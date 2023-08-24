I’m a Shopping Writer, and The Citizenry’s Labor Day Sale Is the One I’ve Been Waiting for All Year

20 percent off best-selling bedding and rugs is worth the wait.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Tout
Photo:

The Citizenry

As a shopping writer, I’m always searching for the best price, which means from time to time, I’ve been known to clinch a deal or two. The secret is knowing which markdowns to wait for, and now that The Citizenry has finally announced its Labor Day Sale, believe me when I say, this is the one I’ve been waiting for.

Just in time for fall decor, The Citizenry is marking down its bestsellers from August 24 to September 5, with plenty of earthy tones and organic vibes to go around. Shoppers can find rugs, bedding, pillows, and blankets for 20 percent off, while furniture and baskets (in select styles) are 10 percent off. Shopping this Citizenry sale is the most cost-efficient way to create an expensive-looking home with luxe basics that never go out of style—IMHO.

I’m hardly the only one with a soft-spot for The Citizenry. The cotton and linen bed sheets, in particular, are an editor-loved staple in the office, and Real Simple has also ranked it as one of the best spots to buy bath towels, and bedding.

But, hurry—this sale only lasts a few days, and it won’t be long before prices are back to normal. Not sure what to grab? Keep reading for my top picks from the Labor Day sale.

Shop The Citizenry Labor Day Sales

Lalita Wool Area Rug

The Citizenry LALITA HAND-KNOTTED AREA RUG

The Citizenry

Made in India with 100 percent New Zealand wool, the Lalita Wool Area Rug is knotted by hand for a plusher, softer feel. Available in several sizes, including 5 feet by 8 feet, 6 feet by 9 feet, 8 feet by 10 feet , 9 feet by 12, and 10 feet by 14 feet, the curves and lines of this 1-inch pile rug are inspired by rock gardens, but also resemble the arc of a rainbow.

Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle

The Citizenry STONEWASHED LINEN BED BUNDLE

The Citizenry

Named ‘most durable in linen sheets,’ the Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases, one duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases in the size (full, queen, king, or California king) of your choice. It gets softer every time you wash it for a luxurious feeling that’s hotel-quality comfortable, and it comes in various color options, including patterned thin stripes in sand or graphite, or solid colors like sage, camel, olive, aegean, and currant from Oeko-Tex certified French flax that’s woven in a family-run linen mill in Portugal. 

Cotton Gauze Bed Blanket

The Citizenry COTTON GAUZE BED BLANKET

The Citizenry

Woven in Turkey from 100 percent Turkish cotton, the Cotton Gauze Bed Blanket comes in olive, stone gray, white, tan, charcoal, and rose, and measuring at 80 inches by 96 inches, it fully covers either queen or king-sized beds. The blanket is also Oeko-Tex certified.

Las Colinas Pillow

The Citizenry LAS COLINAS PILLOW

The Citizenry

Bringing a punch of color, and a modern design to a couch or bed, the Las Colinas Pillow features abstract art in tan, light blue/gray, and natural hues. It’s made with a durable 100 percent cotton back, and a 100 percent sheep’s wool front, handwoven by Peruvian artisans in Lima. You can buy it in either 18 by 18 inches or 22 by 22 inches. Both size options include a cruelty-free down alternative insert.

Artha Wool Area Rug

The Citizenry ARTHA HAND-KNOTTED STRIPED AREA RUG

The Citizenry

Shop more can’t-miss Labor Day deals from The Citizenry below before they’re gone.

Prisha Linen Pillow

The Citizenry PRISHA LINEN PILLOW

The Citizenry

La Brisa Alpaca Bed Blanket

The Citizenry LA BRISA ALPACA BED BLANKET

The Citizenry

Dayita Handwoven Area Rug

The Citizenry DAYITA HANDWOVEN AREA RUG

The Citizenry
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Tout
The Comfy Shoes I Wore Every Day in High School Are Finally Back in Style—but They’re Selling Out Fast
Lightweight Jackets Roundup Tout
These Summer-to-Fall Jackets From Gap, Levi’s, and Blank Nyc Are All on Sale at Amazon—Up to 81% Off
clever-items-pet-crate
A Pet Crate That's Also a Side Table—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Related Articles
best places to buy bedding
The 15 Best Places to Buy Bedding of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
One of the best Latex Pillows on a three color blue background with a Real Simple Select badge.
The 9 Best Latex Pillows of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
These Cooling Cotton Sheets Are the Little Luxury I Reach for During a Heat Waveâand Theyâre $100 Off Tout
These Cooling Cotton Sheets Are the Little Luxury I Reach for During a Heat Wave—and They’re $100 Off
25 Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 25 Best Under-$25 Deals to Score on Amazon This Weekend—Up to 73% Off
Target Colorful Accent Pieces/Decor Sale Tout
My Home Is 50 Shades of Gray, so I’m Shopping Target’s Warm and Colorful Decor Sale—Starting at Just $4
Roundup: Best Deals This Weekend Tout
The 50 Most Jaw-Dropping Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 76% Off
The Best Cotton Sheets, Tested and Reviewed
The 10 Best Cotton Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Boll Branch Signature Hemmed Set
The 8 Best Organic Sheets, Tested and Reviewed
Better Homes & Gardens HygroCotton Sheet Set
The 15 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Cooling Bed Sheets, bed sheets in purple and yellow in a stack
The 11 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Dorm Splurges Tout
7 Splurge-Worthy Dorm Room Upgrades You’ll Actually Use Every Day
A set of one of the best linen sheets on a bed with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 10 Best Linen Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Target Dorm Must-Haves Tout
Target Has All the Under-$30 College Dorm Must-Haves You Need, From Sheet Sets to Storage Solutions
Bed made with sateen sheets with two other sets of sheets folded on top
The 12 Best Sateen Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Bamboo Sheets
The 10 Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Person's hand pressing into a sheet
The 11 Best Percale Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed