Cariuma Just Dropped a New Collaboration, and the Printed Sneakers Are (Literally) Works of Art

Art lovers can now wear their favorite paintings on their feet with Cariuma’s latest collaboration. The brand partnered with the Van Gogh Museum for its new collection that features the artist's work. While you can’t buy an actual Van Gogh painting, shop these sneakers for the next-best (and much more affordable) thing.

The collection includes four patterns inspired by some of Van Gogh’s famous paintings, including the Sunflower series and Wheatfield with Crows. The Jubilee Flowers, Sunflowers, and Wheatfield styles come in canvas, and an additional Sunflowers print is available on a leather sneaker. Plus, each style also has an imitation of Van Gogh’s signature on it.

Cariuma

Cariuma’s sneakers have a slip-resistant, natural rubber sole and cork and bio memory foam insole to keep you comfy no matter how far you walk. The organic cotton that makes up the canvas material is grown with no harmful chemicals or pesticides, and the laces, lining, and labels are made with recycled plastics. You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort with these sneakers, though—the low-top, cap-toe design is cute and easy to walk in.

Cariuma

Cariuma’s OCA style is hugely popular with shoppers, and previous collaborations have sold out super quickly. In fact, the classic style has thousands of five-star ratings from reviewers. One customer commented, “The cork and natural latex insoles and rubber outsoles absorb massive shock, so I was able to walk four plus continuous miles with ease.”

The shoes are sustainable from start to finish: They’re produced in ethical factories and shipped in recycled packaging using carbon-neutral methods. Not only does the brand use natural products when making its shoes, but it also has a reforestation program in Brazil. Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers sold.

The Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum sneakers are guaranteed to be your new go-to stylish yet comfortable summer shoe. Grab them now before the latest collab sells out.

Cariuma