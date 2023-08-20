This Y2K Blouse Trend Is Back—and You Can Get the Style 3,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love for $27

Grab it in 56 colors and patterns.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

August 20, 2023

I haven’t worked in an office in several years, but when I did, I loved piecing together my outfits. I thought it was exciting and even fun to reach for slightly more elevated pieces than my everyday jeans and T-shirts, and dressing up for work is actually something that I miss from time to time. Although my day-to-day routine now happens from home, I still find myself eyeing dressier options—and this under-$30 shopper-favorite peplum blouse is perfect for offices and school settings alike. Yes, the trend from the 2010s is back, but this blouse takes a modern spin on the nostalgic look. 

The CiCiBird peplum blouse is made from 100 percent chiffon, which makes it dressier than a cotton top and ideal for days at work. It’s available in sizes XS to 4XL, and you can choose from a whopping 56 solid colors and pretty patterns. The top has even earned 3,100 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. 

CiCiBird Peplum Blouse

Amazon CiCiBird Womens Button Down Blouses Casual Peplum Summer Tops Dressy Chiffon Work Blouse

Amazon

“I am a teacher, and I’m always looking for comfortable and cute clothing to wear! [I] love this shirt so much,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I liked this so much when I got it that I immediately ordered it in three more colors,” said another shopper who pointed out that the “fabric is not too sheer, and the colors are lovely.” 

Even though you’re wearing them to a more formal setting, the clothes you style for work should still feel fun—and the peplum blouse has plenty of standout features. The peplum detailing is, of course, the most notable, but you also won’t want to miss the flat collar, kimono sleeves, functioning buttons that run down the length of the top in the front, and the drawstring at the waist that allows you to find your most comfortable fit. Together, the details make this top versatile to wear with dress pants or a skirt for work, but you can also totally wear it more casually with jeans. No matter how you style it, plan to add boots, flats, or heels for a pretty look to wear now and throughout the fall. 

“I love how light and airy it is but not see thru. It’s super cute too, and you can pull the strings as much as you’d like to cinch the waist,” shared a shopper. “This blouse was everything I was looking for—comfortable, pretty, and could be worn casual or dressy,” wrote a different reviewer

If your office wardrobe needs a refresh or you simply want to add a new staple top just in time for the fall, pick up a CiCiBird peplum blouse to match the resurging trend while it’s on sale for just $27. And be sure to check out other Amazon blouses below.  

Lolong Chiffon Blouse 

Amazon LOLONG Womens Tops Short/Long Sleeve V Neck Chiffon Blouses Dressy Casual Pom Poms Shirts

Amazon

Milumia Sleeveless Blouse

Amazon Milumia Women's Elegant Notch V Neck Sleeveless Blouse Guipure Lace Work Office Solid Top

Amazon

Aisew Collared Blouse

Amazon AISEW Womens Casual Button Down Shirts V Neck Chiffon Long/Short Sleeve Collared Office Work Blouses Tops with Pocket

Amazon

Timeson Chiffon Blouse

Amazon Timeson Women's V Neck Short Sleeve Curved Hem Sheer Chiffon Blouse Shirts Tops

Amazon

Acelitt Puff Sleeve Blouse

Amazon Acelitt Women's Puff Short Sleeve Peplum Top V Neck Smocked Blouses Dressy Shirt

Amazon
