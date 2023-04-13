This Stylish Cookware Set Has This One Genius Feature That Makes It a Space-Saving Must-Have—and It’s 55% Off

It lets you use it as serveware and storage containers, too.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Published on April 13, 2023

CAROTE Cookware Sets, Nonstick Pots
There are pots and pans, and then there are space-saving pots and pans. These kinds of options are a relatively new concept with cookware that fits into one another or have a small build—but chances are you’ve never seen a set as versatile as this model. It’s sleek, non-stick, and has this clever feature that sets it above the rest. The best part? It’s 50 percent off and has a hidden coupon.  

The Carote Removable Handle Cookware Set is the ultimate kitchen sous chef. Unlike traditional pots and pans, this set is designed with an attachable handle that snaps onto the frying pans or saucepan with the press of a button. The handle has a curved, ergonomic design that feels comfortable in-hand and stays cool while on the stove—however, shoppers prefer to cook without the handle or while sautéing on low heat settings. 

CAROTE Cookware Sets, Nonstick Pots and Pans Set Detachable Handle,

Amazon

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $100); amazon.com

Even better? The handle can transport your frying pan from the stovetop to the oven up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Yep, these frying and sauce pans can even be used to cook popular one-pot meals that sometimes require cooking up top before finishing off inside the range. Think: saucy braised chicken, macaroni and cheese, crispy salmon, and more. And because you can remove the handle when putting the cookware in the oven, you can ideally cook your side dish on a different shelf simultaneously, since the handle won’t get in the way. 

In addition to its clever design, the cookware set has a granite, nonstick surface that makes it easy to clean and prevents food from sticking in the process. The nonstick pots and pans are so good, shoppers say the smooth cooking “exceeded [their] expectations.” One reviewer who described the surface as “phenomenal” when frying eggs in the pan wrote, “It just slides right off onto the plate and all you have to do is wipe the pan clean. Seriously cannot find a negative.”  

What’s amazing is once you’re done cooking, all you have to do is clip on the handle to transport your meal from the kitchen to the dining table. The pots and pans instantly turn into serving dishes that save on cleanup time and look aesthetically pleasing on your dinette. And if there are any leftovers, just stick it right in the refrigerator for tomorrow’s lunch. The saucepan even has an accompanying silicone lid for easy stowing.

No leftovers? No worries! While the average pots and pans are difficult to store, these definitely are not. The pots and pans nestle right into each other, saving you space in your cabinets for your Dutch ovens, sheet pans, etc. 

The set comes with an 8-inch and a 10-inch frying pan as well as a 7-inch saucepan and silicone lid. Oh, and of course that nifty detachable handle. You can also shop it in an 11-piece set that comes with multiple silicone and storage lids as well as an extra handle. It’s available in this stylish off-white color that looks so clean. And don’t worry about the white interior—multiple shoppers confirm it doesn’t retain stains. 

“When I tell you I absolutely love these pots and pans, there is no exaggeration. They’re versatile, well made, easy to clean, and innovative. I love how the handles come off so easily and can be used universally on the rest,” wrote one person. “It’s so easy to stack and put away, takes up little to no space, and is one of the best kitchen hardware investments I’ve made.”

Another person who loves the cookware wrote, “Oh my gosh, absolutely the most wonderful pots and pans I had only been able to dream about.” They continued, “Not only [are they] beautiful, but stirring food is like silk [and] the price is great. If you have a wedding gift to buy you cannot go wrong. I’m 72 and have used a lot of others, these are by far the best.”

Snap up the clever Carote cookware set while it’s up to 55 percent off at Amazon right now. 

