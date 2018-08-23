Cashew-Cauliflower Soup

One side benefit of following a strict, special diet is getting extra creative about cooking. It’s hard to rely on a creamy soup if you can’t use, well, cream, to make it delicious. But this creamy cauliflower soup happens to be vegan and has a secret to make it rich and smooth: Cashews! Whether you are vegan or not, it’s hard not to love this ingenious kitchen trick. First you microwave cashews until soft, blend them until smooth, and voila, you’ve got a flavorful soup-thickener. Cannellini beans add body and protein, too, ensuring that a bowl of this cauliflower soup recipe really feels like dinner.

By Mary Claire Britton

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place 1/2 cup each cashews and water in a microwave-safe bowl; cover and microwave on high for 3 minutes; let cool. Transfer to a blender, add cup broth, and blend until very smooth.

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add cauliflower and cook, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes.

  • Add beans, thyme, oregano, salt, pepper, and remaining 2 1/2 cups broth. Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, for 10 minutes.

  • Toast remaining 1/4 cup cashews on a baking sheet until golden, about 6 minutes; chop and set aside.

  • Add cauliflower mixture to blender and puree until smooth. Serve soup topped with toasted cashews, a drizzle of oil, and several grinds of pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; fat 15g; fiber 12g; protein 14g; carbohydrates 43g; sodium 976mg; sugars 11g.
