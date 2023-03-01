10 Clever Home Finds to Upgrade the Way You Organize and Clean Your Space—Starting at $4

The way you clean and organize your home probably needs a serious upgrade. If you’ve been doing the same processes and using the same tools only to end up thinking, “There has to be a better way”—the time is now for an update.

While there are so many gadgets and gizmos out there, actually finding the right ones can be tricky. But we discovered the best new clever finds within this hidden Amazon section that are made with really nifty features, making them versatile, space-saving, and cost-effective. Plus, the picks this month all have tons of five-star ratings with prices starting at just $4.

Best Clever Home Amazon Finds

Amazon

You can buy small or large plant stands, but very rarely do you find one that can accommodate both. This bamboo pick is the exception—it has an adjustable design that expands the legs, giving your pot more room as your plant grows. The stand has a criss-cross middle that’s closer to one side than the other. The benefit? Taller plants will love sitting lower on the stand and vice versa for little plants that need a height boost.

To buy: $30 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

Blueland’s eco-friendly cleaners have a top ranking on our list of best natural cleaning products to date, and for good reason. This set is everything you need to replace your outdated cleaning tools. It comes with two BPA-free bathroom and multi-surface cleaner bottles as well as a glass hand soap dispenser. What sets Blueland’s kit apart are the cleaner tablets that mix with water from the tap, saving space in under the sink, trips to the grocery store, and tons of plastic.

To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

Even if you have a fancy-looking soap holder, chances are it still collects water in the dish. This simple, yet effective pad is the solution. It’s made with PVC materials that give it a perforated surface, allowing water left on the soap bar to drip in and through the pad. And we all know with less water pooling, there’s little chance of your soap melting, giving it a longer bathroom shelf life.

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Amazon

Whether you wash clothes at a laundromat or at home, one thing’s for certain: Liquid detergents are messy, heavy, and just downright a pain. While you may have heard of dryer sheets, we’re pleased to have discovered its detergent counterpart from the Sheets Laundry Club. These detergent sheets dissolve in both hot or cold water to wash dirt, stains, and filth out of clothes. Pssst, these have even been featured on Shark Tank.

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

Amazon

Everyone with long hair needs this drain protector that’s a best-seller on Amazon with more than 82,300 five-star ratings so far. Unlike other catchers that sit on the surface of the drain opening, this one goes inside to catch hair prone to slither its way down. The TubShroom is designed with holes on top and throughout the cylinder mold, forcing strands to wrap around, preventing unnecessary blockage down the line.

To buy: $13 (was $20); amazon.com.

Amazon

This stylish sink caddy is more than just a decor piece—this find is crafted with natural materials that soak up moisture on contact. You can say goodbye to messy, wet counters thanks to its makeup of an aquatic mineral called diatomaceous earth and recycled paper. The blend gives it a sleek appearance and prevents puddles from forming around your hand soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, and more.

To buy: $44; amazon.com.

Amazon

Tidy up appliance cords, charging cables, and more with this super handy twist tie that’s a shopper and editor favorite. These ties have been in my home for years and can twist and bend like no other. They also are water-resistant and are super durable. Read: They never break. This pick from Nite works so much better than the free bread ties. Hey, they’re free for a reason… but after trying these, you won’t go back.

To buy: $4 (was $5); amazon.com.

Amazon

Unruly sheets need some structure in the wash, and these detanglers are ready for the job. Slip the ends of your sheets into one of four slots on the detangler and secure it in place before tossing it in the wash. The result? No more wadding in the washer or losing a long lost sock deep within the fitted sheet. It also ensures the entire sheet is getting washed and encourages a quick dry time when in the dryer.

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Amazon

You may have tried to clean your silverware, pots, and pans with no luck, but that’s only because you’re not using the right stuff. The Wright’s Silver Cleaner and Polish Cream is popular among Amazon shoppers who use it on tarnished jewelry, silver decor, drinkware, and more. The cream makes items look shiny and new without scratching or dulling the surface, making it a best-seller reviewers trust.

To buy: $9 (was $10); amazon.com.

Amazon

A broom that can handle wet and dry messes? Yep, you finally found it. The Broomi has a silicone adhesive at the bottom that acts like a squeegee to pull together spilled accidents and everyday debris with a few swipes. It can be used on tile and carpet, which is why people love that it’s capable of getting pet hair, too. And because the handle has an adjustable design, you can reach gunk in hard-to-reach places like under the sofa.

To buy: $35; amazon.com.

