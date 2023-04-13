Cariuma Just Dropped a Summer-Friendly Slip-On That’ll Be Your New Go-To Style

Throughout summer, first choice footwear might just be simply going barefoot. But our second choice of footwear might be the just-launched Cariuma Slip-On. Inspired by the sensation of wearing no shoes in the grass (one of our favorite feelings, of course), this new canvas shoe was designed to be an effortless classic.

We’ve long known and championed Cariuma for merging sustainable construction and timeless design, inspired by skate culture and California cool. The bio-memory foam in these slides’ soles provides all-day comfort and support—the ideal shoe for running errands, lounging around, or embarking on your latest summer adventure.

cariuma off white canvas

Cariuma

To buy: $79; cariuma.com.

Cariuma’s newest summer-ready style, the Slip-On, is an updated canvas version of the classic everyday shape. You can shop the shoe in whole and half sizes from five to 13 and five colorways: green, gray, pink, white, and black.

The slip-on pair is 100 percent vegan with a natural rubber sole, derived from the sap of the Hevea brasiliensis tree, (rubber tree) which is ethically tapped in Brazil. This is then fully stitched to a handcrafted organic cotton upper for a comfortable all-day, all-season shoe. Cariuma excels not only in its eco-friendly promises, but also in its versatility; shoppers rave about the brand’s style for everything from casual wear to travel. Oh, and did we mention each pair is incredibly lightweight?

Cariuma doesn’t just talk the talk when it comes to committing its ethos to the Earth. It also (ahem) walks the walk. For each pair sold, the brand plants two trees in the Amazonian rainforest. Unlike other one-to-one plant-a-tree promises, Cariuma has a framework and plan in place committed to overseeing the reforestation of Brazil, where the brand was founded, and incorporating indigenous land and teachings into the program. While the spirit of Earth Month in April is worth championing year round, the brand’s especially worth supporting this month for conspicuous, intentional consumption.

Personally, we’re eyeing the Cariuma Slip-On as an everyday shoe, adventure companion, or even the yard shoe you throw on to take out the recycling or run to the corner store. At just $79 and in an array of stylish colors, this new release is oh-so-tempting—friendly to the environment and to our wallets. Shop the Cariuma Slip-On now for just $79.

