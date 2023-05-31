This Cute and Functional Crossbody Water Bottle Holder Fits 40 Ounces, and It Doubles as a Purse

From spills inside your bag to only having one free hand, carrying a water bottle everywhere can be annoying. But staying hydrated is crucial during the hot summer months, so sometimes you don’t have a choice. Luckily, we found a solution: This cute crossbody water bottle holder. Shop it now for $42 from Calpak.

We all know that lukewarm water is unsatisfying, but you don’t have to worry about that with this carrying case thanks to its insulated interior. The bag is made of water-resistant durable ripstop nylon that easily wicks away spills, and it features a top handle and removable shoulder strap. Plus, it doubles as a purse with exterior pockets for other items like your wallet, phone, and sunglasses.

The holder measures 4 inches by 11 inches, including the top handle, and has a drawstring closure to keep your drink secure inside. It comes in 19 colors and patterns, including black, brown, mauve, khaki, leopard, polkadot, speckle, and checkerboard.

The bottle holder is useful for everyday errand runs or walks with your dog, and it makes traveling with liquids so much easier. Anyone who’s ever tried to get through the airport or train station holding your water bottle, suitcase, and purse will understand just how helpful the bag is. If you have any summer vacations planned, the holder will come in handy for touring or days at the beach, too. The bag is so versatile—not only is it great for travel, but it’s also the perfect trail companion so you can be hands-free while hiking.

One shopper called the holder a “necessity” and their “go-to for traveling,” adding that it can fit a 40-ounce bottle. Another reviewer said it’s a “lifesaver” and noted that the back zipper pocket is perfect for holding a phone so that it’s “easy accessible” while being against your body and safe when traveling.

Grab the Calpak water bottle holder now for $42 to stay hydrated during all of your summer activities.