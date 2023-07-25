'Chaos Cooking' Is the New Way to Use Up All Your Leftovers and Reduce Food Waste

If you watch food-related shows like The Bear or Top Chef, you know how important ingredients can be to the final dish. And if something’s not right, it doesn’t leave the kitchen. But what happens to all that food waste—the produce that’s about to go bad, the salmon that’s not portioned correctly, or the eggs that cracked? It happens in restaurants, but also in homes when we overshop or have more leftovers than we know what to do with. There’s a new social media trend called "chaos cooking" that might just be the answer to all that food waste.



Chefs are promoting creativity and resourcefulness in the kitchen by combining unusual ingredients and encouraging people to use whatever they have on-hand. Chaos cooking also throws together foods that wouldn’t usually go together.



Right now, the hashtag #chaoscooking has over 1 million views on TikTok, with no end in sight for this new trend.

TikToker Owen Han (@owen.han) creates a tasty crostini by grinding pork roast trimmings into a flavorful sausage. He places it on day-old Italian bread and tops it with mozzarella before putting it into the broiler. Not all chaos cooking has to be complicated!



In her viral video, TikToker Brittnee Alexus (@brittneealexus) transforms a Hungry Man Salisbury Steak Frozen Dinner into a shepherd’s pie. One commenter said, “This gives me CHOPPED! You need to be on that show!” referring to the Food Network show that gives chefs five unrelated ingredients and one hour to come up with a dish.

According to Feed America, 119 billion pounds of food is wasted yearly in the United States. That's enough to provide 130 billion meals to people in need or $408 billion in food thrown away each year. In fact, 40 percent of all food in America is wasted.

Here’s to chaos cooking and all the possibilities it brings. Who knows, you just might get excited about making dinner tonight.