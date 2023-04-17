The Leather Cariuma Sneakers I Lived in Last Summer Are Finally Back in Stock—but Not for Long

The sustainably made sneakers are so comfortable, I didn’t even need to break them in.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray headshot
Lily Gray
Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cariuma Salvas Restock Review Tout
Photo:

Cariuma

I basically only wear sneakers and sandals throughout the summer. I have a few choice pairs in my rotation, but honestly, I heavily favor one pair for each style. Last summer, my go-to everyday sneaker was the leather Salvas from Cariuma. The sneakers have become so popular that they’ve sold out five times since their launch in February, 2022—and they’re finally back in stock (again). 

I received the Salvas leather sneakers as a sample from the brand last year, and have worn them for everything from brunches to farmers’ market runs to shopping to everyday errands—usually for a few miles at a time. They’re so comfortable, I have never bled or blistered after a long walk, and they style well with just about everything, like jeans, trousers, dresses, and skirts. I love pairing them with tennis skirts, bike shorts, and exercise dresses when I’m sporting a casual athleisure look. I swear I get compliments from strangers every time I step out the door wearing them. 

Salvas White LWG Leather/Ice

Cariuma

To buy: $129; cariuma.com.

The sneakers are thoughtfully designed right down to the laces. They’re made from ethically sourced leather (it’s gold-rated from the Leather Working Group), a recycled mesh lining, a slip-resistant naturally tree-tapped rubber sole, a removable cork and bio-based foam insole, and recycled plastic and organic cotton laces. They comfortably hug your heel and absorb shock from walking thanks to that cushy insole. 

All-white sneakers are always a classic, but this style is special because of its contrast colors at the heel and side logos. I have the white/black pair, but I’ve been eyeing the green kicks for months. You can grab the Salvas in blue, red, pink, and more, and the shoe comes in whole and half sizes from five to 13. 

Salvas White LWG Leather/Black

Cariuma

To buy: $129; cariuma.com.

Cariuma is a warrior when it comes to sustainability. The Brazilian-based company promises to “curate materials responsibly,” ethically manage factories, and plant two trees for every pair of shoes sold. It even delivers with single-box packaging and carbon-neutral shipping—making every purchase from Cariuma one you feel good about. 

While they’re still in stock, head to Cariuma to shop the sneakers I can’t stop wearing come summer. But hurry, select styles are already selling out…again. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Elevate, Everywhere Storefront TOUT
Elevate Your Home With This New Amazon Storefront Full of Simple Upgrades Starting at Just $7
PF Flyers Allston Hi Top Unisex Canvas Sneakers Tout
This Iconic Unisex Sneaker Brand Starred in My Favorite Childhood Movie—and It Just Launched a New Style
Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Tout
50 Impressive Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon—All Under $55
Related Articles
cariuma off white canvas tout
Cariuma Just Dropped a Summer-Friendly Slip-On That’ll Be Your New Go-To Style
Talbots (TM+) - These TK 'Extremely Comfortable,' Colorful Spring Shoes Are Selling Quickâand They're All on Sale TOUT
These 12 ‘Extremely Comfortable,’ Colorful Spring Shoes Are Selling Quickly—and They're All on Sale
adidas Women's Superstar Sneaker Tout
I Rediscovered This Classic Pair of Adidas Sneakers—and They’re Quietly on Sale Right Now
Comfortable and Stylish Sneakers TOUT
Comfortable Fashion Sneakers From Steve Madden, New Balance, Adidas, and More Are Up to 63% Off at Amazon
Fulton The Classic Insole Tout
I Normally Hate Long Walks, but These Comfy Arch Support Insoles Keep Me Going for Miles
Barbiecore spring wardrobe tout
Love the Barbiecore Trend? These 10 Pink Pieces Are Just What You Need to Add to Your Closet
J.Jill Spring Styles Tout
Shoppers Say These Dresses Are ‘Very Cool and Comfortable,’ and They’re All on Double Sale
lululemon Running Shoes Review TOUT
I’m Training for the NYC Marathon, and These Comfortable Lululemon Sneakers Have Made It Easier
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant Tout
These ‘Supremely Comfortable’ Flared Pants Feel Like Leggings, and They’re on Sale for Just $27
sneakers
The Comfy Shoe Brand That Always Racks Up Waitlists Launched a New Leather Sneaker
Nordstrom Vacation Accessories
Nordstrom Has a Section of Vacation Accessories, and You Don’t Want to Miss These 12 Finds
Tenniscore Tout
We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look
Dearfoams Women's Melanie Colorblocked Microfiber Terry Thong Slipper Tout
These Flip-Flop Dearfoams Slippers Are ‘Oh-So-Comfy’—and They’re on Sale for $18
2023 Shoe Trends, Ballet Flats
These Are the Top Shoe Trends of 2023
navy blue slippers real simple selects badge
The 12 Best Slippers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Pantone Very Peri/Off-White CATIBA PRO
These Popular Sneakers Are Now Available in Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year