This Chi Hair Tool Has 21,300+ Five-Star Ratings and Delivers ‘Instant Curls’ Starting at $58

If you’re familiar with using a standard curling iron, you know just how tricky it can be to attain the perfect curl. But good news, you don’t have to worry about wasting excess time on a hot tool that’s likely burning your hair or skin. Introducing the popular Chi rotating curler that styles your hair in just one easy step—and it’s on sale for $58 at Amazon.

The Chi Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler instantly delivers professional results right at home. Think bouncy curls and natural-looking waves without overheating and mistreating your hair. All you have to do is place a section of hair into the inside of the tool’s barrel, choose your desired temperature, set the timer, and remove your hair once it’s curled. The result? Voluminous hair with long-lasting curls.

To buy: $58 (was $100); amazon.com.

Made with a ceramic barrel, the rotating curler uses heat-protecting technology to prevent damaged hair, while still creating effortless curls. That’s because the ceramic coating is designed to stop split ends from forming while delivering a smooth finish shoppers say looks like they “just walked out of a salon.”

The Chi tool has three preset temperatures to accommodate different hair types ranging from the lowest setting at 370 degrees Fahrenheit to the highest at 410 degrees Fahrenheit. For reference, the lowest temperature is ideal for those with fine hair while the hottest setting is for coarse hair, according to the brand. You can find the temperature via the digital display on the handle.

Plus, you can customize how curled you want your strands thanks to the three time options: 15, 17, and 19 seconds. Those who like tighter curls should opt for the longer heat setting, however, if you want beach waves, 15 seconds is your best bet. Another great feature the Chi tool has is this nifty two-direction setting that can curl strands to the right or left, based on your styling preference. You could even do a mix of the two for the ultimate beach wave.

The hair device is built to style your hair quickly and effectively on a daily basis. One shopper noted how it even cut their hair routine in half. You can thank the ceramic barrel’s quick and even heating abilities for that. And an extra bonus: The sleek hair curler is available in seven different colors, including red, black, and pink.

A popular Amazon find, the Chi Spin N Curl has earned more than 21,330 five-star ratings. Shoppers love how this easy-to-use tool provides “beautiful, instant curls" while others who even have “pin straight hair” swear the finished results “last for days.”

“This checks all the boxes,” one shopper wrote. “I can do a quick curl of my whole head in [about] 10 minutes... Unlike my last curling iron, it adds so much bounce, body, and shine to my hair and looks great for three days until the next shampoo—nothing has ever worked this well on my hair.”

“This is exactly what I’ve been looking for,” another shopper wrote. “My stylist recommended this product and she was right. I get beautiful curls and the next day they relax to perfect beach waves. Chi always makes quality products and this one is no different.”

Don’t wait any longer for effortlessly styled hair—grab the Chi Spin N Curl while it’s still at its lowest sale price in the past month at Amazon.

