Soften Fine Lines and Wrinkles With This Popular CeraVe Anti-Aging Day Cream That’s on Sale for $16 at Amazon

Complicated morning skincare routines often lead to us buying an excess of products—and worse, a lack of results. If you’re tired of confusing your skin by lathering on several different serums and lotions, Amazon shoppers have found just the solution for you. Introducing this best-selling moisturizing cream that can pack it all in in just one simple step, and it’s currently on sale for just $16.

The CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream is made with retinol to help exfoliate dead skin, hyaluronic acid to hydrate dry spots, and sunscreen to help reduce aging while protecting from harsh ultraviolet rays. Simply pump out some of the lotion and apply it to your face in the morning, and you’re good to go. You can also reapply as needed for continued sun protection throughout the day.

To buy: $16 (was $26); amazon.com.

Designed to even out your skin and lessen the appearance of fine-lines, the smooth texture softens skins and leaves it feeling refreshed. You can easily apply your makeup over the cream, too. The liquid moisturizer comes out sheer and quickly absorbs into your skin, leaving no white cast or thick residue.

Whether you struggle with oily, sensitive, damaged, dry, or even acne-prone skin, you’re safe to use this cream thanks to its fragrance-free and non-irritating formula. Plus, shoppers of several different ages including someone in their early forties, and another in their late eighties saw an immediate reduction in wrinkles and increase in retaining moisture.

The best-selling product has earned more than 4,200 five-star ratings, and shoppers rave about its gentle formula that doesn’t irritate skin or leave you feeling greasy. One shopper wrote how the cream “really adds moisture to your face and body. Your skin definitely feels the difference.”

Another shopper called it their “favorite morning lotion,” writing, “[I] Use this daily and I see the difference. Less sunspots and wrinkles! It’s like an all-in-one product!” And one final shopper wrote, “When it comes to moisturizers, I haven't found any my face likes as much as CeraVe… Fine lines and wrinkles are diminished by the retinol, but you don't get the burn that sometimes you will with a retinol moisturizer.”

Upgrade your morning skincare routine for good with the CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream while it’s on sale for $16 at Amazon.