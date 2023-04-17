The Leather Cariuma Sneakers I Lived in Last Summer Are Finally Back in Stock—but Not for Long

I basically only wear sneakers and sandals throughout the summer. I have a few choice pairs in my rotation, but honestly, I heavily favor one pair for each style. Last summer, my go-to everyday sneaker was the leather Salvas from Cariuma. The sneakers have become so popular that they’ve sold out five times since their launch in February, 2022—and they’re finally back in stock (again).

I received the Salvas leather sneakers as a sample from the brand last year, and have worn them for everything from brunches to farmers’ market runs to shopping to everyday errands—usually for a few miles at a time. They’re so comfortable, I have never bled or blistered after a long walk, and they style well with just about everything, like jeans, trousers, dresses, and skirts. I love pairing them with tennis skirts, bike shorts, and exercise dresses when I’m sporting a casual athleisure look. I swear I get compliments from strangers every time I step out the door wearing them.

Cariuma

To buy: $129; cariuma.com.

The sneakers are thoughtfully designed right down to the laces. They’re made from ethically sourced leather (it’s gold-rated from the Leather Working Group), a recycled mesh lining, a slip-resistant naturally tree-tapped rubber sole, a removable cork and bio-based foam insole, and recycled plastic and organic cotton laces. They comfortably hug your heel and absorb shock from walking thanks to that cushy insole.

All-white sneakers are always a classic, but this style is special because of its contrast colors at the heel and side logos. I have the white/black pair, but I’ve been eyeing the green kicks for months. You can grab the Salvas in blue, red, pink, and more, and the shoe comes in whole and half sizes from five to 13.

Cariuma

To buy: $129; cariuma.com.

Cariuma is a warrior when it comes to sustainability. The Brazilian-based company promises to “curate materials responsibly,” ethically manage factories, and plant two trees for every pair of shoes sold. It even delivers with single-box packaging and carbon-neutral shipping—making every purchase from Cariuma one you feel good about.

While they’re still in stock, head to Cariuma to shop the sneakers I can’t stop wearing come summer. But hurry, select styles are already selling out…again.

