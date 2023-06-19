If You’re Cleaning Your Home Without These 15 Clever Gadgets, You’re Probably Not Cleaning Deep Enough



No matter how clean you keep your home on a daily basis, it’s still a good idea to deep clean the house at least a few times a year. After all, there are plenty of nooks and crannies that go unnoticed during your everyday cleaning routine—especially if you’re a speed cleaner.



The ceilings, the dryer vent, those grooves in between windows and sliding doors (what are those things called anyway?)—those are just a few of those hard-to-reach spots that are often neglected. If you’re ready to give the house a truly in-depth clean from top to bottom, you’re going to need more than just a mop and broom; you’re going to need the right tools for the job.

Luckily, Amazon is the perfect place for finding clever cleaning gadgets that can tidy even the dustiest, mustiest, dirtiest areas. Between thousands of shopper reviews and product recommendations from TikTok, we scoured Amazon for the most unlikely cleaning gadgets for deep-cleaning the home—starting at just $6.

Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner

With 23,320 five-star ratings, the Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner is so genius, you’re going to wish you invented it. A best-seller in Amazon’s vacuum attachments category, this unlikely tool addresses the dryer vent—one of the most dangerous spots in the home if it’s not properly taken care of. Not unlike a plumbing snake, the adapter hose fits on most vacuum cleaners and extends 31 inches down the vent (and behind appliances, too) to unclog years’ worth of lint.

One five-star reviewer wrote that they were worried there was “enough lint below the lint trap of a dryer… to cause a fire.” The reviewer said the “suction through the length of the new hose” was “enough to even pull up a coin from the bottommost part of the dryer vent slot.”

Rienar Hand-Held Groove Gap Cleaning Brushes

Have you ever cleaned the grooved gap between the doors and windows? Didn’t think so. It’s a narrow little space that not many gadgets fit in, and most vacuums can’t get in there, either. But, this tool comes in handy because it has tufted bristles and a curved handle with built-in finger grips that allow you to attack those nooks and crannies.

One shopper who gave the product a five-star rating wrote, “Finally a brush that actually gets into those nasty unreachable window trenches,” adding, “Where have you been all of my life?”

Aivwis Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner

No more using every bit of elbow grease you’ve got in order to clean the microwave. The Aivwis Angry Mom is a steam cleaner for the microwave that only requires vinegar and water. Pop it into the microwave for five to seven minutes and the steam loosens up any grime, even if it’s really caked on. Some reviewers in the comments recommend adding a drop or two of lemon for a fresh scent. One shopper called it “the greatest thing [they] have ever bought,” adding that a job that’s “always a pain in the butt” is made “a breeze” with the help of this tool. They added, “I couldn’t believe how clean it got, and how easily everything wiped away!”

Holikme 22 Piece Drill Brush Attachments Set

Using a drill to scrub the kitchen may seem strange, but this best-seller transforms your drill into the world’s best cleaning tool. This 22-piece brush set has more than 26,000 five-star ratings, with most shoppers loving how effectively it deep-cleans soap scum in the bathroom. Another shopper who said they used it to scrub down all the “kitchen and bathroom cabinets” in the home of a cigarette smoker, explaining that “the cabinets are white and had nicotine stained all over them,” but that these “brushes with some bleach” had them “looking brand new in very little time.”

Gibtool Vacuum Attachments Accessories Cleaning Kit

This six-piece set of vacuum attachment fits any 1-¼ inch friction fitted vacuum cleaner. It includes a crevice tool, horsehair-bristle round brush, utility nozzle with brush, upholstery tool, brush-and-nozzle combination tool, and a 1 ⅜ inch to 1 1/4 inch adapter. With so many different attachments, it can deep-clean a variety of things—from radiators and air conditioners to computer keyboards.



“It is definitely worth the price for all you get,” one five-star reviewer wrote, calling it “great value.” Another shopper who attached the accessories to a shop vac called it “well worth the money” and specified that they “can now clean the fabrics in the car and truck as well as small area carpets in the door and bathroom, which the vacuum cannot clean.”

Losuy Electric Spin Scrubber

Take your deep cleaning cordless with the genius Losuy Electric Spin Scrubber. With a 54-inch adjustable extension arm, this power scrubber is ideal for removing stuck-on grime from kitchen floors, bathroom tiles, and of course, the shower and tub. It comes with seven replaceable brush heads, making it an extremely versatile cleaning gadget. If the big flat brush can’t get in there, then the small flat brush can. If you’re cleaning a heavy oil area in the kitchen, reach for the sponge brush. Or if you can’t get into the corner of a tile, try the pointed brush.

One five-star reviewer called it “convenient and effective” for “deep cleaning.” They added that the cordless feature “is a game-changer” and “allows for unrestricted movement and eliminates the hassle of dealing with tangled cords or limited reach.” The same reviewer also found the scrubber’s spinning action “impressive,” noting that “the bristle head rotates at a high speed, providing thorough and effective cleaning power” for tackling “soap scum, grime, and stains” but without “the need for excessive scrubbing” that can cause hand fatigue.

Pulidiki Store Cleaning Gel

It may just be “gel,” but it’s “gel” with more than 38,000 five-star ratings. This removal putty is intended for picking up dust and grime between the crevices of cars or keyboards, but reviewers have found all kinds of bonus uses for it, which is why it’s a deep-cleaning must have. One five-star reviewer uses it for “dusty linen lampshades that are difficult to clean,” recommending to “roll the product up and down the shade.” They also added that it “removes dust on the base” and other “things that light cloth dusting misses.”

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

A best-seller in tile grout cleaners, the Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber looks like an electric toothbrush, but works better than any manual scrubber you’ve ever seen. The oscillating head scrubs 60 times per second, powered by six volts that help you clean up twice as fast. It contains pulsing and continuous scrubbing settings, so you can customize it to the specific job, and many of its 16,800+ five-star ratings praise it for doing a number on grout.

“It took me a couple of hours, but the batteries never hesitated and the brush head did not wear down,” one passionate reviewer wrote. “The grout is the cleanest and lightest color it has been in five years,” they said, adding that there’s no need to “press down hard with the scrubber” as “the brushes do the job.”

Kimteny Nonstick Fast Drying Kitchen Towels

You’ll never buy regular old towels again. These fast-drying kitchen cloths are “perfection,” according to one reviewer who doesn’t even buy paper towels anymore. “These are it,” they added, writing, “they’re super absorbent and don’t leave streaks behind.” What sets them apart from any other dish towel or cleaning rag is that they’re made from high quality coral velvet, a microfiber material that’s lightweight and that dries very quickly. If you’re going to deep clean your entire house, you wouldn’t want to use any old rag or paper towel that will leave behind more mess. After all, a home is only as clean as the towel you clean it with. It’s also machine-washable and lint-free.

Yesimla Bluetooth Earbuds Cleaner Kit

Another spot that’s often overlooked is… your own ears. Or what goes in them at least! The Yesimla Bluetooth Earbuds Cleaner Kit is a must-have cleaning tool for anyone with Bluetooth earbuds. It’s a fan-favorite cleaning tool amongst TikTokers because it’s similar in size and shape to a tweezer, but also has a microfiber brush and a round metal nib that’s tiny enough to fit into and clean the narrow charging hole and the holes of the speakers. It’s like a car detailer for your earbuds.

Baseboard Buddy

If you have baseboards, then you need a Baseboard Buddy. Notoriously one of the toughest areas to keep clean, baseboards can collect dust, dirt, grime, and even food and grease splatters. This tool removes the need for getting on your hands and knees to clean the baseboards, making it easier to clean and less hard on the body. It comes with an extension handle that reaches up to 4 feet and it can be used either wet or dry. It also includes three reusable Baseboard Buddy Pads made of microfiber, so they can be thrown in the wash.

One reviewer called the Baseboard Buddy, “a game changer,” adding that it makes “cleaning so much easier” by spraying “the cleaning solution directly on them” and using it to scrub. Another shopper says its “great design is all you need” instead of “getting on your knees.”

Puriko Refrigerator Deodorizer

The refrigerator has to be the least exciting place to do a deep clean because it can get so unbelievably dirty—and so unbelievably stinky. Once you give it a hardy clean, pop the Puriko Refrigerator Deodorizer, an Amazon best-seller, in there to reduce the stench going forward. It’s made of stainless steel and can last up to a decade without needing to change it out. In addition to absorbing odors, it uses catalytic decomposition technology to decompose gasses. It doesn’t just make for an odorless fridge; it can also help prolong the shelf life of produce.

One reviewer called it “the best purchase of 2023 so far,” noting that despite being “initially skeptical about its effectiveness,” a “few days of use” showed “a noticeable improvement in the freshness” of the refrigerator. They also called it “a reliable problem solver.”

Quick and Clean Keurig Cleaning Pods

For as much as you make a cup of coffee, how often do you deep-clean the coffee maker? Quick and Clean Keurig Cleaning Pods are an easy cleaning hack that make simple work out of an otherwise annoying and tedious job. No need for vinegar here—this Amazon product has 34,748 five-star ratings because of how well it cleans and how simple it is to use.

“I had no idea there was that much stuff still in the machine after a cleaning,” one five-star reviewer, who said they typically clean the coffee maker once a week, said. They added that “the gunk this cleared out was crazy” and that it “was super easy to use” as you “just pop it in like a regular pod and press brew just like a cup of coffee.”

Yocada Floor Scrub Brush

Part broom, part scrubber, part squeegee, this tough scrub brush is ideal for deep cleaning garage floors. It’s designed with a 45 degree angle, has a convenient hanging ring for convenient storage, and features a stiff broom head and durable squeegee for dual action. The brush is Amazon’s choice for a floor scrubber, it extends to nearly 56 inches tall, and it also works great for clearing up patios, decks, and cement floors (though it can also be used indoors for heavy-duty projects, too). It scrapes and brushes at the same time, quickly stirring up everything from stains and dirty water to grime and long-settled dust.

One reviewer said it was “great for stripping floors” and that “the squeegee on this brush was amazing for this purpose.” They called it the “best purchase under $40 [they] ever made” and added, “it’s so much better than scrubbing on my hands and knees.” Another shopper who gave the product five stars said it “got years of dirt and grime out of [the] textured surfaces” of “the ugliest linoleum tiles” they “had ever seen” and that they “couldn't have done it without this sturdy, strong scrub brush.”

Delux Microfiber Extendable Feather Duster

Dust on the ceiling or in hard-to-reach molding? We all have a cobweb or two we simply leave alone because we can’t reach it, but the Delux Microfiber Extendable Feather Duster puts a permanent end to that problem with its sturdy, extendable 100-inch telescopic pole and duster head that bends up to 90 degrees. It has a soft rubber tip with split fiber technology that actually draws and traps dust to it with an electrostatic charge, rather than just pushing it around.

With 12,797 five-star ratings, many of the reviewers agree that it’s perfect for reaching high places. But an unlikely use found in the reviews is for cleaning lower places, too, as it can help reach tough-to-clean spots without causing pain. One reviewer explained that their “elderly father” has “trouble reaching lower places due to bad knees, bad back, and poor balance,” explaining that with the duster, “he can bend the head to a 90 degree angle and dust the area he needs to without having to get on his knees or bend over.”

