There Are Over 20,000 Casual Dresses on Amazon, but These Are the Prettiest Under $50

You’ll find maxi dresses, midi picks, and wrap options starting at just $19.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 25, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dresses tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

After a long winter, spring, aka dress season, is finally here! And stocking up? Yep, that’s a big priority as the weather slowly but surely gets warmer. But there’s no reason to wait until we hit highs of 75 degrees—not when there are thousands of pretty casual dresses ready for the taking. And we found stylish picks all under $50. 

Casual dresses are versatile because they can truly be your everyday go-to outfit, or maybe even a comfy yet flirty brunch option. Styles like T-shirt dresses, maxis, and wrap picks are also wonderful for dressing up or down, which is why they’re ideal for every spring event under the sun. And that’s exactly what you’ll find on this list. 

All these stunning choices were hand selected from this Amazon Fashion section, which is simply bursting with dresses. While there are tens of thousands of styles to choose from in this fashion hub, it’s safe to say these affordable buys are the best—after all, they each have tons of five-star ratings. Plus, all of them are also on sale (and some even have a hidden coupon for double discounts), making prices start at just $19. 

Casual Spring Dresses Under $50

It’s no secret that T-shirt dresses are a casual favorite, and these options on the list deliver the comfort and style. Take this midi T-shirt dress for example: It has a classic crew neckline, short sleeves, and a knee-length skirt. What makes it stand out is the drawstring design at the waist that creates definition between the top and bottom portions while also accentuating your curves. You can get it in 45 colors and styles, including floral prints, solid hues, and even this pretty polka dot option. 

Simier Fariry Womens Hide Belly Work Casual Midi Dresses with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $46 (was $55); amazon.com.

Another fun dress option is this denim button-down pick that’s on sale and has a hidden coupon. The dress is easy to throw on for hitting the farmer’s market or visiting a museum thanks to its flowy, relaxed fit. It’s designed with a collar and buttons that line the front. And although traditional denim blue is the go-to, the dress also comes in several other hues, too. 

LookbookStore Women's Short Sleeve Button Down Flowy

Amazon

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $63); amazon.com.

Chances are you’ll want to grab a few casual dresses that can be worn to the office, too. That’s where this chic midi dress comes into play. It has a conservative neckline, puffed sleeves, and a ruffled tiered skirt, making it the perfect outfit for day or night. It’s loved by thousands of shoppers, which is why it has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. And the prints? There are 20 cute options to play with. Now the real problem is picking just one. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress

Amazon

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $49); amazon.com.

And because springtime also ushers in the wedding season, you might want an option in your closet for that as well. For casual outdoor weddings, definitely go with this flowy maxi dress that’s equal parts elegant and relaxed. It’s designed with quarter sleeves, which will provide some UV protection and has a wrap closure with a belt at the waist—just one of many reasons shoppers say it looks “really flattering on.”  

ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com.

Curious what other casual spring dresses are hiding in Amazon’s Fashion section? Look no further—everything you’ll want to shop at a great price is below. 

MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com

Zattcas Womens 2023 Summer Smocked Dress Short dress

Amazon

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

grecerelle summer floral print dress

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $60); amazon.com.

BTFBM Women One Shoulder Sleeveless Casual Summer Dresses

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $54); amazon.com.

KIRUNDO 2023 Women's Summer Dresses Casual

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $38); amazon.com.

Summer Dress for Women Chiffon Blouses Skirt Spaghetti

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $50); amazon.com.

WEACZZY Women's Summer Short Sleeve Casual Dresses

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Short Sleeve Long Dress

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $47); amazon.com.

BTFBM Women Casual Spring Summer Dresses Tie

Amazon

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Summer Boho Floral Print

Amazon

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $45); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Nifty New Spring Home Items on Amazon
Amazon Just Released Tons of Nifty New Home Items You’ll Want on Hand This Spring—Starting at $10
EIUE Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Tout
These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows Feel Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud,’ According to Shoppers—and They’re $10 Apiece
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter TOUT
I Tried The Best-Selling, TikTok-Viral e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, and It Totally Lives Up to the Hype
Related Articles
Elevated Spring Fashion Must-Haves
Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled With Elevated Fashion Must-Haves for Spring Starting at $10
Amazon Maxi Dress Sale
10 Stylish Amazon Maxi Dresses to Snag on Sale for Up to 50% Off Just in Time for Spring
Spring Flowy Dresses at Amazon TOUT
Welcome Spring With These Pretty, Flowy Dresses That Are All on Sale at Amazon—Starting at $16
Pastel fashion TOUT
12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh
Editor-Loved Spring Clothes Weekend Deals Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Spring Fashion Deals Are on My Radar—Up to 55% Off
The Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling Tout
15 Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling—Starting at $24
Best Amazon Saint Patrick's Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
Amazon Beach Roundup Tout
Amazon Has All the Beach Styles You Need for Your Spring Vacation—and Everything Is Under $40
Spring Skirt Roundup TOUT
These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40
Huskary Maxi Dress
You're Never Going to Want to Take Off This Effortless Maxi Dress That Feels Like Pajamas
Amazon Spring Blouses Tout
Amazon Is Bursting With So Many Pretty Spring Blouses, and These Are the Best Under $30
Tenniscore Tout
We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look
The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023 TOUT
The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023
Nordstrom Rack On Sale Dresses Tout
From Everyday Styles to Formal Silhouettes, These 15 On-Sale Dresses Are Perfect for Spring
MEROKEETY Women's 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Striped High Waist T Shirt Midi Dress with Pockets
This Is 'the Perfect Casual Dress,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's Under $30
ZESICA Women's Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V Neck
Shoppers Love This Comfortable Floral Wrap Dress That's 'Even More Beautiful in Person'