I Keep My Lips Hydrated and Rosy With This Viral Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick

A lipstick that you can wear to work, to run errands, or go out on a date? That’s the holy grail of everyday makeup. The best nude lipsticks for every skin tone are hard to find, but once you discover your perfect shade, it will make your life so much easier. Charlotte Tilbury’s classic lipsticks have gone viral on TikTok for their nude palette. However, the popular but slightly lesser-known Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love Matte Revolution Refillable Lipstick has become my go-to for a subtle pop of color, and it’s $37 at Nordstrom.

Charlotte Tilbury’s formula is enriched with orchid extract as well as the brand’s secret ingredient to help soothe lips, which piqued my interest. My lips get chapped easily, and I’m constantly reapplying lip balm, especially in the winter. With the Look of Love lipstick being matte, I was wary at first that it would dry out my lips. Even putting on moisturizer before applying other matte lipsticks ultimately leaves my lips chapped by the end of the day, but that has not been the case with Look of Love. I simply apply moisturizer a few minutes before applying the lipstick, and my lips actually stay hydrated.

To buy: $37; nordstrom.com

The Look of Love lipstick is available in three rosebud hues that offer subtle color. Available in shades called Mrs. Kisses, First Dance, and Wedding Belles, the lipstick helps romanticize your everyday makeup routine. The muted hues make it easy to wear. Unlike bold colors like bright reds, there’s no need to line and blot your lips with these more natural, low-maintenance shades—meaning you can just pop the lipstick on and go.

You can apply the lipstick easily thanks to its square tip, which mimics a lipstick brush. And because the formula also includes 3D glow pigments that help give the appearance of bigger lips, your lips will also appear fuller with a natural plumping boost.

I decided to purchase the shade Wedding Belles after hearing about it on TikTok and was not disappointed. The muted tone is far from being too pinky and works as a great nude for my medium skin tone. As one of the few lipsticks I’ve tried that doesn’t dry out my lips and is easy to apply, it has become a staple in my makeup bag. When my partner and I celebrated our wedding over a year ago, I wore Wedding Belles for a natural yet slightly elevated look—the name even fit the event perfectly.

I use the Look of Love lipstick almost daily and have yet to go through a whole tube. Although, when the time comes, it’s refillable—simply click and twist the new lip color in place and reuse the same pretty studded golden tube.

For your new daily lip color, get the Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love Matte Revolution Refillable Lipstick in one of its three rosy shades at Nordstrom for $37.