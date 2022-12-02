This Eco-Friendly Sneaker Brand Released Its Pantone Color of the Year Collection for 2023

Pantone just announced its 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta, which is a bright red hue that's inspired by nature. According to Pantone, the color is “powerful and empowering” and “promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative,” which sounds like a great way to start the new year.

And along with the new color, Pantone worked with sneaker brand Cariuma to create a new sneaker collection featuring the fresh color. With six designs available, there’s a style for everyone in the collection (Oca Low, Oca High, Salvas, Naioca, and Ibi Slip On), and they’re available in Viva Magenta and white with Viva Magenta accents.

Cariuma’s sneakers have previously prompted waitlists of thousands of shoppers, so get this style while you still can.

Cariuma

The sneakers include Pantone’s logo on the outside of the shoe and on the insole, giving them a unique look compared to other Cariuma styles. The Viva Magenta designs are available in canvas, leather, and knit fabric, and you can choose from low-top, high-top, and slip-on styles.

Cariuma

Cariuma is also committed to producing sustainable shoes, so you can feel good about buying them, too. All of the brand’s sneakers are made using natural and recycled materials, including organic cotton, natural rubber, bamboo, cork, and recycled plastic, and are manufactured in ethical factories using environmentally-friendly production practices. They’re also shipped in recycled and recyclable packaging, and 65 percent of the brand’s shoes are 100 percent vegan. Plus, Cariuma plants two trees for every pair of sneakers sold.

Cariuma

Cariuma’s shoes are designed to be comfortable even when worn all day long. There are more than 5,800 five-star ratings for the Oca Low style, and multiple reviewers have commented on how comfy they are. One shopper said they’re the “most comfortable shoes” they’ve ever worn, and they feel like “walking on a cloud.”

Cariuma

Cariuma and Pantone have collaborated on styles in the past, too, and they’ve been extremely popular. The 2022 Color of the Year collection sold out in just days, so grab one of the 2023 Viva Magenta styles before you end up on the waitlist.