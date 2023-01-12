I Recently Rediscovered This Athleisure Brand, and Now I Can’t Stop Wearing This Comfy Sweater and Leggings

Do you review your closet at the start of every season? It’s a practice I’ve done for years because I tend to feel like I’m shopping my own closet as I rediscover pieces I forgot I owned when it was too warm or too cold to wear them. During my winter review a few weeks ago, I found a super soft and cozy chenille Calia scarf that made me feel more confident that I can muster through the season’s coldest days. After my excitement over my found scarf subsided, I popped over to the Calia site to see if the brand had any other new styles that might inspire my warm winter wardrobe—and I was met with a host of comfy finds.

Calia promises “fitness apparel designed for your life.” The pieces are designed to enable you to go from a workout to errands (and more)—and I can confirm that each one hits its mark. Whether you’re searching for a swimsuit for an upcoming vacation, a half-zip sweatshirt to carry you through this season (and beyond), or a cute skort to inspire your workouts, Calia has plenty to offer. I wanted to find a sweater I could dress up or down, and I was also curious about the brand’s leggings. So, I decided to give the LustraLux 7/8 Leggings and the Eyelash Turtleneck Sweater a try, and the Calia team was kind enough to send both items to me as samples to test.

When both pieces arrived (they were shipped to me from Dick’s Sporting Goods where Calia is also sold), I was curious to try on the leggings first. I’m very picky when it comes to leggings because so many pairs don’t stay in place while I go about my day, let alone go for a run. But the LustraLux 7/8 Leggings, which are high-waisted and made from 88 percent nylon and 12 percent spandex, didn’t move. Not only that, but they are also the softest pair of leggings I have ever worn, and the fabric promises to keep me cool and protect my skin from the sun as the spring and summer approach. As a result, I can honestly say I’m fully obsessed, and I wear them every chance I get.

While I was perusing the Calia site, I was trying to decide what to wear for my family’s Christmas Day dinner. When I spotted the Eyelash Turtleneck Sweater, I knew I had my answer. The sweater has a relaxed fit and a turtleneck for added warmth and coziness, and it’s made from 49 percent nylon, 49 percent polyester, and 2 percent spandex. The absence of wool means it’s not itchy at all, and the fit and style of the sweater are easy to dress up with jeans and flats or down with leggings and slippers. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve worn this sweater in the short time I’ve owned it, and the season has only just begun.

I’m so happy a found scarf led me to discover more luxurious and well-made Calia products to wear and enjoy. I’m already eagerly awaiting the launch of new collections as I continue to check back with the brand for more comfortable, unique, and stylish finds to wear at home and whenever I’m out and about.