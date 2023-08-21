Say Hello to Budge-Proof Color With Caliray's Buzzy New Multi-Use Lip and Cheek Stain

The reckless Ohio heat has forced me to put my beauty goals into perspective; lately, I've been skipping my layers of pigment and have instead opted for light washes of color here and there. So, no product has been more important to my routine these days than my blush. While I'm still fiercely devoted to my cat eye-style liner, I have to admit: I've been favoring a quicker technique by dotting a quick natural-looking flush on before heading out the door.

As I wait for summer to come to a close, I still face plenty of humidity-filled days, which doesn't bode well for much of my makeup looks, understandably. But the Caliray Socal Superbloom Lip and Cheek Stain, which I received as a sample from the brand, hasn't let me down yet. The newly released soft and hydrating formula combines hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalane into a unique, buildable gel that has lasted me many hours—even while outdoors strolling the farmer's market and dining al fresco in the heat.

Sephora

Despite its thicker consistency, the $28 lip and cheek stain doesn't feel sticky, patchy, or oily, and it gives such a natural-looking, dewy finish that won't budge throughout the day, whether I dab it on my cheeks or lips. I use the delicate coral shade "Laguna Peach" almost daily, but it's also available in cool pink, soft nude, and warm pink tones.

The generous doe-foot applicator is the perfect size to dot onto my face, but I found it a little too large to use directly on my pout, so I swipe it on with a lip brush instead for a more precise application. I've worn the multitasking tint for hours without ever needing to touch it up or experiencing my lips drying up, officially making it a winner in my book.

During my first couple of uses, I was definitely a little heavy-handed. However, I was extremely pleased with how lightweight it still felt and how swiftly and evenly I could blend it out with just a wet sponge—my favorite application method for a sheer yet glowy finish. I've even applied it over my face powder a couple of times and still had no mishaps.

Take it from me, the moisture-rich formula didn't fail me in the sweltering summer heat, so if you're on the hunt for a long-lasting, multi-use stain, you'll want to check out Caliray's new Socal Superbloom Lip and Cheek Stain. I also uncovered some additional playful multitasking options to add to your makeup kit below.

