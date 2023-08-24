Home Decorating I’m a Shopping Writer, and The Citizenry’s Labor Day Sale Is the One I’ve Been Waiting for All Year 20 percent off best-selling bedding and rugs is worth the wait. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping! Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: The Citizenry As a shopping writer, I’m always searching for the best price, which means from time to time, I’ve been known to clinch a deal or two. The secret is knowing which markdowns to wait for, and now that The Citizenry has finally announced its Labor Day Sale, believe me when I say, this is the one I’ve been waiting for. Just in time for fall decor, The Citizenry is marking down its bestsellers from August 24 to September 5, with plenty of earthy tones and organic vibes to go around. Shoppers can find rugs, bedding, pillows, and blankets for 20 percent off, while furniture and baskets (in select styles) are 10 percent off. Shopping this Citizenry sale is the most cost-efficient way to create an expensive-looking home with luxe basics that never go out of style—IMHO. I’m hardly the only one with a soft-spot for The Citizenry. The cotton and linen bed sheets, in particular, are an editor-loved staple in the office, and Real Simple has also ranked it as one of the best spots to buy bath towels, and bedding. But, hurry—this sale only lasts a few days, and it won’t be long before prices are back to normal. Not sure what to grab? Keep reading for my top picks from the Labor Day sale. Shop The Citizenry Labor Day Sales Artha Wool Area Rug, $559 (was $699) Dayita Handwoven Area Rug, $639 (was $799) Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle, $463 (was $647) Cotton Gauze Bed Blanket, $183 (was $229) Prisha Linen Pillow, $95 (was $119) Las Colinas Pillow, $119 (was $149) La Brisa Alpaca Bed Blanket, $303 (was $379) Lalita Wool Area Rug The Citizenry Buy on The-citizenry.com $1099 $879 Made in India with 100 percent New Zealand wool, the Lalita Wool Area Rug is knotted by hand for a plusher, softer feel. Available in several sizes, including 5 feet by 8 feet, 6 feet by 9 feet, 8 feet by 10 feet , 9 feet by 12, and 10 feet by 14 feet, the curves and lines of this 1-inch pile rug are inspired by rock gardens, but also resemble the arc of a rainbow. Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle The Citizenry Buy on The-citizenry.com $647 $463 Named ‘most durable in linen sheets,’ the Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases, one duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases in the size (full, queen, king, or California king) of your choice. It gets softer every time you wash it for a luxurious feeling that’s hotel-quality comfortable, and it comes in various color options, including patterned thin stripes in sand or graphite, or solid colors like sage, camel, olive, aegean, and currant from Oeko-Tex certified French flax that’s woven in a family-run linen mill in Portugal. Cotton Gauze Bed Blanket The Citizenry Buy on The-citizenry.com $229 $183 Woven in Turkey from 100 percent Turkish cotton, the Cotton Gauze Bed Blanket comes in olive, stone gray, white, tan, charcoal, and rose, and measuring at 80 inches by 96 inches, it fully covers either queen or king-sized beds. The blanket is also Oeko-Tex certified. Las Colinas Pillow The Citizenry Buy on The-citizenry.com $149 $121 Bringing a punch of color, and a modern design to a couch or bed, the Las Colinas Pillow features abstract art in tan, light blue/gray, and natural hues. It’s made with a durable 100 percent cotton back, and a 100 percent sheep’s wool front, handwoven by Peruvian artisans in Lima. You can buy it in either 18 by 18 inches or 22 by 22 inches. Both size options include a cruelty-free down alternative insert. Artha Wool Area Rug The Citizenry Buy on The-citizenry.com $699 $559 Shop more can’t-miss Labor Day deals from The Citizenry below before they’re gone. Prisha Linen Pillow The Citizenry Buy on The-citizenry.com $119 $95 La Brisa Alpaca Bed Blanket The Citizenry Buy on The-citizenry.com $389 $306 Dayita Handwoven Area Rug The Citizenry Buy on The-citizenry.com $799 $639 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Comfy Shoes I Wore Every Day in High School Are Finally Back in Style—but They’re Selling Out Fast These Summer-to-Fall Jackets From Gap, Levi’s, and Blank Nyc Are All on Sale at Amazon—Up to 81% Off A Pet Crate That's Also a Side Table—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life