These ‘Buttery Soft’ Best-Selling Sheets With 182,500+ Perfect Ratings Are on Double Discount for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend serves as the unofficial start of summer for many. School is out, pools are open, and your air conditioning is on full blast. With the warm-weather changes in full effect, it’s also time to switch out your bedding to something more lightweight. If you’re overwhelmed by the idea of finding a comfortable yet affordable set, don’t fret. These highly rated and luxuriously soft sheets are on sale for just $28. 

The CGK Unlimited Extra Soft Sheets instantly elevate your sleep experience with their delicate material that is smooth-the-touch and cool against your skin. The weightless fabric has shoppers feeling like they’re “sleeping on a cloud every night.” And the best part? The popular set has an additional on-page coupon available to use on top of the existing 25-percent-off discount. 

Queen Size Sheet Set Breathable and Cooling Sheets

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Built to fit a range of mattresses from 8 to 16 inches deep, the CGK sheets are designed with a fine microfiber material and elastic ends that stretch around your bed snugly and securely throughout the night. The four-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two matching pillow cases in 45 different colors and a variety of bed sizes from twin to California king. Pair with your favorite linen duvet or bamboo blanket to keep extra cool at night. 

If you’re a notoriously hot sleeper or just want to ensure you’ll sleep soundly during warmer summer nights, look no further. These sheets are airy, and many shoppers note how breathable they remain throughout the night. Many pregnant shoppers even recommend these sheets to keep cool and cozy. 

Many bed items can pill and warp over time from washing and wearing, but the popular sheets are pill- shrink-, fade-, and wrinkle-resistant. They can be easily cleaned by just adding them to your laundry loads in the washer and dryer. No need to worry about them losing their appearance or texture after removing them, either—the durable material is made with a thick stitching to prevent tears or fraying. And according to shoppers, the sheets only soften more after every wash and feel even “better than hotel quality.” 

WIth more than 182,500 five-star ratings, this sought after sleep collection is the number one best-selling sheet set in not one, but two different department categories at Amazon. And that’s no surprise, since dozens of shoppers have raved about how the sheets are “buttery soft” and “silky smooth.” 

One shopper even noted how the sheets are the “ultimate in comfort” and perfect for several seasons throughout the year. “I love them in winter or summer as they are cool to the touch but don’t freeze you out… They are perfect!” One final shopper wrote, “I have been sleeping better than ever!” adding, “I love them and they even fit my queen size bed better than my last set!” 

Sleep peacefully this summer with the CGK Unlimited Extra Soft Sheets while they’re on double discount at Amazon. Move quickly before these best-selling sheets go back up to their original price.

