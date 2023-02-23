Act Fast! Caraway’s New Limited Edition Copper Cookware Collection Is Bound to Sell Out Immediately

Caraway Home is often praised as a source of attractive, matching, and ultra-organizable cookware. The included magnetic storage options and lid holder make it oh-so-easy to keep the kitchen tidy, a bonus for those already thinking ahead to spring cleaning. And the colorways available? My my!

Direct-to-consumer kitchen brand Caraway Home has already won over modern customers with its nonstick design, crafted from aluminized steel with a ceramic coating that’s free of Teflon and heavy metals. But it’s about to win over the vintage lovers with its limited edition copper collection, bridging the gap between timeless and trendy.

Save 20% on Caraway’s Copper Cookware Set

Caraway

To buy: $595 (was $745); carawayhome.com.

The brand new Caraway capsule includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, a canvas lid organizer that can clip onto any cabinet door, and magnetic pan holders. For a limited time only, you can score the collection at 20 percent off for $595 instead of its usual $745.

I’ve used my own Caraway set for several years at this point, appreciating its oven-safe capabilities (up to 550 degrees) and how easy the collection makes cleanup. Pot and pan lids are normally the bane of my existence! I also generally struggle to stuff all my cookware into a cabinet with limited space, but the organizers make it super easy to find the piece I’m looking for without making a giant racket in the kitchen, which is especially helpful if I’m cooking while others are asleep or working.

Save 20% on Caraway’s Copper Cookware Set

Caraway

To buy: $595 (was $745); carawayhome.com.

What I love most about the limited edition copper release—aside from copper’s ability to thermoregulate temperature-sensitive dishes—is the striking collection of colorways. You can choose from a striking dark green Emerald, dreamy cream Stone, or deep blue Midnight shades. Each colorway features a copper pan/pot handle and lid handle that will develop a gorgeous patina with time and use. While Caraway’s known and appreciated for its modern, neutral aesthetic, this beautiful cookware effortlessly establishes itself as a contender for any vintage or farmhouse kitchen.

Head to Caraway Home to shop the limited edition copper collection now for $595. You’ll want to act fast—this release won’t last long.

More Must-Shop Products