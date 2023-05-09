Hot Sleepers Say They Were ‘Immediately Impressed’ by These Cooling Sheets That are on Sale at Target

The time we spend catching z’s is precious—and it can be quite a feat for those who are hot sleepers or deal with night sweats. With summer quickly approaching, it’s time to give your bed a warm-weather makeover to align with rising temperatures.

The most important bed upgrade you can make to summer-fy your mattress? Cooling bed sheets. This California Design Den Cotton Sheets Set is on sale for up to 25 percent off at Target, and shoppers love them so much that they’ve left hundreds of five-star reviews. They come in sizes twin to California king, including a split-king adjustable size, and over 25 colors and patterns.

To buy: $45 (was $55); target.com

These lightweight sheets are made with a smooth sateen weave that several shoppers agree is silky but “not slippery.” Since they’re entirely cotton, they’re super breathable, making them a preferred choice for numerous shoppers, particularly those who sleep hot. One reviewer mentioned, “I usually overheat, and I had no issues with the breathability and heat retention of these sheets.”

Another important factor to consider when investing in a pair of sheets is how they hold up in the wash. One shopper who deemed themself a “sheet snob” said they were “immediately impressed” by these sheets and shared that they washed well with zero shrinkage. However, they did advise to “not let them sit in your dryer” after tumble-drying since the sheets are prone to wrinkles.

An additional pro of these sheets is that they include tags that notate the size mattress they’re intended for. One shopper loved this detail, writing, “One of the more unusual things that impressed us about these sheets is the tags! They are labeled ‘queen,’ which may not seem like a big deal, but when you keep all your linens in one closet but have several different-sized beds, it's definitely a time-saver!”

A testament to a great set of sheets? If they’re so beloved, shoppers can’t help but snag several sets—and many Target shoppers confirmed they planned to buy them again. One shopper even gushed, “All in all, the sheets are fantastic. I will be buying another set for myself and one for my son,” while another customer said they were “phenomenal.”

Get your mattress summer-ready with these cooling sheets from Target while they’re on sale. Based on their glowing reviews, it may be worth snagging more than one set.

