Save Up to 80% on Hundreds of Fall Fashion Finds at This Massive Labor Day Sale

Fall is coming up fast, and this time of year, I always look forward to upgrading my wardrobe with new and exciting pieces that will still be on-trend years from now. Since tons of Labor Day deals are happening as we speak, it’s the perfect time to snag new flowy dresses, comfy tops, and flattering denim in time for cooler weather while they’re significantly lower in price.

Right now, Chico’s Labor Day Sale includes markdowns of up to a mind-boggling 80 percent off on more than 900 fashion finds to elevate your closet in time for the change in seasons. As a shopping writer, I’m always looking for timeless reviewer-loved styles that’ll assist me (and you) in building a dream cool-weather wardrobe, and Chico’s certainly delivered with its deals this Labor Day.

Keep reading to see what I’m eyeing during this huge end-of-summer sale before it ends on September 4.

Top Fashion Deals at Chico’s Labor Day Sale

Poplin Eyelet Midi Dress

Chico's

I’m always on board with a tiered midi dress, and this sable color falls into my ideal fall color palette. The flowy style is made from a cotton blend with a hint of stretch and is adorned with eyelet sleeve details. The V-neckline is perfect for displaying my favorite necklaces at the same time. One shopper called the 80 percent-off style “forgiving” thanks to its relaxed fit and said they “received so many compliments” when they wore it.

Collared Henley Top

Chico's

Preppy fall fashion is certainly on my radar this year, especially after the tenniscore trend took the world by storm. Flowy skirts and my absolute favorite—collared shirts, were all the rage this spring and summer and still will be into fall. This collared henley top is a great transitional piece that works well with jeans, skirts, or shorts on those warmer fall days when it’s a bit too hot for pants. It comes in black, green, and white, all effortlessly pairable colors that can go with any bottoms. The cotton slub style also contrasts the more form-fitting silhouette with a smidge of texture. One reviewer called the top “comfortable and dressy at the same time,” adding that it looks great with jeans for a more “casual look.”

Zenergy French Terry Elbow Sleeve Dress

Chico's

A comfy and classic dress will always come in clutch for days when you’re not quite sure what to wear. This dark indigo dress resembles denim but is actually made with a stretchy cotton blend, making it ultra-comfy for all-day wear. The “comfortable and super flattering” style, as one shopper put it, looks just as good with booties as it does with sneakers for a more casual daytime outfit.

High-Rise Distressed Straight Crops

Chico's

Fall isn’t fall without investing in at least one new pair of denim, and this high-rise distressed style is “soft and comfy,” according to numerous reviews. One person even said they’re comfortable enough for airplane travel (which is saying something if you typically only wear leggings while flying). The cropped hem makes them the ideal pants for showing off your favorite pair of shoes since they hit around mid-calf.

Square Neck Tee

Chico's

A square neckline has to be my all-time favorite cut when it comes to tops. There’s something so flattering about the style that I gravitate towards the silhouette time and time again. This square neck tee features a lightweight fabric for a comfy fit that keeps you cool alongside three-quarter length sleeves. I’ll most likely be snagging the style in multiple colors since you can never have too many classic tops that are easy to layer without overheating. One person called it “figure-flattering,” while another praised the colors available as being perfect for fall and winter.

Keep scrolling for other styles I’ll be adding to my virtual cart before Chico’s Labor Day Sale comes to a close.

Zenergy UPF Neema Drama Sleeve Top

Chico's

Poplin Floral Print Ruffle Sleeve Top

Chico's

Tiered Tassel Neck Dress

Chico's

Travelers Diamond Print Kurta Dress

Chico's

Poplin Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress