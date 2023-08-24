I’m a Shopping Writer, and The Citizenry’s Labor Day Sale Is the One I’ve Been Waiting for All Year

As a shopping writer, I’m always searching for the best price, which means from time to time, I’ve been known to clinch a deal or two. The secret is knowing which markdowns to wait for, and now that The Citizenry has finally announced its Labor Day Sale, believe me when I say, this is the one I’ve been waiting for.

Just in time for fall decor, The Citizenry is marking down its bestsellers from August 24 to September 5, with plenty of earthy tones and organic vibes to go around. Shoppers can find rugs, bedding, pillows, and blankets for 20 percent off, while furniture and baskets (in select styles) are 10 percent off. Shopping this Citizenry sale is the most cost-efficient way to create an expensive-looking home with luxe basics that never go out of style—IMHO.

I’m hardly the only one with a soft-spot for The Citizenry. The cotton and linen bed sheets, in particular, are an editor-loved staple in the office, and Real Simple has also ranked it as one of the best spots to buy bath towels, and bedding.

But, hurry—this sale only lasts a few days, and it won’t be long before prices are back to normal. Not sure what to grab? Keep reading for my top picks from the Labor Day sale.

Shop The Citizenry Labor Day Sales

Made in India with 100 percent New Zealand wool, the Lalita Wool Area Rug is knotted by hand for a plusher, softer feel. Available in several sizes, including 5 feet by 8 feet, 6 feet by 9 feet, 8 feet by 10 feet , 9 feet by 12, and 10 feet by 14 feet, the curves and lines of this 1-inch pile rug are inspired by rock gardens, but also resemble the arc of a rainbow.

Named ‘most durable in linen sheets,’ the Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases, one duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases in the size (full, queen, king, or California king) of your choice. It gets softer every time you wash it for a luxurious feeling that’s hotel-quality comfortable, and it comes in various color options, including patterned thin stripes in sand or graphite, or solid colors like sage, camel, olive, aegean, and currant from Oeko-Tex certified French flax that’s woven in a family-run linen mill in Portugal.

Woven in Turkey from 100 percent Turkish cotton, the Cotton Gauze Bed Blanket comes in olive, stone gray, white, tan, charcoal, and rose, and measuring at 80 inches by 96 inches, it fully covers either queen or king-sized beds. The blanket is also Oeko-Tex certified.

Bringing a punch of color, and a modern design to a couch or bed, the Las Colinas Pillow features abstract art in tan, light blue/gray, and natural hues. It’s made with a durable 100 percent cotton back, and a 100 percent sheep’s wool front, handwoven by Peruvian artisans in Lima. You can buy it in either 18 by 18 inches or 22 by 22 inches. Both size options include a cruelty-free down alternative insert.

Shop more can’t-miss Labor Day deals from The Citizenry below before they’re gone.

