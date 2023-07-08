The Top-Rated Cooling Sheets Shoppers Call ‘Pure Luxury’ Are Up to 50% off A Few Days Before Amazon Prime Day

The breathable sheets have more than 75,700 five-star ratings so far.

Published on July 8, 2023 04:00AM EDT

Surprise! Amazon Prime Day 2023 isn’t here yet, but you can already score deals on tons of summer must-haves. One warm-weather staple? Cooling bed sheets that’ll keep you comfortable and give your air conditioner a break. And these breathable hotel-quality sheets from CGK Unlimited are up to 50 percent off right now. 

Made with brushed microfiber, these CGK Unlimited sheets are soft, lightweight, and breathable, making them the best kept secret for summer. Shoppers insist the wrinkle-resistant sheet fabric has a “very rich feel and texture,” while others who love these sheets describe the set as “pure luxury” for your bed.

CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets

Amazon PD CGK Unlimited King Size Sheet Set

Amazon

Oh, and hot sleepers, listen up! Several people confirm the sheets deliver a cooling sensation without feeling too cold. You’ll also love that they maintain that breathability throughout the night as well, thanks to the microfiber’s moisture-wicking abilities. The best part? Even though you’ll be using these constantly this summer, you just might continue to reach for them in the fall—the temperature-regulating fabric ensures the sheets will keep you warm during the cooler months, too.

These “smooth like butter” sheets come as a set, featuring a fitted and a flat sheet plus four pillow cases. Those who love a high, plush mattress are in luck—unlike some fitted sheets that are difficult to put on, these have a deep-pocket design that can easily slide over mattress corners up to 16 inches thick. 

The set comes in seven sizes ranging from twin to split king. It’s also available in 19 colors, including neutrals like white and cream as well as vibrant hues like light blue, sage green, and lavender. And good thing too, because you might want to scoop several sets up while they’re half off. 

In fact, several other shoppers buy these cooling sheets in bulk. It’s no wonder the set has more than 75,700 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who swear it “gives that luxury hotel room feel,” and all at a cheap price. 

One last self-proclaimed hot sleeper wrote, “Getting these cooling sheets and pillowcases was the best thing I did for myself. [They’re] soft and immediately felt cold to the touch.”

If you’re tired of cranking up the air conditioning, you’ve got to snag these on-sale cooling sheets from CGK now. And if you’re interested in other cooling sheets and bedding on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, look no further. Below, find deals on linen sheets, bamboo options, and more—up to 43 percent off.

Mellanni Iconic Collection Microfiber Sheet Set

Amazon PD Mellanni King Size Sheet Set

Amazon

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheet Set

Amazon Prime Day Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set

Amazon

Degrees of Comfort Coolmax Cooling Sheets

Amazon Degrees of Comfort Coolmax Cooling Sheets Set

Amazon

Simple & Opulence Linen Duvet Cover Set

Amazon PD Simple Opulence 100 Linen Duvet Cover Set

Amazon

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set

Amazon PD Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set

Amazon

Danjor Linens Microfiber Linen Sheet Set

Amazon PD Danjor Linens Soft Bedding

Amazon

Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set

Amazon PD LANE LINEN 100 Organic Cotton Mineral Queen-Sheets Set

Amazon

LuxClub Bamboo Microfiber Sheet Set

Amazon PD LuxClub 6 PC Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

Bedsure Deep Pocket Moisture-Wicking Sheet Set

Amazon PD Bedsure Deep Pocket Queen Sheets Set

Amazon
