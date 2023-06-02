Clinique and Kate Spade's Conditioning Lip Gloss Collab Is the Solution to Your Summer Makeup Woes

This is the time of year to start reintroducing vibrant and cheery colors into your makeup bag, and this new collaboration is here to brighten it up while injecting a fresh dose of nostalgia. For the first time ever, renowned brands Clinique and Kate Spade New York are giving us the collaborations of our early aught dreams with their limited edition Pop Plus Creamy Lip Gloss capsule collection.

This collab pairs Clinique's best-selling lip glosses with the playful and bright prints that the Kate Spade New York brand is known and admired for. Think poppy stripes, fresh florals, and striking polka dots. The shades include deep "Black Honey," punchy pink "Air Kiss," red "Juicy Apple," and watermelon "Rosewater," and they're $21 each.

Clinique

To buy: $21; clinique.com.

Clinque's iconic Black Honey shade first debuted in 1971, and eventually, it became the must-have shade in the brand's Almost Lipstick line (and one of my personal favorites), which had a resurgence that took TikTok by storm the past couple of years. The universally flattering tint looks dark and intense at first sight but melts into a your-lips-but-better tone upon application. As a Pop Plus Creamy Gloss, it achieves the same effect in a high-shine format, along with the three other top-selling hues from the line.

The Pop Plus Creamy Lip Gloss formula is enriched with plumping and moisturizing hyaluronic acid, nourishing aloe butter, smoothing avocado butter, and antioxidant-packed shea butter for lip-defining color that delivers shine and hydration. The gloss adds a pop of juicy color to your look while treating your lips with a potent cocktail that feels smooth and provides all-day comfort. Plus, the formula is free of fragrance, parabens, and phthalates. The gloss is accompanied by a soft, hourglass-shaped doe-foot applicator that evenly distributes the elixir, whether you wear it alone or over your favorite lipstick or liner.

Give your makeup bag an injection of vivid sheen with Clinique and Kate Spade New York's special release set of the best-selling Pop Plus Creamy Lip Glosses.

Clinique

