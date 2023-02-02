Stop Wearing Uncomfortable Sports Bras: Amazon Shoppers Say This One Offers ‘Perfect Support’

If you’ve ever worked out wearing an uncomfortable sports bra, you already know it can turn a fun exercise experience into one that you can’t wait to end. Of course, the obvious answer is to only wear gear that’s designed for you to easily move in. But finding clothes that are up to the task is tricky. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers say they have uncovered a great find with this Champion sports bra that’s comfy and under $20.

The Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra is made from 100 percent nylon, and it offers “moderate support,” according to the brand. It comes in sizes S to XL, and it’s on sale in white for just $13. But you can also order it in four other colors like dark gray and light pink for $19. Regardless of the color, Amazon shoppers are fans because they’ve awarded the sports bra with nearly 5,900 perfect ratings and 1,300 five-star reviews.

“I highly recommend this bra because it is so comfortable and provides perfect support for working out. You can wear it all day and feel great in it,” wrote a five-star reviewer. Another shopper said the bra is supportive without hurting their back and ribs or restricting their breath. They concluded that it’s “so comfortable that I forget that I’m wearing it sometimes.”

The sports bra has a typical racerback style that’s common among many similar designs. But this one is slightly different because it offers a “chafe-resistant band,” sweat wicking qualities to keep you cool and comfortable while you’re working out, and a promise to keep the bra odor-free, according to the brand. Plus, you’re able to machine wash it in cold water and dry it on a low heat setting for easy care.

“This sports bra is very comfortable,” confirmed a shopper, adding that it “washes and dries great without shrinking.”

There are plenty of sports bras on the market, and there’s no need to continue wearing styles that are far from comfortable. So, choose your favorite color and switch to the Champion Infinity sports bra while it’s priced for as little as $13.