Cariuma Just Collaborated With Iconic Backpack Brand Master-Piece—and It’s Perfect for Everyday Travel

For anyone on the go, sturdy sneakers and a backpack are needed to travel comfortably. Investing in lasting shoes and a durable bag will let you take everything in stride. One popular sustainable sneaker brand, Cariuma, just released its collaboration with the highly-regarded, iconic Japanese backpack brand, Master-Piece—creating a one-stop shop for the daily commuter.

The sell-out sneaker brand, Cariuma, opts for timeless styles over trendy pieces and uses high-quality recycled materials to create lasting shoes. Purchasing a pair of sneakers or a backpack from the collection goes towards Cariuma’s pledge to plant a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes bought.

Master-Piece has been designing high-quality backpacks for almost three decades. It has an eye towards functionality and care by utilizing proprietary materials in its in-house factories in Osaka and Toyooka, Japan—where the backpacks in this limited series are crafted.

Snag a pair of sneakers and a bag that are hand-crafted and made to last. Designed with everyday use in mind, the limited series has two backpacks and two pairs of sneakers in an array of versatile neutrals. Shop the limited-edition collaboration below before it’s gone.

Everyone needs a pair of functional yet stylish sneakers. Cariuma’s signature style, the OCA Low Sneaker, is now available in updated neutral colors as part of the limited collection. It’s crafted from quality raw materials such as cotton canvas and recycled plastics. An everyday shoe has to be comfortable, and the low-rise sneaker has lightweight cushion technology, so even long walks are less of a strain on your soles. The sneaker’s timeless design includes a thoughtfully weighted rubber sole and cap toe that can easily be dressed up or down. It’s available in camel, black, and gray in men's and women's sizes.

The Catiba Pro Low Shoe is both durable and modern. Built with traction in mind, the sporty shoe’s rubber sole grip makes it a sturdy option for active shoppers. Whether walking or skating, get support at the ankle with the sneaker’s reinforced flick point. Made to last, the sneakers are crafted out of premium suede and cotton canvas. Shop the athletic sneakers in men's and women's sizes and navy, black, and gray colors.

The U-shaped backpack is an upgrade on the everyday bag. Master-Piece’s M-Pack is crafted out of heavy-duty, thick water-repellant recycled fabric. Perfect for city commutes, the pack will keep your items dry and safe—not to mention clean, as the lining of the bag is anti-bacterial. Fitting a 13-inch laptop, utilize the backpack for work, school, or even the skatepark. With a front pocket and back zipper, the 16-liter bag has plenty of space. The backpack is available in camel and black.

A thoughtfully designed travel backpack, Master-Piece’s Potential 2WAY bag will lug everything you need and keep it organized. With plenty of storage compartments, all items will have designated spots—no reaching into the abyss of a deep backpack to fish around every time you need a pen. The bag is designed to fit a 13- to 15-inch laptop as well as all of your traveling essentials. Everything you need to travel with will stay safe with the bag’s water-repellant, heavy-duty recycled fabric and anti-bacterial lining. Get the backpack in black and gray.



