These California Casual Home Decor and Furniture Pieces Will Make Your Space Effortlessly Cool—Starting at $8

Plus, many of these picks are on sale, up to 76 percent off at Amazon.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Home Decor Roundup: California Casual Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Warm weather may be here to stay, but your old wintery decor? That’s going out. Whether you’re planning to add in spring-forward accents or want a complete revitalization this season, this list has you covered. It’s filled with relaxed California-style furniture and decor that’ll bring a cool, yet elevated look to your space. And prices start at just $8. 

The California Casual style is all about adding warm, natural elements with a hint of comfortable luxury. The decor trend is also known for incorporating interesting textures and fun, geometric patterns and designs. Think wooden tables, misshapen mirrors, woven chairs, black framed accents, and vintage rugs. It’s truly about letting the outside in, which is why natural lighting and plants are also key. 

Everything is found in this hidden Shop by Style hub within Amazon’s Home section. And if you’re interested in other styles for the spring and summer months, there are even more decor sections that’ll give you inspo. Options include modern farmhouse, mid-century modern, and more. However, none have the perfect balance of an easy-going rustic feel with an upgraded look than this California Casual page. The best part? Many items also happen to be on sale—up to 76 percent off. 

California Casual Home Decor

A simple way to get that cozy, lounge-worthy feel is by incorporating small accents that feature natural details. Take this round log end table for example; it has a lightly grained wooden top with black metal legs that blend in with your furniture in the best way. The tabletop has a rimmed edge that prevents items from slipping off, and is available as a single buy or as a set. 

LITA Log Desktop Round Side End Table

Amazon

To buy: $56; amazon.com.

Furniture with unique textures have a way of making a room feel lived-in, and this leather accent chair embodies that entirely. The minimalist, wooden legs as well as the laced seat and backrest make the chair look like decor—but functional. The platted design delivers on comfort thanks to the soft material, essentially making it an ergonomic seating option you’ll spend hours relaxing on. Plus, the light wood frame also has the ability to make a room feel brighter, just like white paint does!

Safavieh Home Soleil White and Natural Leather Woven Accent Chair

Amazon

To buy: $330 (was $586); amazon.com.

Fact: Your living room won’t feel truly cozy if it doesn’t have a rug. Yes, that statement rings true in the springtime, too. This patterned area rug from Loloi adds a little extra something to your floors without making it feel “heavy.” It’s all thanks to its low-pile fibers and slightly colorful design. It has a distressed appearance that rings true to the casual California vibe, comes in 13 sizes, and is available in 17 hues. Bonus: It’s on sale right now. 

Loloi II Loren Collection LQ-14 Brick/Multi Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $86 (was $359); amazon.com.

Complete the rest of your dream California-esque living room with these other decor and furniture pieces below. 

Minuover Wall Mount Mirror

Amazon

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

Achla Designs WC-01 Brass Metal Small Watering Can

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $57); amazon.com.

Signature Design by Ashley Tailynn Modern Glass Table Lamp

Amazon

To buy: $107 (was $171); amazon.com.

Stone & Beam Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Sofa Couch

Amazon

To buy: $718 (was $1,126); amazon.com.

Saro LifeStyle 570.M1623B Kilim Design Down Filled Throw Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $44 (was $50); amazon.com.

Baxton Studio Monte Mid-Century Modern Walnut Wood

Amazon

To buy: $341 (was $524); amazon.com.

Rattan Nightstand

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $74); amazon.com.

Alese Neutral Earth Finish Textured Dot Jug Table Lamp

Amazon

To buy: $120; amazon.com.

POLY & BARK Napa Leather Couch

Amazon

To buy: $1,365 with coupon (was $1,900); amazon.com.

DENJA & CO Large Dog Toy Storage Basket

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

RACHMADES 33.5Ã20.5 inches Irregular Wall Asymmetrical Mirror

Amazon

To buy: $80 (was $90); amazon.com.

LIOOBO Wood Bead Garland

Amazon

To buy: $8 with coupon (was $16); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Popular Cordless Dyson Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Every Little Speck’ Is Quietly $100 Off Right Now at Amazon
Professional Organizer Amazon Picks
12 Must-Have Under-$30 Organization Tools From Amazon, According to Professional Organizers
Editor's Moving Shopping List Tout
I Just Moved Into a New Apartment—Here’s Everything I Bought to Get My Space in Order
Related Articles
Amazonâs Most Popular Home Decor Will Update Your Home for Springâand Itâs All Under $35 TOUT
Amazon’s Most Popular Home Decor Will Update Your Home for Spring—and It’s All Under $35
Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Metal X Side Table Tout
Achieve the Perfect Farmhouse Look With These Popular Amazon Decor Finds—All Under $50
Way Day Sale TOUT
Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Savings Up To 77% Off—Shop Our 45 Best Finds
Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples
Found: The Most Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples You'll Wear on Repeat—Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Outdoor Dining Furniture Weekend Deals Tout
You Won’t Believe How Many Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Are Hiding at Amazon—Up to 67% Off
YITAHOME Patio Dining Set Tout
Surprise! There Are Brand New Outdoor Furniture Pieces on Amazon Starting at Just $16 Right Now
Editor's Moving Shopping List Tout
I Just Moved Into a New Apartment—Here’s Everything I Bought to Get My Space in Order
Bedroom with green paint on walls and floor-to-ceiling windows
Sneaky Ways to Save Money When Furnishing Your Home
Wicker Patio Furniture Deals Tout
Wicker Patio Furniture Is All the Rage for Spring, and These Popular Picks at Amazon Are Up to 68% Off
Can't Miss Deals at Target Tout
These 39 Must-Shop Target Deals Include ‘Easy-to-Assemble’ Furniture, Appliances, and More—Up to 57% Off
Amazon Outlet Deals TOUT
Kate Spade, Bissell, Nespresso, and More Are Up to 72% Off on Amazon This Weekend
spring-mantle-decor-GettyImages-1301193232
13 Spring Mantel Decor Must-Haves From Amazon to Refresh Your Fireplace This Season—Up to 47% Off
Lulu and Georgia outdoor furniture, white cushioned outdoor sofa, chair, and coffee table
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel's 5 Fave Pieces From Her Lulu and Georgia Collab
Best Sleeper Sofas
The 5 Best Sleeper Sofas of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Coastal Decor Roundup TOUT
People Can’t Get Enough of This Amazon Section Filled With Coastal Decor Finds Under $70
Living room with gray sofa, side chairs, fiddle leaf fig plant, and art on wall
7 Elements That Make a Home Charming and Cozy