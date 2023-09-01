Style Clothing Save Up to 80% on Hundreds of Fall Fashion Finds at This Massive Labor Day Sale Score major discounts on jeans, flowy dresses, and flattering tops. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Fall is coming up fast, and this time of year, I always look forward to upgrading my wardrobe with new and exciting pieces that will still be on-trend years from now. Since tons of Labor Day deals are happening as we speak, it’s the perfect time to snag new flowy dresses, comfy tops, and flattering denim in time for cooler weather while they’re significantly lower in price. Right now, Chico’s Labor Day Sale includes markdowns of up to a mind-boggling 80 percent off on more than 900 fashion finds to elevate your closet in time for the change in seasons. As a shopping writer, I’m always looking for timeless reviewer-loved styles that’ll assist me (and you) in building a dream cool-weather wardrobe, and Chico’s certainly delivered with its deals this Labor Day. Keep reading to see what I’m eyeing during this huge end-of-summer sale before it ends on September 4. Top Fashion Deals at Chico’s Labor Day Sale Poplin Eyelet Midi Dress, $35 (was $179) Collared Henley Top, $28 (was $60) Zenergy French Terry Elbow Sleeve Dress, $35 (was $99) High-Rise Distressed Straight Crops, $35 (was $99) Square Neck Tee, $29 (was $46) Zenergy UPF Neema Drama Sleeve Top, $28 (was $70) Poplin Floral Print Ruffle Sleeve Top, $28 (was $90) Tiered Tassel Neck Dress, $35 (was $129) Travelers Diamond Print Kurta Dress, $39 (was $119) Poplin Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress, $35 (was $149) The 80 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year Poplin Eyelet Midi Dress Chico's Buy Now $179 $35 I’m always on board with a tiered midi dress, and this sable color falls into my ideal fall color palette. The flowy style is made from a cotton blend with a hint of stretch and is adorned with eyelet sleeve details. The V-neckline is perfect for displaying my favorite necklaces at the same time. One shopper called the 80 percent-off style “forgiving” thanks to its relaxed fit and said they “received so many compliments” when they wore it. Collared Henley Top Chico's Buy Now $60 $28 Preppy fall fashion is certainly on my radar this year, especially after the tenniscore trend took the world by storm. Flowy skirts and my absolute favorite—collared shirts, were all the rage this spring and summer and still will be into fall. This collared henley top is a great transitional piece that works well with jeans, skirts, or shorts on those warmer fall days when it’s a bit too hot for pants. It comes in black, green, and white, all effortlessly pairable colors that can go with any bottoms. The cotton slub style also contrasts the more form-fitting silhouette with a smidge of texture. One reviewer called the top “comfortable and dressy at the same time,” adding that it looks great with jeans for a more “casual look.” Zenergy French Terry Elbow Sleeve Dress Chico's Buy Now $99 $35 A comfy and classic dress will always come in clutch for days when you’re not quite sure what to wear. This dark indigo dress resembles denim but is actually made with a stretchy cotton blend, making it ultra-comfy for all-day wear. The “comfortable and super flattering” style, as one shopper put it, looks just as good with booties as it does with sneakers for a more casual daytime outfit. High-Rise Distressed Straight Crops Chico's Buy Now $99 $35 Fall isn’t fall without investing in at least one new pair of denim, and this high-rise distressed style is “soft and comfy,” according to numerous reviews. One person even said they’re comfortable enough for airplane travel (which is saying something if you typically only wear leggings while flying). The cropped hem makes them the ideal pants for showing off your favorite pair of shoes since they hit around mid-calf. Square Neck Tee Chico's Buy Now $46 $29 A square neckline has to be my all-time favorite cut when it comes to tops. There’s something so flattering about the style that I gravitate towards the silhouette time and time again. This square neck tee features a lightweight fabric for a comfy fit that keeps you cool alongside three-quarter length sleeves. I’ll most likely be snagging the style in multiple colors since you can never have too many classic tops that are easy to layer without overheating. One person called it “figure-flattering,” while another praised the colors available as being perfect for fall and winter. Keep scrolling for other styles I’ll be adding to my virtual cart before Chico’s Labor Day Sale comes to a close. Zenergy UPF Neema Drama Sleeve Top Chico's Buy Now $70 $28 Poplin Floral Print Ruffle Sleeve Top Chico's Buy Now $90 $28 Tiered Tassel Neck Dress Chico's Buy Now $129 $35 Travelers Diamond Print Kurta Dress Chico's Buy Now $119 $39 Poplin Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress Chico's Buy Now $149 $35