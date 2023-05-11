These California Casual Home Decor and Furniture Pieces Will Make Your Space Effortlessly Cool—Starting at $8

Warm weather may be here to stay, but your old wintery decor? That’s going out. Whether you’re planning to add in spring-forward accents or want a complete revitalization this season, this list has you covered. It’s filled with relaxed California-style furniture and decor that’ll bring a cool, yet elevated look to your space. And prices start at just $8.

The California Casual style is all about adding warm, natural elements with a hint of comfortable luxury. The decor trend is also known for incorporating interesting textures and fun, geometric patterns and designs. Think wooden tables, misshapen mirrors, woven chairs, black framed accents, and vintage rugs. It’s truly about letting the outside in, which is why natural lighting and plants are also key.

Everything is found in this hidden Shop by Style hub within Amazon’s Home section. And if you’re interested in other styles for the spring and summer months, there are even more decor sections that’ll give you inspo. Options include modern farmhouse, mid-century modern, and more. However, none have the perfect balance of an easy-going rustic feel with an upgraded look than this California Casual page. The best part? Many items also happen to be on sale—up to 76 percent off.

California Casual Home Decor

A simple way to get that cozy, lounge-worthy feel is by incorporating small accents that feature natural details. Take this round log end table for example; it has a lightly grained wooden top with black metal legs that blend in with your furniture in the best way. The tabletop has a rimmed edge that prevents items from slipping off, and is available as a single buy or as a set.

Furniture with unique textures have a way of making a room feel lived-in, and this leather accent chair embodies that entirely. The minimalist, wooden legs as well as the laced seat and backrest make the chair look like decor—but functional. The platted design delivers on comfort thanks to the soft material, essentially making it an ergonomic seating option you’ll spend hours relaxing on. Plus, the light wood frame also has the ability to make a room feel brighter, just like white paint does!

Fact: Your living room won’t feel truly cozy if it doesn’t have a rug. Yes, that statement rings true in the springtime, too. This patterned area rug from Loloi adds a little extra something to your floors without making it feel “heavy.” It’s all thanks to its low-pile fibers and slightly colorful design. It has a distressed appearance that rings true to the casual California vibe, comes in 13 sizes, and is available in 17 hues. Bonus: It’s on sale right now.

Complete the rest of your dream California-esque living room with these other decor and furniture pieces below.

