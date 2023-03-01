10 Clever Home Finds to Upgrade the Way You Organize and Clean Your Space—Starting at $4

You’ll find best-sellers and on-sale picks with surprisingly nifty features.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

New Clever Home Finds at Amazon
Photo:

Amazon

The way you clean and organize your home probably needs a serious upgrade. If you’ve been doing the same processes and using the same tools only to end up thinking, “There has to be a better way”—the time is now for an update. 

While there are so many gadgets and gizmos out there, actually finding the right ones can be tricky. But we discovered the best new clever finds within this hidden Amazon section that are made with really nifty features, making them versatile, space-saving, and cost-effective. Plus, the picks this month all have tons of five-star ratings with prices starting at just $4.

Best Clever Home Amazon Finds

Save 14% on UppWell Adjustable Indoor Plant Stand

UppWell Adjustable Indoor Plant Stand

Amazon

You can buy small or large plant stands, but very rarely do you find one that can accommodate both. This bamboo pick is the exception—it has an adjustable design that expands the legs, giving your pot more room as your plant grows. The stand has a criss-cross middle that’s closer to one side than the other. The benefit? Taller plants will love sitting lower on the stand and vice versa for little plants that need a height boost. 

To buy: $30 (was $35); amazon.com.

Save 10% on Blueland Clean Home Kit

BLUELAND Clean Home Kit

Amazon

Blueland’s eco-friendly cleaners have a top ranking on our list of best natural cleaning products to date, and for good reason. This set is everything you need to replace your outdated cleaning tools. It comes with two BPA-free bathroom and multi-surface cleaner bottles as well as a glass hand soap dispenser. What sets Blueland’s kit apart are the cleaner tablets that mix with water from the tap, saving space in under the sink, trips to the grocery store, and tons of plastic. 

To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com.

myHomeBody Soap Saver Lifting Pads

myHomeBody Soap Saver

Amazon

Even if you have a fancy-looking soap holder, chances are it still collects water in the dish. This simple, yet effective pad is the solution. It’s made with PVC materials that give it a perforated surface, allowing water left on the soap bar to drip in and through the pad. And we all know with less water pooling, there’s little chance of your soap melting, giving it a longer bathroom shelf life. 

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Sheets Laundry Club Laundry Detergent Sheets

Sheets Laundry Club sheets

Amazon

Whether you wash clothes at a laundromat or at home, one thing’s for certain: Liquid detergents are messy, heavy, and just downright a pain. While you may have heard of dryer sheets, we’re pleased to have discovered its detergent counterpart from the Sheets Laundry Club. These detergent sheets dissolve in both hot or cold water to wash dirt, stains, and filth out of clothes. Pssst, these have even been featured on Shark Tank.  

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

Save 35% on TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector

TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector

Amazon

Everyone with long hair needs this drain protector that’s a best-seller on Amazon with more than 82,300 five-star ratings so far. Unlike other catchers that sit on the surface of the drain opening, this one goes inside to catch hair prone to slither its way down. The TubShroom is designed with holes on top and throughout the cylinder mold, forcing strands to wrap around, preventing unnecessary blockage down the line. 

To buy: $13 (was $20); amazon.com.

Dorai Home Sink Caddy

Dorai Home Sink Caddy

Amazon

This stylish sink caddy is more than just a decor piece—this find is crafted with natural materials that soak up moisture on contact. You can say goodbye to messy, wet counters thanks to its makeup of an aquatic mineral called diatomaceous earth and recycled paper. The blend gives it a sleek appearance and prevents puddles from forming around your hand soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, and more. 

To buy: $44; amazon.com.

Save 11% on Nite Ize Original Gear Tie

Nite IZE Original Gear Tie

Amazon

Tidy up appliance cords, charging cables, and more with this super handy twist tie that’s a shopper and editor favorite. These ties have been in my home for years and can twist and bend like no other. They also are water-resistant and are super durable. Read: They never break. This pick from Nite works so much better than the free bread ties. Hey, they’re free for a reason… but after trying these, you won’t go back.  

To buy: $4 (was $5); amazon.com.

Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler Pack

Wad-Free for Bed Sheets

Amazon

Unruly sheets need some structure in the wash, and these detanglers are ready for the job. Slip the ends of your sheets into one of four slots on the detangler and secure it in place before tossing it in the wash. The result? No more wadding in the washer or losing a long lost sock  deep within the fitted sheet. It also ensures the entire sheet is getting washed and encourages a quick dry time when in the dryer. 

To buy: $20; amazon.com

Save 7% on Wright's Silver Cleaner and Polish Cream

Wright's Silver Cleaner and Polish Cream

Amazon

You may have tried to clean your silverware, pots, and pans with no luck, but that’s only because you’re not using the right stuff. The Wright’s Silver Cleaner and Polish Cream is popular among Amazon shoppers who use it on tarnished jewelry, silver decor, drinkware, and more. The cream makes items look shiny and new without scratching or dulling the surface, making it a best-seller reviewers trust. 

To buy: $9 (was $10); amazon.com

Broombi Multifunctional Silicone Broom

Original Broombi - All-Surface Silicone Broom

Amazon

A broom that can handle wet and dry messes? Yep, you finally found it. The Broomi has a silicone adhesive at the bottom that acts like a squeegee to pull together spilled accidents and everyday debris with a few swipes. It can be used on tile and carpet, which is why people love that it’s capable of getting pet hair, too. And because the handle has an adjustable design, you can reach gunk in hard-to-reach places like under the sofa.  

To buy: $35; amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Dae styling cream restock
Dae’s Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream Is My Favorite Formula for Air-Dried, Frizz-Free Curls
Nordstrom Rack On Sale Dresses Tout
From Everyday Styles to Formal Silhouettes, These 15 On-Sale Dresses Are Perfect for Spring
Weezie Towel Review Tout
I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Towel Brand—and I Feel Like I’m Visiting a Spa
Related Articles
Clever Home Decor Storage Freelance Piece tout
15 Clever Home Organizers With Nifty Storage Areas to Keep Your Home Tidy—Starting at $14
how-to-clean-jewelry-GettyImages-1133468656
How to Clean Jewelry So It Shines Like New
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
Woman making bed
Have Allergies? These 8 Home Cleaning Tips Can Help
kb-digital-issue-These-11-Appliances-Are-the-Future-of-Cleaning
The Future of Cleaning: It's Time to Pick Out Your Robot
sustainable-household-products-Toothpaste-Tablets
15 Sustainable Household Product Switches to Make
How to Fix Household Odors, sofa with dog on it
16 Surfaces That Are Trapping Bad Odors in Your Home—And How to Fix Them
Jeweller hand cleaning and polishing vintage jewelry red ruby and silver braclet
How to Clean Silver Jewelry So It Shines
gain flings laundry pods
The 10 Best Laundry Pods of 2023
Under-$20 Ideas for Clean, Tidy Home
10 Under-$20 Ways to Get Your Home Cleaner and Tidier for Cheap
organized cleaning product storage
How to Organize Your Broom Closet and Cleaning Supplies
Citrus peel used to deodorize garbage pail
96 Surprising Ways to Clean With Household Items
Force of Nature Multi-Purpose Cleaner
The 15 Best Natural Cleaning Products for Every Part of Your Home in 2023
best drain cleaners
The 9 Best Drain Cleaners of 2023
Best Shower Cleaners
The 10 Best Shower Cleaners of 2023
best silver polish on a colored pattern background
The 7 Best Silver Polishes of 2023