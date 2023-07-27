I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and I’m Eyeing These Time-Saving Home Items This Week

Everything on this list starts at just $9 right now.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

I Discover the Best Amazon Finds Roundup: Clever Finds Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Chances are you’ve heard the term “work smarter, not harder” in everyday conversation—so why not channel that mindset into the items you use right at home? You may not realize it, but Amazon is chock-filled with clever home gadgets that make life easier to essentially cut your cooking, cleaning, and everyday tasking in half. And it’s my job to uncover the best of the best products, which you can find on this list below.

As a shopping editor, I’m constantly on the hunt for the most nifty home items on Amazon that have a steep discount or are just generally at a cheap price. And since I’m constantly on Amazon, I can cut through the fuss to determine what home products are really worth the buy—all under $100. 

Good thing that right now, there are dozens of truly unique products hiding on Amazon. These items are all designed to save you time and money, which is why I’m adding them all to my cart right now. Curious to see what staples I’m eyeing? Keep reading for the details below. 

Editor-Loved Clever Home Finds

Black+Decker Power Scrubber Brush

Amazon BLACK+DECKER Power Scrubber Brush

Amazon

We all know it: Cleaning bathroom and kitchen surfaces can be an absolute pain with all the spraying, scrubbing, and sweating. Not anymore. This Black+Decker power scrubber puts in the elbow grease thanks to its battery-powered design. Its oscillating head provides continuous scrubbing to get rid of gunk on shower walls, countertops, and beyond. The nifty gadget is only $22, which is way cheaper than hiring professional cleaners, so I’d say that’s a win. 

Snifitar Vegetable Chopper

Amazon SNIFITAR Vegetable Chopper

Amazon

As an avid home cook, you can say meal prepping is a near everyday occurrence. The problem? It usually takes me a while to chop and dice vegetables like onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, and more. However, this vegetable chopper cuts up every food item into tiny bits with one simple press.  It comes with different chopping blades for different produce and is 46 percent off, making it an absolute steal. 

Poeland Drawer Divider Organizer

Amazon Poeland Drawer Divider Organizer

Amazon

While a drawer organizer won’t inherently save me time by doing my laundry, it will keep my items in check so I can grab and go without a second thought. The honeycomb divider organizer can be cut to fit inside my drawers and has little cavities to store socks, undies, hair ties, skincare, etc. I also love that it comes in a ton of colors, including this pretty pink option for $12. 

Shark Vacmop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Mop

Amazon Shark VM252 VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with LED Headlights, 4 Disposable Pads & 12 oz. Cleaning Solution

Amazon

One last cleaning gadget I need right now is this Shark vacuum that actually doubles as a mop! I know, it’s such a good find. The lightweight cleaning device vacuums dust, debris, and hair while the disposable mop pads can wipe down my hardwood floors and bathroom tiles at the same time. Bonus: It’s on sale right now. 

SnugPad XL Wool Dryer Balls

Amazon SnugPad XL Wool Dryer Balls

Amazon

Blueland Hand Soap Starter Set

Amazon BLUELAND Hand Soap Starter Set

Amazon

Belkin Dual Wireless Charging Pads

Amazon Belkin Quick Charge Dual Wireless Charging Pad

Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer

Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates,

Amazon

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Storage Containers

Amazon Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver

Amazon

Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit

Amazon Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit

Amazon

Vtopmart Stackable Makeup Organizer

Amazon Vtopmart 2 Pack Stackable Makeup Organizer Storage Drawers

Amazon

The Grip Jar Opener

Amazon The Grip Jar Opener

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Shark Vacuum One-Off Tout
The Cordless and Portable Shark Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is Quietly on Sale for $100 at Amazon
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off
Target's Denim Sale Includes "Super Comfortable" and "Flattering" Jeans, Shorts, and Overalls Starting at $14 Tout
​​Target’s Summer Denim Sale Includes Markdowns on ‘Flattering’ Jeans, ‘Comfy’ Shorts, and More—All Under $30
Related Articles
Clever Finds Roundup PD Tout
Clever Home Finds From Bissell, Snuggle Pedic, Rubbermaid, and More Are Up to 53% Off Before Amazon Prime Day
Bissell Floor Cleaner One-Off Tout
Shoppers Say Their ‘Hardwood Floors Shine’ Thanks to This 2-in-1 Bissell Cleaner That’s Now on Sale for $130
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off
Vacuum Deals PD Tout
Score! Shark, Dyson, and iRobot Roomba Vacuums Are Up to 67% Off With These Prime Day Deals
cleaning-editor-tips-GettyImages-1369764330
9 Tips This Cleaning Editor Wants Everyone to Know
Vacuum One-Off PD tout
This Popular Yeedi Robot Vacuum and Mop is Quietly $200 Off Before Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say It Takes ‘Literal Minutes’ to Clean the House With This Stick Vacuum—and It’s Just $100
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser PD deal Tout
This Vacuum Effortlessly Sucks Up Every Little Furball My Husky Leaves Behind—and It's 40% Off for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Robot Vacuum Tout
The Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call the ‘Best Amazon Purchase Ever’ Is $300 Off for Prime Day
Organizers PD Deals Tout
These Clever Home and Kitchen Organizers Are Up to 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum
Missed Prime Day? You Can Still Get This Eufy Robot Vacuum Mop for 51% Off on Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals Tout
You Don't Have to Wait for Prime Day to Save Up to 60% on Kitchen Tools, Cookware, Appliances, and More
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Extended Deals Tout
These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day
Cleaning Gadget One-Off PD Tout
Get 38% Off This Best-Selling Microfiber Spray Mop Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 61% Off