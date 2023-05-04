You Can Turn This Wedding-Ready Clutch Into a Crossbody—and It’s on Sale for Just $30

‘Tis the season for weddings, and that means it’s time to start planning your outfits for spring and summer celebrations. If you already have your dress, shoes, and jewelry, the next step is to decide on a clutch—and this Amazon find is ready for plenty of rewearing. Plus, it’s on sale for just $30.

The Charming Tailor clutch is made from faux satin, and it measures 11 by 5.9 by 2.1 inches. The brand notes that the “roomy” bag is large enough to hold all of your essentials for a night out, like your phone, cards, keys, and makeup. Plus, it has a magnetic closure to ensure that everything stays inside, and you can even turn it into a crossbody bag thanks to the included strap.

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $68); amazon.com.

“I love this bag. It's the perfect size,” wrote a five-star reviewer. They said they were “surprised” by how many items they were able to tuck inside, which included two cell phones, a wallet, lip gloss, and a hair clip. They added, “You can use it as a clutch or with the chain, and it goes with any formal or semi-formal outfit.”

Almost 1,600 shoppers have given the evening bag a perfect rating, and hundreds of shoppers have also left five-star reviews. Many highlight that they love the classic silhouette of the ruched bag that’s available in 16 colors, including classic choices like black, champagne, silver, white, and gold in addition to fun, bolder options.

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $68); amazon.com.

“This is a great little clutch. The material is nice, the closures are secure, and it actually holds my stuff,” said a shopper who described the bag as the “perfect black tie event clutch.” Although another reviewer noted they wished the clutch was available with a silver closure and chain instead of gold, they said, “This bag is beautiful, [has] wonderful quality, and looks high end.”

Whether your event is happening in a few days or a few months, complete your look with a Charming Tailor evening bag while most colors are on sale for just $30.