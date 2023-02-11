There Are 12,000+ Stylish Cardigan Sweaters Hiding on Amazon, but These Are the Best—Starting at $25

Wear these to work, on walks, and during errand runs.

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp.

Published on February 11, 2023

It’s possible that cozy cardigans are the pullover sweater’s sophisticated older sister—they’re stylish and put together. Plus, they can jazz up any outfit. It’s why you need one or a few in your closet right now and on (slightly) warm days ahead. And we found so many on Amazon that deserve your attention with prices starting at $25. 

No matter what you have planned for the day, throwing on a cardigan should certainly be part of your wardrobe rotation. That’s because there are oversized options ideal for lounging, thicker picks for especially cold days, and even sleek cardigans that look professional for the office. 

To help you find the most stylish cardigans right now, we did a deep dive into Amazon’s Fashion Section that has thousands of sweaters ready for the picking. But the 15 cardigans below are best. 

Cardigan Sweaters on Amazon

Cardigans and casual days go together like PB&J. They’re perfect for relaxing, errand runs, and walks because you’ll feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket while still looking fashionable. 

And this cable knit option from Imily Bela is a prime example of class and comfort. It has a relaxed feel that shoppers love, yet is designed with more fitted batwing-style sleeves to give it some dimension. The cardigan has earned more than 8,000 five-star ratings so far and comes in 15 pretty colors. Bonus: It’s on sale and has a hidden coupon, making it 35 percent off. 

Imily Bela Women's Kimono Batwing Cable Knitted Slouchy Oversized Wrap Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $40 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com.

When it’s time to incorporate more transitional clothing in your wardrobe, you’ll want to add this cute sweater to the mix. The cardigan has a crochet knit design that’s stylish, lightweight, and great for layering, per shoppers. It’s also ideal for warm temperatures thanks to the loose stitch that lets air come through. It’s just $30 at Amazon.  

Ninfort Store Lightweight Summer Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com

And for in-office work days, this is the cardigan needed to make your outfit sleek, yet comfortable. The Anrabess cardigan has classy lapels, a long hem, and deep pockets on the side. It has a thick, soft material which is why you can definitely play double duty and use the cardigan as a jacket as well. You can shop it in more than 20 colors, including neutrals like beige, brown, and gray as well as bright options like light blue, orange, and red. 

ANRABESS Women's Casual Long Sleeve Draped Open Front Knit Pockets Long Cardigan Jackets Sweater

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $60); amazon.com.

Ready for more? Check out the rest of our picks found in Amazon’s sweater section below.  

MEROKEETY Women's Fuzzy Popcorn Batwing Sleeve Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Long Sleeve Open Front Casual Lightweight Soft Knit Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Open Front Cardigan Sweaters

Amazon

To buy: $40 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

QUALFORT Women's Cardigan Sweater

Amazon

To buy: $43; amazon.com.

Angashion Women's V Neck Button Down Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $40); amazon.com.

MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Sweater

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

Dokotoo Womens 2022 Winter Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece Open Front Hooded Cardigans

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $55); amazon.com.

MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Women's Shawl Wrap Poncho

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $45); amazon.com.

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Snap Button Down Solid Color Knit Ribbed Neckline Cardigans

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $33); amazon.com.

ZESICA Women's Long Sleeves Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Cardigan Coat Outwear

Amazon

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com.

YIBOCK Womens Kimono Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

