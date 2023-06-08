1,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Bought This Hydrating Eye Serum This Week, and It's on Sale for $11

It’s formulated for sensitive skin.

Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on June 8, 2023

If you have sensitive skin, you might be wary of skincare products, particularly those that are used on the delicate area around your eyes. But even if your skin is easily irritated, Cetaphil has a serum for you. And right now, you can shop the brand’s Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum on sale for just $11 at Amazon.

The serum is made with Cetaphil’s HydroSensitiv Complex (a mixture of moisturizers and blue daisy) to soothe and fight signs of sensitive skin: dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, and a weakened skin barrier. Hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture to reduce the appearance of fine lines caused by dehydration, and vitamin E provides antioxidants to protect skin from damaging UV rays and pollution—both with some help from vitamin B5 and peptides, too. 

Amazon CETAPHIL Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum

Amazon

To buy: $11 (was $18); amazon.com.

All Cetaphil products, including the eye serum, are dermatologist-approved and designed for people with sensitive skin. The hypoallergenic formula is fragrance- and paraben-free, and it’s been tested by ophthalmologists to ensure that it’s safe to have near your eyes, too. 

The squeeze tube has a soft silicone tip to gently massage the area under your eyes as you apply it. Plus, it’s a TSA-friendly size, so you can banish eye bags and puffiness even while you’re traveling (and that’s probably the time you’ll need it most).

Amazon reviewers love the eye serum, having left it more than 3,400 perfect ratings and calling it a “must-purchase for sensitive skin.” One customer said that it’s the only product that has ever helped their under eye puffiness. Another shopper commented that their hypersensitive eyes can’t tolerate most products, including eye makeup, but the Cetaphil serum doesn’t irritate them. 

Shop the Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum for just $11 at Amazon, and say goodbye to dry, irritated skin.

