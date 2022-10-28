This Simple Sweater Set Is My Secret to Dressing Polished—but Still Comfy—This Fall

My grandmother knew the secret to effortless style: the sweater set. We used to make jokes about her seemingly hundreds of cashmere co-ords. In the past year, I’ve followed her lead—and realized exactly what I was missing. The sweater set is as soft and comfortable as your favorite pair of pajamas, but polished and chic enough to wear to a myriad of events: meetings, errands, and even to dinner.

Not every sweater set makes the cut. If you’re wearing it constantly, you’ll want a high-quality fabric and construction to last throughout the season without showing signs of wear. You’ll also want a timeless cut, minimal pilling, and a soft-to-touch feel that will make each moment feel indulgent. When Christy Dawn sent me the Carson Sweater and the Carson Pant to try, I relished in the combination. I received the set in a creamy oat color, but it also comes in a light brown cacao shade.

Christy Dawn is known for being sustainable and ethical. The brand funds regenerative farming in a “farm-to-closet” project that works directly with farmers and artisans, emphasizing that direct action is more important than simply using recycled materials in its clothing production. While its values were appealing to me, I first adored the dreamy aesthetic of its collection before I even knew what the brand supported.

To buy: $198; christydawn.com.

This was my first experience with the brand: looking up five days later and realizing I’d only changed out of this sweater set to put on workout clothes. After trying on my set, I’d almost immediately fallen asleep in it. The next day, I wore it as my work-from-home loungewear set. Then I’d worn it to dinner with my mother. Then as pajamas—you get the picture.

The Carson Sweater has a crewneck fit, like my go-to sweatshirts. Crafted from 70 percent organic cotton and 30 percent superfine alpaca wool, it’s a bit scratchy when you first put it on but quickly relaxes. Dropped shoulders and ribbing at the cuffs, neckband, and hem add further visual interest, and I love how the sleeve narrows at the wrist to give a subtle puff-sleeve effect. Overall, the sweater is an ideal neutral that you can dress up or down.

The Carson Pant is my favorite out of the two. I’m a tall girl (5’10) and was shocked that the pants weren’t too short for me. The pants are a wide leg style with a high waist and elasticated waistband. My main concern with the pants was that they might be see-through considering the fineness of the knit, but they’re opaque enough for my approval.

In other words? I’m absolutely wearing the set to Thanksgiving dinner with a tailored jacket and boots. I discovered last year that a sweater set feels good during that post-Turkey nap.

My one frustration is that the set is dry-clean only, which is generally a no-no for my lounging pieces. I currently have limited access to laundry in the city. Still, I’ve loved it enough to still indulge in near-constant wear, although I may space myself out and only wear it for nicer occasions to reduce cleaning frequency.

Since the set is expensive together, I might start by purchasing the items à la carte. Start with The Carson Sweater, available to join your winter rotation for $198, then add in the Carson Pant, available for $198, if you love the texture and use.

As the temperatures dip, this sweater set is a delightfully cozy but elegant solution that will take me from occasion to occasion. Join in on the secret by shopping the Carson Set from Christy Dawn.