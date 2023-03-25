There Are Over 20,000 Casual Dresses on Amazon, but These Are the Prettiest Under $50

After a long winter, spring, aka dress season, is finally here! And stocking up? Yep, that’s a big priority as the weather slowly but surely gets warmer. But there’s no reason to wait until we hit highs of 75 degrees—not when there are thousands of pretty casual dresses ready for the taking. And we found stylish picks all under $50.

Casual dresses are versatile because they can truly be your everyday go-to outfit, or maybe even a comfy yet flirty brunch option. Styles like T-shirt dresses, maxis, and wrap picks are also wonderful for dressing up or down, which is why they’re ideal for every spring event under the sun. And that’s exactly what you’ll find on this list.

All these stunning choices were hand selected from this Amazon Fashion section, which is simply bursting with dresses. While there are tens of thousands of styles to choose from in this fashion hub, it’s safe to say these affordable buys are the best—after all, they each have tons of five-star ratings. Plus, all of them are also on sale (and some even have a hidden coupon for double discounts), making prices start at just $19.

Casual Spring Dresses Under $50

It’s no secret that T-shirt dresses are a casual favorite, and these options on the list deliver the comfort and style. Take this midi T-shirt dress for example: It has a classic crew neckline, short sleeves, and a knee-length skirt. What makes it stand out is the drawstring design at the waist that creates definition between the top and bottom portions while also accentuating your curves. You can get it in 45 colors and styles, including floral prints, solid hues, and even this pretty polka dot option.

Another fun dress option is this denim button-down pick that’s on sale and has a hidden coupon. The dress is easy to throw on for hitting the farmer’s market or visiting a museum thanks to its flowy, relaxed fit. It’s designed with a collar and buttons that line the front. And although traditional denim blue is the go-to, the dress also comes in several other hues, too.

Chances are you’ll want to grab a few casual dresses that can be worn to the office, too. That’s where this chic midi dress comes into play. It has a conservative neckline, puffed sleeves, and a ruffled tiered skirt, making it the perfect outfit for day or night. It’s loved by thousands of shoppers, which is why it has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. And the prints? There are 20 cute options to play with. Now the real problem is picking just one.

And because springtime also ushers in the wedding season, you might want an option in your closet for that as well. For casual outdoor weddings, definitely go with this flowy maxi dress that’s equal parts elegant and relaxed. It’s designed with quarter sleeves, which will provide some UV protection and has a wrap closure with a belt at the waist—just one of many reasons shoppers say it looks “really flattering on.”

Curious what other casual spring dresses are hiding in Amazon’s Fashion section? Look no further—everything you’ll want to shop at a great price is below.

