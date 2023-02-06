Cariuma Just Collaborated With Iconic Backpack Brand Master-Piece—and It’s Perfect for Everyday Travel

Shop from two sneaker and backpack styles.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 05:30PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cariuma and Master-Piece Collab Launch Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

For anyone on the go, sturdy sneakers and a backpack are needed to travel comfortably. Investing in lasting shoes and a durable bag will let you take everything in stride. One popular sustainable sneaker brand, Cariuma, just released its collaboration with the highly-regarded, iconic Japanese backpack brand, Master-Piece—creating a one-stop shop for the daily commuter.

The sell-out sneaker brand, Cariuma, opts for timeless styles over trendy pieces and uses high-quality recycled materials to create lasting shoes. Purchasing a pair of sneakers or a backpack from the collection goes towards Cariuma’s pledge to plant a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes bought.

Master-Piece has been designing high-quality backpacks for almost three decades. It has an eye towards functionality and care by utilizing proprietary materials in its in-house factories in Osaka and Toyooka, Japan—where the backpacks in this limited series are crafted. 

Snag a pair of sneakers and a bag that are hand-crafted and made to last. Designed with everyday use in mind, the limited series has two backpacks and two pairs of sneakers in an array of versatile neutrals. Shop the limited-edition collaboration below before it’s gone. 

oca-low master-piece Grey

Cariuma

OCA Low Sneaker

Everyone needs a pair of functional yet stylish sneakers. Cariuma’s signature style, the OCA Low Sneaker, is now available in updated neutral colors as part of the limited collection. It’s crafted from quality raw materials such as cotton canvas and recycled plastics. An everyday shoe has to be comfortable, and the low-rise sneaker has lightweight cushion technology, so even long walks are less of a strain on your soles. The sneaker’s timeless design includes a thoughtfully weighted rubber sole and cap toe that can easily be dressed up or down. It’s available in camel, black, and gray in men's and women's sizes. 

To buy: $110; cariuma.com.

CATIBA PRO LOW master-piece Navy/Ivory

Cariuma

Catiba Pro Low Shoe

The Catiba Pro Low Shoe is both durable and modern. Built with traction in mind, the sporty shoe’s rubber sole grip makes it a sturdy option for active shoppers. Whether walking or skating, get support at the ankle with the sneaker’s reinforced flick point. Made to last, the sneakers are crafted out of premium suede and cotton canvas. Shop the athletic sneakers in men's and women's sizes and navy, black, and gray colors.

To buy: $120; cariuma.com.

master-piece M-Pack Camel

Cariuma

Master-Piece M-Pack

The U-shaped backpack is an upgrade on the everyday bag. Master-Piece’s M-Pack is crafted out of heavy-duty, thick water-repellant recycled fabric. Perfect for city commutes, the pack will keep your items dry and safe—not to mention clean, as the lining of the bag is anti-bacterial. Fitting a 13-inch laptop, utilize the backpack for work, school, or even the skatepark. With a front pocket and back zipper, the 16-liter bag has plenty of space. The backpack is available in camel and black.

To buy: $198; cariuma.com.

master-piece Potential 2WAY Black

Cariuma

Master-Piece Potential 2WAY 

A thoughtfully designed travel backpack, Master-Piece’s Potential 2WAY bag will lug everything you need and keep it organized. With plenty of storage compartments, all items will have designated spots—no reaching into the abyss of a deep backpack to fish around every time you need a pen. The bag is designed to fit a 13- to 15-inch laptop as well as all of your traveling essentials. Everything you need to travel with will stay safe with the bag’s water-repellant, heavy-duty recycled fabric and anti-bacterial lining. Get the backpack in black and gray.


To buy: $358; cariuma.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pantone Very Peri/Off-White CATIBA PRO
These Popular Sneakers Are Now Available in Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year
Nordstrom Rack Vday sale
Shop Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, and Marc Jacobs for Up to 64% Off at Nordstrom Rack’s Love’s a Big Deal Sale
Cariuma Pantone's Color of The Year Shoes Tout
This Eco-Friendly Sneaker Brand Released Its Pantone Color of the Year Collection for 2023
Amazon The Drop Roundup Tout
Instantly Elevate Simple Winter Outfits With These Sleek Jackets, Shoes, and Accessories, Starting at $27
Cariuma JJ Backpack
This Popular Sustainable Sneaker Brand Just Launched Its First Ever Backpack—and It's Bound to Sell Out
Best Travel Bags
The 20 Best Travel Bags of 2023 for Every Type of Trip
DSW Sneaker Sale Tout
Don’t Wait! Get Up to 40% Off Sneaker Styles at DSW During the Athletic Shoe Sale—but Only Through Tonight
Best Dining Chairs
The 12 Best Dining Chairs of 2023 for Every Style
Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Tout
50 Impressive Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon—All Under $55
Last-Minute Target Gifts
There’s Still Time to Buy Last-Minute Gifts With These Under-$25 Finds From Target
Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt tout
Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale Is Here, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 55% Off
Best Shoe Cleaners
The 10 Best Shoe Cleaners of 2023
Target Spring Clothing Release
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and I Can’t Wait to Scoop Up These Spring Tops, Dresses, and Shoes
wool socks
The 10 Best Wool Socks of 2023
Early BFCM Deal: Travel Item Roundup tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Holiday Travel Essentials Ahead of Black Friday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop
The Best Carry-On Luggage for Every Trip of 2022
The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2023 for Every Trip