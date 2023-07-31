Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating This Cooling Foam Pillow Is So Comfortable, I Convinced My Best Friend to Get One, Too Casper’s Hybrid Snow Pillow is shockingly cold and supportive. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington I’m a firm believer that your bed is the most important element of your home. It’s where we spend one-third of our lives, and it significantly contributes to our quality of sleep, and therefore, our overall well-being. And one item that’s worth every bit of investment is a bed pillow. I myself am a bit of a pillow snob, who’s tried almost every filling imaginable, and I’ve just found the goldilocks pillow that addresses the two biggest sleeping challenges at once: temperature and support. Prior to its launch last month, I received a sample of the Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology (an updated version of the all-foam snow pillow, which I’ve also tried) to test its quality. I’m a major fan of the brand, with nearly everything on my bed coming from Casper, so you can imagine my excitement when it came to trying its newest “best of both worlds” pillow. Spoiler: It lives up to the hype. The hybrid pillow combines the firm support of a foam pillow with the plush flexibility of fiber-filled pillows to create a product that’s both comfortable and huggable. The three-layer pillow also features the brand’s “AirScape Technology” and “Phase Change” material which is designed to circulate air and pull heat away from your head. Along with the breathable construction, it also includes the brand’s “Snow Technology” with “HeatDelete” bands that actually feel cool to the touch upon resting your head and throughout the night. Moreover, the cover itself is also cooling, and it’s machine-washable. Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology Casper Buy on Casper $149 I’ve slept on the hybrid pillow for over a month, and I’m still impressed with its cooling capabilities night after night—even in 90-degree weather. The medium-loft pillow is firm yet soft, and the thick foam layer prevents it from sinking, so I never have to fluff it. It keeps me comfortable and supported through multiple sleeping positions, (I’m a side and stomach sleeper) and even keeps me from tossing and turning each night—and I have yet to wake up with neck and shoulder stiffness unlike with shredded memory foam options I’ve tried in the past. I sang its praises so much over the last month, I even convinced my best friend to buy one, too. The 11 Best Cooling Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed In comparison to the original all-foam pillow with Snow Technology, the hybrid pillow is noticeably more flexible and plush, making it easier for me to adjust sleeping positions. As someone who struggles with ultra-firm, low-loft pillows, the hybrid pillow provides the perfect balance between cloud-like softness and unbudging support without compromising on the original’s cooling efficacy. One thing to note: The hybrid pillow, like many foam pillows, requires a few hours to off-gas after opening the package. The cooling cover is also quite slick, so I recommend using a pillowcase with an envelope closure to prevent them from slipping off the pillow. If you’re looking for a firm yet soft pillow that’ll banish sweaty nights, head to Casper to shop the hybrid foam pillow I can’t stop raving about. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Shoppers Say This $17 Folding Board Actually Makes Doing Laundry a Fun and Easy Task 11 Secrets to Buying and Selling Furniture Online The Lake Pajamas Hype Is Real—and You Can Score a Set for Up to 40% Off Right Now Thanks to a Rare Sale