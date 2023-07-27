I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and I’m Eyeing These Time-Saving Home Items This Week

Chances are you’ve heard the term “work smarter, not harder” in everyday conversation—so why not channel that mindset into the items you use right at home? You may not realize it, but Amazon is chock-filled with clever home gadgets that make life easier to essentially cut your cooking, cleaning, and everyday tasking in half. And it’s my job to uncover the best of the best products, which you can find on this list below.

As a shopping editor, I’m constantly on the hunt for the most nifty home items on Amazon that have a steep discount or are just generally at a cheap price. And since I’m constantly on Amazon, I can cut through the fuss to determine what home products are really worth the buy—all under $100.

Good thing that right now, there are dozens of truly unique products hiding on Amazon. These items are all designed to save you time and money, which is why I’m adding them all to my cart right now. Curious to see what staples I’m eyeing? Keep reading for the details below.

Editor-Loved Clever Home Finds

Black+Decker Power Scrubber Brush

Amazon

We all know it: Cleaning bathroom and kitchen surfaces can be an absolute pain with all the spraying, scrubbing, and sweating. Not anymore. This Black+Decker power scrubber puts in the elbow grease thanks to its battery-powered design. Its oscillating head provides continuous scrubbing to get rid of gunk on shower walls, countertops, and beyond. The nifty gadget is only $22, which is way cheaper than hiring professional cleaners, so I’d say that’s a win.

Snifitar Vegetable Chopper

Amazon

As an avid home cook, you can say meal prepping is a near everyday occurrence. The problem? It usually takes me a while to chop and dice vegetables like onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, and more. However, this vegetable chopper cuts up every food item into tiny bits with one simple press. It comes with different chopping blades for different produce and is 46 percent off, making it an absolute steal.

Poeland Drawer Divider Organizer

Amazon

While a drawer organizer won’t inherently save me time by doing my laundry, it will keep my items in check so I can grab and go without a second thought. The honeycomb divider organizer can be cut to fit inside my drawers and has little cavities to store socks, undies, hair ties, skincare, etc. I also love that it comes in a ton of colors, including this pretty pink option for $12.

Shark Vacmop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Mop

Amazon

One last cleaning gadget I need right now is this Shark vacuum that actually doubles as a mop! I know, it’s such a good find. The lightweight cleaning device vacuums dust, debris, and hair while the disposable mop pads can wipe down my hardwood floors and bathroom tiles at the same time. Bonus: It’s on sale right now.

SnugPad XL Wool Dryer Balls

Amazon

Blueland Hand Soap Starter Set

Amazon

Belkin Dual Wireless Charging Pads

Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer

Amazon

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Storage Containers

Amazon

Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit

Amazon

Vtopmart Stackable Makeup Organizer

Amazon

The Grip Jar Opener