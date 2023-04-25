This Surprisingly Spacious On-Sale Belt Bag Kept Me Calm, Cool, and Hands-Free Through a Recent Flight

It has space for all of your essentials—and then some.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023

TRAVEL BELT BAG
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

At this point, I've probably flown at least 50 plus times in my life, yet I never feel prepared. The moment I step into the airport, my mind seems blank, and the anxiety of second-guessing my entire packing strategy kicks into gear. Nothing flusters me more than hauling around a twenty-pound, oversized tote of necessities—a majority of which I usually don't even use. So while planning a trip back home, my one nonnegotiables was a travel-friendly belt bag that would work beyond the airport, and my search led me to Cincha Travel.

The brand specializes in travel belts that secure your luggage and personal belongings together for a seamless airport experience. Those belts expanded into the Cincha Travel Belt Bag, a small yet surprisingly roomy bag that measures at 7.5 inches wide, 5.25 inches tall, and 2.25 inches deep. While that might not sound like much, I had room to comfortably fit all of my essentials, including my passport (with a bulky, glittery case), wallet, house keys, phone, charger, lightning cable, and even a little snack.

TRAVEL BELT BAG

Cincha

To buy: $68 (was $75); cinchatravel.com.

The bag is available in five vibrant colorways, and I got mine in "leo," a lovely, neutral brown with a chic leopard print strap that complements almost every outfit—yes, even my cozy, baggy sweats. I felt like an "It girl" with the bag casually slung over my chest, and when I didn't feel like carrying it, the two-in-one 49-inch adjustable sling easily wrapped around my carry-on tote and luggage to keep everything together. You can also use the discreet elastic trolley pass-through on the back of the bag.

The stylish and functional belt bag is made with water-resistant, upcycled nylon that feels silky smooth and features a zip closure and an outer zip pocket. It's also designed with a convenient slip pocket for stowing boarding passes, as well as two smaller interior pockets and a practical top handle. I've even been using it as my everyday handbag since it's got room for everything I need and allows me to carry it all hands-free.

While the bag usually costs $75, the brand is celebrating its recent appearance on Shark Tank with a 10 percent off sitewide sale through Friday, April 28, bringing it down to $68.

My only regret is not investing in the Travel Belt Bag sooner. I see myself using this not only for future trips but also for fun summer events and outings. Snag it while it’s on sale, and it might just become your new favorite bag.

