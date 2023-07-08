Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating The Top-Rated Cooling Sheets Shoppers Call ‘Pure Luxury’ Are Up to 50% off A Few Days Before Amazon Prime Day The breathable sheets have more than 75,700 five-star ratings so far. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 8, 2023 04:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Surprise! Amazon Prime Day 2023 isn’t here yet, but you can already score deals on tons of summer must-haves. One warm-weather staple? Cooling bed sheets that’ll keep you comfortable and give your air conditioner a break. And these breathable hotel-quality sheets from CGK Unlimited are up to 50 percent off right now. Made with brushed microfiber, these CGK Unlimited sheets are soft, lightweight, and breathable, making them the best kept secret for summer. Shoppers insist the wrinkle-resistant sheet fabric has a “very rich feel and texture,” while others who love these sheets describe the set as “pure luxury” for your bed. CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $25 Oh, and hot sleepers, listen up! Several people confirm the sheets deliver a cooling sensation without feeling too cold. You’ll also love that they maintain that breathability throughout the night as well, thanks to the microfiber’s moisture-wicking abilities. The best part? Even though you’ll be using these constantly this summer, you just might continue to reach for them in the fall—the temperature-regulating fabric ensures the sheets will keep you warm during the cooler months, too. Upgrade Your Backyard With These Bright Outdoor Lights—All on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day These “smooth like butter” sheets come as a set, featuring a fitted and a flat sheet plus four pillow cases. Those who love a high, plush mattress are in luck—unlike some fitted sheets that are difficult to put on, these have a deep-pocket design that can easily slide over mattress corners up to 16 inches thick. The set comes in seven sizes ranging from twin to split king. It’s also available in 19 colors, including neutrals like white and cream as well as vibrant hues like light blue, sage green, and lavender. And good thing too, because you might want to scoop several sets up while they’re half off. In fact, several other shoppers buy these cooling sheets in bulk. It’s no wonder the set has more than 75,700 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who swear it “gives that luxury hotel room feel,” and all at a cheap price. One last self-proclaimed hot sleeper wrote, “Getting these cooling sheets and pillowcases was the best thing I did for myself. [They’re] soft and immediately felt cold to the touch.” If you’re tired of cranking up the air conditioning, you’ve got to snag these on-sale cooling sheets from CGK now. And if you’re interested in other cooling sheets and bedding on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, look no further. Below, find deals on linen sheets, bamboo options, and more—up to 43 percent off. Mellanni Iconic Collection Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 $40 Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $105 $60 Degrees of Comfort Coolmax Cooling Sheets Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $29 Simple & Opulence Linen Duvet Cover Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $180 $128 Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $24 Danjor Linens Microfiber Linen Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $25 Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $45 LuxClub Bamboo Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $57 $35 Bedsure Deep Pocket Moisture-Wicking Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $30 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Get 38% Off This Best-Selling Microfiber Spray Mop Ahead of Prime Day 12 Customer Most-Loved Totes and Handbags from Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and More Up to 52% Off at Amazon Hang on, This ‘Rich-Looking’ Fossil Handbag Has a Hidden Pocket for Valuables—and It’s on Sale Right Now