This Versatile Cotton Blazer From Nordstrom Is the One New Thing Your Wardrobe Needs This Fall

One of the styling tricks I’ve turned to for years is adding a blazer whenever I want my outfit to feel a little more elevated. But I realized traditional blazers were a bit too dressy for my everyday blouses and jeans. Then, last year I made the ultimate discovery: Cotton blazers. I’ve found knit cotton blazers are as comfortable as cardigans (and equally as breathable), and they offer the structure I love. So, after wearing my favorite cotton blazer on repeat last fall and winter, I think I’m officially in the market for another one—and I can’t stop thinking about this cute style from Nordstrom.

The Caslon knit blazer is made from 100 percent cotton—my number one requirement for blazers these days. It features an easy-to-close style thanks to its single button, and it even has functional pockets. You can choose to order the blazer in five colors (olive green, light pink, rust, black, and navy) in sizes XXS to XXL, and Nordstrom notes the blazer runs true to size.

“I love this blazer because of its casual yet stylish vibe,” wrote a five-star reviewer who also praised the blazer’s cotton fabric because it’s “comfortable to wear.”

Similar to other blazers, this one has a deep V-neckline, and it also includes a stretch lining for effortless movement. I’m partial to it because it adds a modern and fun look that without a traditional collar. I think it’s even easier to wear this style blazer dressed down with jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers, or dressed up with a cute dress and boots. And shoppers agree.

“Great knit blazer that can dress you up, but not [as] formal as a blazer. I liked this so much that I ordered a second color,” wrote a shopper. “Wow, for the money this is a cute little jacket,” said another reviewer who plans to wear the blazer with dress pants and jeans. “This doesn't replace a structured blazer by any means, but this is a great casual jacket you can do a lot with.”

If you’re in the market for another tailored blazer or you want to try the classic layer for the first time, join me and choose your favorite color quickly while the Caslon knit blazer is still in stock and priced at just $69.

