drawers, bags and bins. Several products are on sale as well for up to 40 percent off. 

Under-$30 Amazon Closet Organizers

Amazon Basics Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer

Amazon Basics 24 Medium Pocket Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer

Amazon

If your shoes are taking up too much space in your room or hallway, this hanging shoe organizer can easily keep them all in one place. The Amazon best-seller has earned more than 19,400 five-star ratings, and according to one shopper, it “made an immediate difference” in their closet’s neatness. Just simply place the metal hooks over the top of your closet door, and insert up to 12 shoes in any of the 24 mesh pockets. You can easily slide any of the shoes in and out at any point, and move the hanger to another door if need be.

Hinotori Drawer Organizer Bins

Amazon Hinotori Drawer Organizer Bins 4 Pack

Amazon

Your sock and underwear drawer is a hard place to keep items organized, but these popular drawer dividers make it easy to access your daily essentials. The storage pieces help separate items so you can neatly store articles of clothing together and quickly find them. They can be used in places beyond your closet as well. One shopper wrote how they even used the organizers in their nightstand to keep baby essentials at hand, and another shopper noted that they fit in their “camping trailer drawer perfectly.” Choose from five different colors and a set of four, six, or 12 organizers. 

Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cube

Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes

Amazon

These fabric storage cubes with more than 74,000 five-star ratings make storing bedding and accessories a cinch. The Amazon best-seller is a popular choice for many shoppers, including one customer who wrote that the bins are “extremely sturdy” and “hold a lot of stuff inside.” The six bins can easily organize your blankets, belts, bags, and other bulky pieces that take up room in your wardrobe. Plus, you can fold them up at any point they aren’t in use. 

Interested in seeing even more closet organization finds for under $30? Continue scrolling for other ways to maximize your closet space, or head over to Amazon to view the full assortment. 

FeeraHozer Space Saving Closet Hanger

Amazon FeeraHozer Pants Hangers Non Slip

Amazon

Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set

Amazon Vtopmart 25 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set

Amazon

Netany Plastic Storage Baskets

Amazon NETANY 8 Pack Plastic Storage Baskets

Amazon

StorageWorks Hanging Closet Organizer Set

Amazon StorageWorks 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizers

Amazon

Simple Houseware Shoe Rack Storage Organizer

Amazon Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer

Amazon

Jonyj Drawer Dividers Set

Amazon JONYJ Drawer Dividers Organizer

Amazon

Amazon Basics Clear Zippers Organizer Set

Amazon Basics Clear Zippered Organizers

Amazon

Hatori Travel Jewelry Box

Amazon Hatori Travel Jewelry Box

Amazon

Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves

Amazon Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves

Amazon
