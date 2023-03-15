Cariuma’s Latest Pantone Collaboration That Racked Up a 77,000+ Waitlist Is Finally Here

Cariuma x Pantone collaboration fans, listen up—the sneaker brand just dropped the Pantone Spring collection with three new seasonal shades: French Oak, Withered Rose, and Tapestry. The colors are inspired by nature, encouraging you to take advantage of warmer temperatures and get outside. The Pantone Spring collection colors are available in the popular and versatile OCA Low style, which has racked up waitlists of 77,000 shoppers, and you’ll want to scoop them up now before they sell out.

Cariuma produces all of its shoes sustainably with raw and natural materials, organic cotton, and recycled nylon and plastics. The entire process is eco-friendly from the production to the shipping. The brand’s sneakers are delivered in one recycled paper box to minimize waste, and they’re shipped via DHL Go Green, which works to neutralize emissions through reforestation. Cariuma has its own Reforestation Program, too. For every pair of sneakers you purchase, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest.

Cariuma

To buy: $89; cariuma.com.

The new Pantone collaboration is meant to evoke the colors of nature during the spring, from mountain peaks to deep waters. Withered Rose is the muted reddish pink of blooming flowers, Tapestry is a light blue-green inspired by lakes and oceans, and French Oak mimics the shade of sand.

Cariuma

To buy: $89; cariuma.com.

The OCA Low sneaker has a durable canvas upper crafted from organic cotton with a natural rubber sole; and the lining, laces, and labels are all made from recycled plastic. And you can walk for miles thanks to the vegan memory foam insole that’s manufactured with mamona oil and cork. The organic insole provides lightweight cushioning and arch support for all day comfort. The low-top sneakers have a classic silhouette that can be worn with just about any outfit, so you’ll get plenty of use out of them. Style your pair with jeans and a tee or with a flowy dress for spring.

Shoppers love the OCA Low so much that it’s garnered more than 5,900 perfect ratings, with people saying that they’ve purchased multiple pairs. One reviewer commented they have an “obsession” with the “exquisitely comfortable” shoes. And to emphasize the comfort level, according to a customer with arthritis in their feet, the style provides the “perfect support.”

Cariuma

To buy: $89; cariuma.com.

Don’t wait to shop Cariuma’s Pantone Spring collection, since it’s bound to sell out quickly. The new shades are the perfect way to get ready for spring.

