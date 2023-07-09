Shoppers Say These 8 Breezy Dresses Are ‘Dreamy to Wear,’ and They’re Up to 56% Off Right Now

And they’re selling out fast.

By Megan Schaltegger
Published on July 9, 2023 04:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Chico's Linen Eyelet Tiered Sundress
Photo:

Chico's

Summer is a seasonal excuse for regular backyard aperol spritzes, Saturday boat excursions, and, well, shopping–lots and lots of shopping. All of these warm weather activities pair perfectly with a breezy, comfortable summer dress, and, lucky for us, Chicos just slashed prices across the board. And yes, that includes its shopper-loved dress selection, so you can stock up in accordance with the climbing temps.

The store, which boasts a wide range of styles in sizes 0-20, is hosting its semi-annual sale, which is ongoing now through July 23, and jam-packed with deals up to 70 percent off on select styles and nearly 60 percent off on dresses.

We scoured the digital racks and found 8 highly rated styles in summer-ready eyelet, maxi lengths, flattering wrap designs, and more all on sale now, below.

Best Dress Deals to Shop at Chico’s Semi-Annual Summer Sale

Green Leaf Print Poplin Dress

Chico's Green Leaf Print Poplin Dress

Chico's

This cotton knee-length design boasts the perfect botanical summer print in a vibrant blend of green and white with a versatile tiered and relaxed silhouette and balloon sleeves for an added feminine touch. “The puffy sleeves give it extra pizazz,” one shopper wrote, while another called the poplin dress “absolutely the best for casual dining.”

Floral Blouson Maxi Dress

Chico's Floral Blouson Maxi Dress

Chico's

There’s something inherently summer about a white and blue maxi, and that’s exactly what this floral blouson dress is exuding. Both the print and smocked waist provide a charming aesthetic while the eyelet finish on the bracelet sleeves and hem offer much-needed breathability. Shoppers called it “dreamy to wear” and their “favorite dress of the summer season.”

Tiered T-Shirt Dress

Chico's Tiered T-Shirt Dress

Chico's

Everyone needs that easy-to-wear t-shirt dress that you can toss on at a moment’s notice. This tiered iteration is exactly that—with a style-forward flare. The knit body is cool, casual, and comfy, but the woven tiered hem elevates the look while keeping it simple. It also “fits like a dream” and is perfect “on a hot day,” according to customers.

For more easy, breezy summer dresses, keep scrolling for some of our favorites on sale now at Chicos, and don’t forget to shop while these deals are still live through July 23.

Chiffon Floral Print Maxi Dress

Chico's Chiffon Floral Print Maxi Dress

Chico's

Rickrack Tiered Midi Dress

Chico's Rickrack Tiered Midi Dress

Chico's

Tiered Midi Dress

Chico's Tiered Midi Dress

Chico's

Faux Wrap Ruffle Dress

Chico's Faux Wrap Ruffle Dress

Chico's

Tie-Back Foliage Print Trapeze Dress

Chico's Tie-Back Foliage Print Trapeze Dress

Chico's
