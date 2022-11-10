This Internet-Loved Cookware Brand’s Mini Sauce Pan Is All I Use for Stress-Free Lunches for One

Take advantage of Caraway’s annual Cyber Season sale and save up to 20 percent.

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

November 10, 2022

If you’ve ever worked from home, you know the struggle of having to craft quick lunches that can easily turn mundane—then you’re left with another mess to add to your sink of dishes. It’s an annoyance I’m all too familiar with since I’ve spent over six years working from my home office and plotting out stress-free afternoon meals for one. My takeaway: It’s all about streamlined kitchenware.

As a housewarming gift, I received a new set of hefty but oversized pans that I use for family dinners—and I always have my trusty Our Place Perfect Pot on deck. However, I rely almost daily on my Caraway Mini Sauce Pan when making small lunches for one. When the brand launched its highly-requested Minis Duo set a couple of months back, I received a sample to take for a spin in my kitchen, and it’s been a staple in my routine ever since.

Caraway Mini Sauce Pan

Caraway

To buy: From $84 with code CYBER22 (was $105); carawayhome.com.

The 1.75-quart sauce pan comes in Caraway’s glossy signature hues. And, like all of Caraways’ cookware, the sleek ceramic coating is free of PFOA, PTFE, and other PFAs, lead, cadmium, heavy metals, and hard anodization. The minimalist design also features stainless steel handles on the pot and lid that stay cool to the touch while I’m cooking—plus it’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. At just under three pounds, it’s the easiest pot to handle and doesn’t hurt my wrists, even when I’m lifting it to strain my noodles.

The nonstick coating cleans up like a dream and doesn't require much oil; I've simmered homemade hot wing sauces, whipped up one-pot mac and cheese, sauteed mixed veggies, and warmed up leftover stews in this small but mighty pan on my gas range without a hitch. Even after leaving some of these messes overnight, I returned the next day to clean them without any extra scrubbing required. After near-constant use, the interior and exterior look just as clean and shiny as the day I took it out of its box.

Right now, Caraway is celebrating its annual Cyber Season sale event, which offers customers a rare chance to save up to 20 percent on orders $585 and up, 15 percent on orders $425 and up, and 10 percent on orders of $85 or more with code CYBER22. That means you can bring the Mini Sauce Pan at least down to $95—as little as $84 if you bundle to hit the 20 percent discount.

When it comes to making single-serving meals and small sides in a perfectly-sized pan that you can use on repeat, Caraway’s Mini Sauce Pan takes the cake.

