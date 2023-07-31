This Cooling Foam Pillow Is So Comfortable, I Convinced My Best Friend to Get One, Too

I’m a firm believer that your bed is the most important element of your home. It’s where we spend one-third of our lives, and it significantly contributes to our quality of sleep, and therefore, our overall well-being. And one item that’s worth every bit of investment is a bed pillow. I myself am a bit of a pillow snob, who’s tried almost every filling imaginable, and I’ve just found the goldilocks pillow that addresses the two biggest sleeping challenges at once: temperature and support.

Prior to its launch last month, I received a sample of the Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology (an updated version of the all-foam snow pillow, which I’ve also tried) to test its quality. I’m a major fan of the brand, with nearly everything on my bed coming from Casper, so you can imagine my excitement when it came to trying its newest “best of both worlds” pillow. Spoiler: It lives up to the hype.

The hybrid pillow combines the firm support of a foam pillow with the plush flexibility of fiber-filled pillows to create a product that’s both comfortable and huggable. The three-layer pillow also features the brand’s “AirScape Technology” and “Phase Change” material which is designed to circulate air and pull heat away from your head. Along with the breathable construction, it also includes the brand’s “Snow Technology” with “HeatDelete” bands that actually feel cool to the touch upon resting your head and throughout the night. Moreover, the cover itself is also cooling, and it’s machine-washable.

Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology

Casper

I’ve slept on the hybrid pillow for over a month, and I’m still impressed with its cooling capabilities night after night—even in 90-degree weather. The medium-loft pillow is firm yet soft, and the thick foam layer prevents it from sinking, so I never have to fluff it. It keeps me comfortable and supported through multiple sleeping positions, (I’m a side and stomach sleeper) and even keeps me from tossing and turning each night—and I have yet to wake up with neck and shoulder stiffness unlike with shredded memory foam options I’ve tried in the past. I sang its praises so much over the last month, I even convinced my best friend to buy one, too.

In comparison to the original all-foam pillow with Snow Technology, the hybrid pillow is noticeably more flexible and plush, making it easier for me to adjust sleeping positions. As someone who struggles with ultra-firm, low-loft pillows, the hybrid pillow provides the perfect balance between cloud-like softness and unbudging support without compromising on the original’s cooling efficacy.

One thing to note: The hybrid pillow, like many foam pillows, requires a few hours to off-gas after opening the package. The cooling cover is also quite slick, so I recommend using a pillowcase with an envelope closure to prevent them from slipping off the pillow.

If you’re looking for a firm yet soft pillow that’ll banish sweaty nights, head to Casper to shop the hybrid foam pillow I can’t stop raving about.