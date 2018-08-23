One side benefit of following a strict, special diet is getting extra creative about cooking. It’s hard to rely on a creamy soup if you can’t use, well, cream, to make it delicious. But this creamy cauliflower soup happens to be vegan and has a secret to make it rich and smooth: Cashews! Whether you are vegan or not, it’s hard not to love this ingenious kitchen trick. First you microwave cashews until soft, blend them until smooth, and voila, you’ve got a flavorful soup-thickener. Cannellini beans add body and protein, too, ensuring that a bowl of this cauliflower soup recipe really feels like dinner.