Our Favorite Holiday Host Gift Is Sweet, Thoughtful, and Baked by Someone Else—and We Have a Discount Code

Because you should never show up to a party empty-handed.

By
Lydia Mansel
Published on December 21, 2022 07:00AM EST

Cheryl's Cookies Tout
While many etiquette rules tend to fluctuate and go in and out of fashion, there’s one that remains relevant, particularly around the holidays—a guest should never show up empty-handed. 

Hostess gifts are always appreciated, and they’re the perfect way to convey your gratitude. But, as the holiday season shifts into high gear, there isn’t always time to whip up something homemade. If you’re someone with an already-packed social calendar who can’t squeeze in a trip to the grocery store and a few hours in the kitchen, we found a solution—with an exclusive discount code. 

Cheryl’s Cookies offers a wide range of gift boxes and baskets, filled with gourmet cookies and sweet treats guaranteed to make your host feel loved and elevate the festiveness of any table. Right now, plenty of the brand’s best-selling, crowd-pleasing treats are on sale, and for orders of $50 or more, you can enter code SWEET20 for 20 percent. To save you even more time, we curated a list of the best host gifts from Cheryl’s Cookies below — and you can shop all of the deliciously decorated holiday treats here

Sled Rides Holiday Cookie Pail

Cheryl's Cookies

Sled Rides Holiday Cookie Pail

If you’re bringing a literal bucket of cookies to a party, you’re bound to be the favorite guest. It would take you days to make all of the buttercream frosted holiday cut-out cookies along with chocolate chip, old fashioned sugar, and chocolate obsession cookies at home, but the Sled Rides Holiday Cookie Pail comes with everything. No baking or extensive cleanup required. 

To buy: $25 (was $50); cheryls.com.

Holly Jolly Gift Tin - Holiday Cut-Outs

Cheryl's Cookies

Holly Jolly Gift Tin

When you want to bring something smaller but equally as delicious, the Holly Jolly Gift Tin should do the trick. Inside the tin, you’ll find 16 individually wrapped cookies—all of which are topped with buttercream frosting. 

To buy: $23 (was $45); cheryls.com. 

Chocolate Mint Layer Bar Gift Box

Cheryl's Cookies

Chocolate Mint Layer Bar Gift Box

Cheryl’s Cookies does more than just, well, cookies. These decadent three-layer bars are made with fudge brownies, chocolate ganache, and fudge buttercream. It’s perfect for a smaller gathering or hosts who live by themselves; if the bars won’t be eaten within three to four days, they can be popped in the freezer and frozen for up to six months. 

To buy: $20 (was $30); cheryls.com

Red Velvet Cake Cookie Flavor Box

Cheryl's Cookies

Red Velvet Cake Cookie Flavor Box

Red velvet cake takes the form of a cookie—12 cookies, to be exact. The candy-coated milk chocolate chips dispersed throughout the soft treat add a few festive points, and the individually wrapped cookies come inside a simple but elegant gift box.

To buy: $20 (was $27); cheryls.com.

Entertainment Gift Basket Medium

Cheryl's Cookies

Entertainment Gift Basket

If your host has the ultimate sweet tooth, then they deserve the Entertainment Gift Basket. Eleven types of cookies—47 in total, ranging from rocky road to frosted gingerbread—plus eight pecan butternut balls make up the contents of this indulgent gift. Because if there’s ever a time to bring a basket of treats to someone’s home, it’s the holidays. 

To buy: $40 (was $70); cheryls.com.

