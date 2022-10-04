Cheese Sold Nationwide at Whole Foods, Albertsons, More Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

Time to check your cheese stash.

By
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Published on October 4, 2022
brie-and-camembert-cheese-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-1179761867
Photo:

Etienne voss/Getty Images

If you’ve recently replenished your cheese stash after a trip to the grocery store, you may want to take a closer look at your purchases. According to a recent announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, Brie and Camembert cheeses sold at various grocery stores across the country and in Mexico are currently being recalled because of Listeria concerns.

The cheeses, which are marketed and sold under many different brand names, were produced by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Mich. The nationwide recall currently includes all Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 202. The now-recalled items were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022, and were available at supermarkets, wholesale, and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico. Retailers noted in the recall announcement include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, and Whole Foods.

“This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product, or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product,” the FDA noted. The agency also pointed out that retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items (that are now being recalled) into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers. This repackaged product may not bear the original labeling and product information, so consumers should contact their grocery store if they have specific questions or concerns.

For a full list of the recalled cheese products, click here

The recall was initiated after a full environmental audit of 120 samples, both of the product and of the company’s facilities. While none of the products showed contamination, one of the facilities’ samples tested positive. Additionally, the strain from that positive case has been linked to six cases of Listeriosis dating from 2017 to 2022.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Brie and Camembert products are urged not to consume them and should discard the product as soon as possible. The FDA recommends that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products should use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these items to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This is especially important since Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures, and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Per the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. A Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Consumers with questions about this recall can call Old Europe Cheese at 269-925-5003 ext 335.

