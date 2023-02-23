The Comfy Lug Sole Boots That Earn Amazon Shoppers ‘So Many Compliments’ Are Up to 70% Off Right Now

Comfy boots that are easy to walk in are a must-have for chillier weather, but sometimes it can be hard to find a pair that doesn’t hurt your feet (or drain your bank account). So if you’re shopping for a new pair while on a budget, we found the perfect ones for you: The Circus NY Darielle Ankle Boots have more than 1,580 five-star ratings at Amazon, and you can snag them for up to 70 percent off right now.

The lug sole Chelsea boots have a 2.25-inch heel that shoppers say is not tiring to wear, even when walking all day long—and they don’t cause blisters. One reviewer even noted that their feet don’t get sore even when they wear them to work and stand for over eight hours. Multiple customers have also commented that the boots are very lightweight, even though they have a chunkier sole.

Save Up to 70%: Circus NY Darielle Ankle Boots

To buy: From $30 (was $99); amazon.com.

The slip-on style has stretchy fabric side panels with a tab on the back to quickly pull them on and off, and the boots are easy to clean, according to shoppers. Just wipe off any marks or scuffs with a cloth, and they’ll look good as new. Plus, they have a removable padded insole for added support.

While the style is definitely trendy, people have commented that they can wear the boots with any outfit and get “so many compliments.” You can shop the boots in 17 different colors, including ivory, white, brown, sesame, light pink, olive, and black, and there are even a variety of patterns to choose from, too, such as snakeskin and zebra stripes. The style also comes in matte, patent, and crackled leather finishes.

Don’t wait to shop these popular Circus NY boots for up to 70 percent off. Certain sizes are already selling out, so you’ll want to snag yours before they’re gone.

Circus NY Darielle Ankle Boots in Sesame

Circus NY Darielle Ankle Boots in Black

