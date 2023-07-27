Home Cleaning I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and I’m Eyeing These Time-Saving Home Items This Week Everything on this list starts at just $9 right now. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Chances are you’ve heard the term “work smarter, not harder” in everyday conversation—so why not channel that mindset into the items you use right at home? You may not realize it, but Amazon is chock-filled with clever home gadgets that make life easier to essentially cut your cooking, cleaning, and everyday tasking in half. And it’s my job to uncover the best of the best products, which you can find on this list below. As a shopping editor, I’m constantly on the hunt for the most nifty home items on Amazon that have a steep discount or are just generally at a cheap price. And since I’m constantly on Amazon, I can cut through the fuss to determine what home products are really worth the buy—all under $100. Good thing that right now, there are dozens of truly unique products hiding on Amazon. These items are all designed to save you time and money, which is why I’m adding them all to my cart right now. Curious to see what staples I’m eyeing? Keep reading for the details below. Editor-Loved Clever Home Finds Black+Decker Power Scrubber Brush, $22 SnugPad XL Wool Dryer Balls, $10 Snifitar Vegetable Chopper, $16 (was $30) Poeland Drawer Divider Organizer, $12 (was $14) Shark Vacmop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Mop, $80 (was $100) Blueland Hand Soap Starter Set, $20 Belkin Dual Wireless Charging Pads, $45 (was $50) Ninja Air Fryer, $100 (was $130) Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Storage Containers, $34 (was $40) Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit, $9 Black+Decker Power Scrubber Brush Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 We all know it: Cleaning bathroom and kitchen surfaces can be an absolute pain with all the spraying, scrubbing, and sweating. Not anymore. This Black+Decker power scrubber puts in the elbow grease thanks to its battery-powered design. Its oscillating head provides continuous scrubbing to get rid of gunk on shower walls, countertops, and beyond. The nifty gadget is only $22, which is way cheaper than hiring professional cleaners, so I’d say that’s a win. Snifitar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $16 As an avid home cook, you can say meal prepping is a near everyday occurrence. The problem? It usually takes me a while to chop and dice vegetables like onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, and more. However, this vegetable chopper cuts up every food item into tiny bits with one simple press. It comes with different chopping blades for different produce and is 46 percent off, making it an absolute steal. Poeland Drawer Divider Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $12 While a drawer organizer won’t inherently save me time by doing my laundry, it will keep my items in check so I can grab and go without a second thought. The honeycomb divider organizer can be cut to fit inside my drawers and has little cavities to store socks, undies, hair ties, skincare, etc. I also love that it comes in a ton of colors, including this pretty pink option for $12. Shark Vacmop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Mop Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $80 One last cleaning gadget I need right now is this Shark vacuum that actually doubles as a mop! I know, it’s such a good find. The lightweight cleaning device vacuums dust, debris, and hair while the disposable mop pads can wipe down my hardwood floors and bathroom tiles at the same time. Bonus: It’s on sale right now. SnugPad XL Wool Dryer Balls Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 Blueland Hand Soap Starter Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Belkin Dual Wireless Charging Pads Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $45 Ninja Air Fryer Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $100 Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Storage Containers Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $34 Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 Vtopmart Stackable Makeup Organizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $14 The Grip Jar Opener Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $15 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Cordless and Portable Shark Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is Quietly on Sale for $100 at Amazon The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off Target’s Summer Denim Sale Includes Markdowns on ‘Flattering’ Jeans, ‘Comfy’ Shorts, and More—All Under $30