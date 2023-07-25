CB2's Latest Collection Features Talented Black Artists and Designers

CB2’s most recent launch, the Black in Design Collective, is breaking new ground. This line features new and very talented Black designers and artists who have been mentored by Evan Jerry, a designer best known for his statement-making furniture, including the Marisa Burl Wood Desk and T Marble Side Table.

“Our industry is evolving and it's important for us to be a part of that conversation and change. We feel the collective is not only a meaningful step for the brand but also retail at scale,” said Ryan Turf, president of CB2. “CB2 is privileged to have the participation of several talented designers who are not only representative of accomplished Black figures in design but also of celebrated leaders within the industry as a whole.”

Here’s what you need to know about the line, as well as a few of our favorite pieces from the collection.

The Black In Design Collective Supports CB2’s 15 Percent Pledge

This launch is just one example of CB2’s fifteen-percent pledge, which is a movement to support Black-owned businesses, designers, and artists. The brand’s goal is to have 15 percect of its products and collaborations produced by this demographic by 2024.

The Black in Design Collective features a total of 66 products across a variety of categories including textiles, decor, entertaining, living, and lighting. Here are just a few of our favorites from the new line.

Our Favorite Pieces

Looking for a show-stopping piece? You can’t go wrong with the Jalousie Round Silver Cast Aluminum Side Table ($399). Made in India, this table was designed by Jerome Byron, who is based in London and New York. Made from hand-poured metal, these silver-toned pieces have slight variations that make each one just a little bit different.

With an aesthetic inspired by the classic 1960s-style barber chair, the Barber Brown Leather Dining Chair ($899) is so sleek and modern. New York City-based designer Luam Melake, created this piece, which features a solid iron frame made with a warm polished nickel finish. Upholstered with Moore & Giles leather which was sourced from Italy, this chair was created to be as comfortable as it is stylish.

The Crossed Grid Jute Area Rug (from $499) is one of the most versatile pieces in the collection. Inspired by African grass flooring and traditional West and South African textiles, this accessory is also designed by Melake. It easily complements both modern and contemporary homes. The neutral hue and varying pile height make it easy to integrate into a home office or living room.

One of the most popular pieces in CB2’s collection, the Weaver Bird Black Fiber Clay Bust ($349) looks as if it belongs in a museum. Designer Sandra Githinji of Sandra Githinji Studio was inspired to create this stunning work of art by Muthoni wa Kirima, who was a top female freedom fighter in 1950s Kenya. “She refused to cut her hair until her people tasted the fruits of independence,” the designer explains.

The bust is ideally placed on the Tukul White Travertine Pedestal Table ($1,499) which was also designed by Githinji. With three tiers, this piece doesn’t just complement the art on top of it, but it also stands out on its own. Because travertine is a natural stone, each piece is unique. It’s an ideal accessory for anyone looking for something bold in a neutral color.