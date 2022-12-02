Shopping This Eco-Friendly Sneaker Brand Released Its Pantone Color of the Year Collection for 2023 Get the Cariuma shoes before they sell out. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 05:30PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Cariuma Pantone just announced its 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta, which is a bright red hue that's inspired by nature. According to Pantone, the color is “powerful and empowering” and “promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative,” which sounds like a great way to start the new year. And along with the new color, Pantone worked with sneaker brand Cariuma to create a new sneaker collection featuring the fresh color. With six designs available, there’s a style for everyone in the collection (Oca Low, Oca High, Salvas, Naioca, and Ibi Slip On), and they’re available in Viva Magenta and white with Viva Magenta accents. Cariuma’s sneakers have previously prompted waitlists of thousands of shoppers, so get this style while you still can. Cariuma To buy: $89; cariuma.com. The sneakers include Pantone’s logo on the outside of the shoe and on the insole, giving them a unique look compared to other Cariuma styles. The Viva Magenta designs are available in canvas, leather, and knit fabric, and you can choose from low-top, high-top, and slip-on styles. Cariuma To buy: $98; cariuma.com. Cariuma is also committed to producing sustainable shoes, so you can feel good about buying them, too. All of the brand’s sneakers are made using natural and recycled materials, including organic cotton, natural rubber, bamboo, cork, and recycled plastic, and are manufactured in ethical factories using environmentally-friendly production practices. They’re also shipped in recycled and recyclable packaging, and 65 percent of the brand’s shoes are 100 percent vegan. Plus, Cariuma plants two trees for every pair of sneakers sold. Cariuma To buy: $98; cariuma.com. Cariuma’s shoes are designed to be comfortable even when worn all day long. There are more than 5,800 five-star ratings for the Oca Low style, and multiple reviewers have commented on how comfy they are. One shopper said they’re the “most comfortable shoes” they’ve ever worn, and they feel like “walking on a cloud.” Cariuma To buy: $110; cariuma.com. Cariuma and Pantone have collaborated on styles in the past, too, and they’ve been extremely popular. The 2022 Color of the Year collection sold out in just days, so grab one of the 2023 Viva Magenta styles before you end up on the waitlist. More Must-Shop Deals This Theragun Massage Gun Actually Helps My Tight Muscles, and It's Still $101 Off Post-Cyber Monday There’s Still Time to Shop Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, and These Are Our Favorite Deals Macy's Dropped New Deals on Designer Party Dresses Fit for Holiday Gatherings, and Our Faves Are Under $100 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit