My Entire Family Loves the Heated Foot Massager I Gifted My Dad, and It's Now 53% Off at Amazon

It’s a near-universal feeling: Even as someone who shops for a living, my dad can feel impossible to shop for. He’s a golf-loving man with a penchant for walks, dogs, and UVA basketball, but anything he needs, he buys himself, and anything he wants, he…also buys himself before we get the chance to jump in. It’s difficult to pinpoint the right balance of practical and surprising that will captivate my dad come Christmas morning or his birthday, but this year, I finally picked out the perfect item: The Cincom Heated Foot Massager.

A heated foot massager was something that always popped up on my Amazon, so I almost discarded it because of familiarity, but the more I thought about it, the better it seemed. My dad loves walking, completing up to 10 miles every morning or while mentally sorting through a work problem. His favorite hobby is golfing, requiring him to be on his feet for 18 holes at a time. And every workday, he camps out in our garage for hours at a time—why not add a little comfort and recovery into the mix? A heated foot massager would be luxurious and yet useful to him, effortlessly fitting the niche of “things you don’t know you need until you have them.” I’d chosen the Cincom Foot Massager with Heat model thanks to its friendly price point and over 900 five-star ratings.

To buy: $80 (was $169); amazon.com.

Upon unboxing, he immediately plugged it in and tried it out, and bliss unfurled on his face. I could tell he loved it because he refused to move from the corner chair for hours.

The Cincom Foot Massager with Heat has three levels of compression, a 360 degree kneaded massage, and two heat modes. You can set the auto-off timer to shut down after 10, 20, or 30 minutes if you so choose, and the appliance also has a built-in shutoff to protect against overheating. The foot sleeves are also removable and washable so no ew moments when using after a long, sweaty walk. The device contains 44 mini ergonomic massage heads, so you know your feet are being thoroughly attended to. The combination of shiatsu massage, kneading massage, air pressure massage, and heating functions feel absolutely heavenly after a long day of activity or simply as an extra self-care mechanism while watching television.

Other shoppers agree with my dad’s love for the device. One shopper with plantar fasciitis called it “life-changing,” going on to write that she “can’t imagine not having it” because of the daily relief that the compression cycles and heat provide for her circulation.

While my family’s initial impression was to, you know, have it be a gift to my father, the siren call of massage and heat soon got to be too much for us. At any given time while home, I could walk outside and find a sibling or my mother using it instead—a testament to a small yet mighty device that’s won us all over.

Whether you’re purchasing as a gift to someone else or to yourself, this soothing massager can help you physically unwind and indulge in a little spa moment. And who could pass it up at 53 percent off? Head to Amazon today to shop the Cincom Foot Massager with Heat before the over-half-off discount disappears.