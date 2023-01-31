You might want to take a peek in your fridge before you put together your next charcuterie board. Daniele International is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recalled items were produced on various dates between May 23, 2022, and November 25, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide on various dates from December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023.



The recalled products were sold under several different brand names at Walmart, Publix, Sam’s Club, Meijer, and other grocery store chains around the country.

The following products are included in the recall:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.



Additionally, the recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 54” inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The FSIS discovered this issue during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact. While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. The agency is urging consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them. Instead, the items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Per the USDA, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis—a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.



Additionally, listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In older adults and persons with weakened immune systems, listeriosis can be serious and sometimes fatal.

However, listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their health care provider about consuming the contaminated product.



Customers with questions regarding the recall can call 401-568-6228, or email receptionist@charcuterie.com.