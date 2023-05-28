Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating These ‘Buttery Soft’ Best-Selling Sheets With 182,500+ Perfect Ratings Are on Double Discount for Memorial Day Luxury bedding starting at just $28. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 28, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Amazon Memorial Day weekend serves as the unofficial start of summer for many. School is out, pools are open, and your air conditioning is on full blast. With the warm-weather changes in full effect, it’s also time to switch out your bedding to something more lightweight. If you’re overwhelmed by the idea of finding a comfortable yet affordable set, don’t fret. These highly rated and luxuriously soft sheets are on sale for just $28. The CGK Unlimited Extra Soft Sheets instantly elevate your sleep experience with their delicate material that is smooth-the-touch and cool against your skin. The weightless fabric has shoppers feeling like they’re “sleeping on a cloud every night.” And the best part? The popular set has an additional on-page coupon available to use on top of the existing 25-percent-off discount. Amazon To buy: $28 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Built to fit a range of mattresses from 8 to 16 inches deep, the CGK sheets are designed with a fine microfiber material and elastic ends that stretch around your bed snugly and securely throughout the night. The four-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two matching pillow cases in 45 different colors and a variety of bed sizes from twin to California king. Pair with your favorite linen duvet or bamboo blanket to keep extra cool at night. If you’re a notoriously hot sleeper or just want to ensure you’ll sleep soundly during warmer summer nights, look no further. These sheets are airy, and many shoppers note how breathable they remain throughout the night. Many pregnant shoppers even recommend these sheets to keep cool and cozy. Many bed items can pill and warp over time from washing and wearing, but the popular sheets are pill- shrink-, fade-, and wrinkle-resistant. They can be easily cleaned by just adding them to your laundry loads in the washer and dryer. No need to worry about them losing their appearance or texture after removing them, either—the durable material is made with a thick stitching to prevent tears or fraying. And according to shoppers, the sheets only soften more after every wash and feel even “better than hotel quality.” Achieve the Perfect Farmhouse Look With These Popular Amazon Decor Finds—All Under $50 WIth more than 182,500 five-star ratings, this sought after sleep collection is the number one best-selling sheet set in not one, but two different department categories at Amazon. And that’s no surprise, since dozens of shoppers have raved about how the sheets are “buttery soft” and “silky smooth.” One shopper even noted how the sheets are the “ultimate in comfort” and perfect for several seasons throughout the year. “I love them in winter or summer as they are cool to the touch but don’t freeze you out… They are perfect!” One final shopper wrote, “I have been sleeping better than ever!” adding, “I love them and they even fit my queen size bed better than my last set!” Sleep peacefully this summer with the CGK Unlimited Extra Soft Sheets while they’re on double discount at Amazon. Move quickly before these best-selling sheets go back up to their original price. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I’m Officially a Shorts Convert Thanks to This Ultra-Comfortable Pair, and They’re 50% Off for Memorial Day These Are the 10 Deals Our Shopping Writer Is Eyeing During This Chic Home Brand’s Memorial Day Sale We Found 14 Stylish Warm-Weather Essentials to Shop During Target’s Epic Memorial Day Sale