Cariuma Just Dropped a New Collaboration, and the Printed Sneakers Are (Literally) Works of Art

Hurry to shop the Van Gogh Museum collection.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 03:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Art lovers can now wear their favorite paintings on their feet with Cariuma’s latest collaboration. The brand partnered with the Van Gogh Museum for its new collection that features the artist's work. While you can’t buy an actual Van Gogh painting, shop these sneakers for the next-best (and much more affordable) thing. 

The collection includes four patterns inspired by some of Van Gogh’s famous paintings, including the Sunflower series and Wheatfield with Crows. The Jubilee Flowers, Sunflowers, and Wheatfield styles come in canvas, and an additional Sunflowers print is available on a leather sneaker. Plus, each style also has an imitation of Van Gogh’s signature on it.

Cariuma Van Gogh Museum Wheatfields with Crows Canvas

Cariuma

Cariuma’s sneakers have a slip-resistant, natural rubber sole and cork and bio memory foam insole to keep you comfy no matter how far you walk. The organic cotton that makes up the canvas material is grown with no harmful chemicals or pesticides, and the laces, lining, and labels are made with recycled plastics. You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort with these sneakers, though—the low-top, cap-toe design is cute and easy to walk in.

Cariuma Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers White Leather

Cariuma

Cariuma’s OCA style is hugely popular with shoppers, and previous collaborations have sold out super quickly. In fact, the classic style has thousands of five-star ratings from reviewers. One customer commented, “The cork and natural latex insoles and rubber outsoles absorb massive shock, so I was able to walk four plus continuous miles with ease.” 

The shoes are sustainable from start to finish: They’re produced in ethical factories and shipped in recycled packaging using carbon-neutral methods. Not only does the brand use natural products when making its shoes, but it also has a reforestation program in Brazil. Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers sold.

The Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum sneakers are guaranteed to be your new go-to stylish yet comfortable summer shoe. Grab them now before the latest collab sells out. 

Cariuma Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers Off-White Canvas

Cariuma
Cariuma Van Gogh Museum Jubilee 50 Flower Canvas

Cariuma
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Editor-Loved Travel Finds
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Travel Finds Made My Trip to Paris Much Easier
Customer-Loved Travel Essentials Outlet Deals Tout
Hang on, There Are So Many Customer-Favorite Travel Essentials Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet—Up to 66% Off
Best-Selling Travel Luggage and Accessories Tout
12 Best-Selling Luggage and Travel Accessories That Are Essential for Your Upcoming Summer Vacation–Starting at $8
Related Articles
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes on a Purple Patterned Background
The 14 Best White Sneakers of 2023
One of the most comfortable shoes on a blue background.
The 22 Most Comfortable Shoes of 2023
queer-trans-indie-fashion-designers-humankind
9 Queer and Trans Indie Fashion Brands That Give Back to the Community
One pair of the best slip-on sneakers on a blue background.
The 12 Best Slip-On Sneakers of 2023
Pantone Very Peri/Off-White CATIBA PRO
These Popular Sneakers Are Now Available in Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year
navy blue slippers real simple selects badge
The 12 Best Slippers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Cariuma new color launch
These Sustainable Sneakers Always Rack Up Waitlists—and Their New Spring Colors Are Bound to Sell Out
Best Sandals
The 14 Best Sandals of 2023 for Every Style
Nashville Skyline
Where to Stay, What to Do, and What to Eat in Nashville
Commerce Photo Composite
The 18 Best Places to Buy Art Online in 2023
Aurora Large Cork Planter: eco-friendly gift ideas
40 Eco-Friendly Gifts You'll Feel Good About Giving
unisex-clothing
10 Gender-Inclusive Clothing Brands to Shop in 2023
Line art drawing of a family
The 80 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2023
Best Doormats
The 30 Best Doormats of 2023 for a Great First Impression
The Essential Sofa
The 20 Best Places to Buy a Couch of 2023
Person puts container with socks, panties and underwear in organized closet
Deck Out Your Storage Space With These Closet Design Companies