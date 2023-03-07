Shopping Caraway’s Iconics Collection Has Expanded to Bakeware and Tea Kettles—and We Want Everything The nontoxic kitchenware ensures no harmful chemicals get into your bakes and drinks. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 7, 2023 07:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland A worthwhile investment for any home, quality cookware will last for years. Caraway Home is loved by shoppers for its expertly crafted pots and pans. The pieces are designed to withstand the test of time with both durability and aesthetics, and Caraway regularly drops limited-edition cookware styles like this copper collection. Its latest addition? An expansion to its black and white Iconics Collection featuring bakeware and tea kettles. Caraway’s best-selling Iconics Cookware Collection is a fully stocked, ceramic-coated set that’s free of harsh chemicals, giving you everything needed to whip up a delicious home-cooked meal. The Iconics line originally included the Cookware Set, which includes: a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, and storage kit. Available in silt green, rose quartz, black, and white—what sets the Iconics Collection apart is its gold hardware; and it now includes other kitchenware available in black and white. Caraway To buy: $595 (was $745); carawayhome.com. The Iconics Collection now includes a bakeware set and tea kettle with today’s launch. Perfect for any home baker, Caraway’s best-selling Bakeware Set comes with everything needed to cook delicious treats in the oven. The bakeware set comes with: a medium baking sheet, a large baking sheet, a cooling rack, a muffin pan, two circle pans, a loaf pan, a rectangle pan, and a square pan. Caraway To buy: $245 (was $295); carawayhome.com. Caraway’s Whistling Tea Kettle looks stunning on your oven with its classic-meets-modern design. Now available in black and white, the newly launched Iconics Tea Kettle comes adorned with gold hardware. Both the Bakeware Set and Tea Kettle are made of Caraway’s signature nontoxic materials for clean bakes and clean water every boil. The stainless steel tea kettle will become your go-to for coffee and tea. Not only meant to last through daily use in the kitchen with its durable construction, but the Iconics Collection will also look great after trends come and go thanks to its timeless minimal design. Shop the internet-favorite direct-to-consumer brand’s new Iconics Collection Bakeware Set and Tea Kettle. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Say This Cordless Bissell Wet-Dry Vacuum 'Gets All the Pet Gunk' From Their Floors—and It's on Sale 4 Categories to Shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the Biggest Discounts This Nostalgic Leggings Trend Is Back, and Amazon Shoppers Love This Under-$25 Find